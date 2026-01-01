How much does car insurance cost?
Want to know how much your car insurance may cost? Read the attributes that can affect your premium.
What Are Some of the Cheapest Cars to Insure in Australia?
We’ve outlined the key car attributes that could lead you to cheaper car insurance premiums.
How to Save on Car Insurance Premiums
We list the ways you could minimise costs and improve savings on your car insurance.
How to Claim Car Insurance When You're Not at Fault
In a car accident that’s not your fault? This article will guide you through what you need to do at the scene of the accident.
Comprehensive vs Third Party Car Insurance
Have you ever wondered what the difference between comprehensive and third party car insurance is?
What happens to my insurance when I sell my car?
Learn more about what to do with your insurance before, during and after your car is sold.
Can you get car insurance for modified cars?
Is your car covered for new modifications? Find out how modifications can affect your insurance premium.
4 ways to protect yourself against car theft
With vehicle theft on the rise, ensure your car is protected. By following these 4 simple tips, you can reduce your risk of vehicle theft!
Can I get cheaper car insurance with a dashcam?
Dashcams continue to grow in popularity across Australia. But do they offer any added benefit, and can they lower the cost of car insurance?
How to Switch Car Insurance Providers
Motorists are always on the lookout for a better deal and with a little bit of time and the right information, you’ll know when you’re ready to make the switch.
The pros and cons of driverless cars
Experts are making some big claims about the future impacts of driverless cars. Before they arrive, check out our comprehensive driverless cars pros and cons list.
Double Demerits in Australia: What are the rules in each state?
What are the rules in each state? Find out how double demerit points work in different states across Australia.
Does car insurance cover rental cars?
Find out how you can get a hire car if your car is stolen or damaged in an accident that wasn’t your fault.
What PPSR is, and why you should use it
PPSR is a database of secured property in Australia and is the government’s official platform to register personal property.
Cyclist Accidents and Your Insurance Policies
As a motorist, are you covered in the event of a cyclist accident? Here is what you should know about cyclist accidents and your insurance policies.
What to do if your car is stolen
Having your car stolen car be a real nightmare. Give yourself the best chance of getting your property back by following these steps.