^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

What's covered by third party motorcycle insurance?

Benefit Third Party Property Only Third Party Property, Fire and Theft
Collision damage to other people's property Up to $20 million including GST, (less applicable expenses) Up to $20 million including GST, (less applicable expenses)
Legal costs Approved legal costs associated with a loss covered under your motorcycle insurance policy.

Damage caused by uninsured motorist

If the bike is involved in a 'no fault' accident with an uninsured vehicle we will cover your damage, recovery, towing and storage for your bike, up to $5,000. 		Up to your bike's market value or $5,000 (whichever is the lesser) Up to your bike's market value or $5,000 (whichever is the lesser)
Fire
Theft
Towing
Fire and theft only
Hire car following theft
Until your bike is returned or repaired, or up to 14 days (limit of $1,000)
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Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For full details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement.

(Third party property insurance, which is not mandatory, should not be confused with compulsory third party (CTP) insurance.)

More reasons to choose us

Guaranteed repairs

We guarantee the quality of authorised repairs to your motorcycle for as long as you own it. This guarantee covers materials and workmanship.

Cooling-off period

If you haven’t made a claim, you can cancel your policy within 21 days of the purchase date and receive a full refund of your premium.

Flexible payments

You can pay your Budget Direct motorcycle insurance premium by direct debit from your bank account or by credit card.

By paying annually instead of in monthly instalments, you’ll pay a lower premium and avoid instalment processing fees.

Adjustable excess

Depending on the value of your motorcycle, you may be able to increase your Basic Excess in return for a lower premium.

Want more cover?

Third party motorcycle insurance does not cover loss or damage to your motorbike due to:

  • Crash or collision
  • Severe weather (e.g. hail or flood)
  • Malicious acts

If you want protection against these incidents, you'll need to consider buying Comprehensive Motorcycle Insurance.

Frequently asked questions

How much can I insure my motorcycle for?

With Budget Direct, you can insure your motorcycle for its market value or, in some cases, for an agreed value.

Market value is the value of the motorcycle at the time of loss or damage, taking into account factors such as the make, model, age, kilometres travelled and overall condition.

Agreed value is the amount we agree to insure your motorcycle for during each 12-month term of insurance. It includes any specified maximum value you have selected for additional accessories or modifications.

The value for which your motorcycle is covered is shown on your insurance certificate.

Does motorcycle insurance cover modifications?

Budget Direct covers all aftermarket modifications to your comprehensively insured motorcycle, except:

  • custom paintwork (excluding decals/stickers)
  • ECU (electronic control unit) remap or upgrade
  • frame or subframes
  • nitrous oxide kit
  • turbo or supercharged.

You need to tell us about any modifications, accessories and options when you purchase your policy, or afterwards if you make any changes to your motorcycle so they are covered.

How can I pay for my motorcycle insurance?

You can pay your Budget Direct motorcycle insurance premium by direct debit from your bank account or through a credit card.

You can pay monthly or annually (the last option is the most economical).

If I make an insurance claim, what will my excess be?

Unless you or another rider of your motorcycle have a no-fault accident, you’ll be required to pay:

  • your Basic Excess;

As well as any additional excesses that apply, namely:

  • rider is under 21 years of age
  • rider is 21 to 24 years of age inclusive
  • rider has not held a full or open Australian motorcycle licence for 2 or more years
  • rider is not listed on your insurance certificate.

The dollar amount of your Basic Excess and any additional excesses are shown on your insurance certificate.

Do I have to pay an excess if the accident was not my fault?

No — you do not have to pay an excess if you have a no-fault accident with another vehicle.

A no-fault accident meets the following criteria:

  • we decide the driver of another vehicle (or another person) was entirely at fault, and
  • you tell us or we obtain the at-fault driver’s full name, address, and vehicle registration number.

See all motorcycle insurance FAQs

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