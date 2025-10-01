Sharing the Road Safely With Heavy Vehicles

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  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
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§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

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  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
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  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Sharing the Road Safely With Heavy Vehicles

Cars drive alongside trucks on a busy Australian highway at peak hour in the afternoon.
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

1 October 2025 | See disclaimer

Depending on whether you live in the country, city, or the suburbs, heavy vehicles can include:

  • Rigid trucks

  • Semi-trailer trucks

  • Road trains

  • Buses

  • Grain transporters

  • Livestock transporters

  • Tanker trucks

  • Cement trucks

  • Tractors

Compared to other vehicles such as cars, heavy vehicles have some limitations, including longer braking distances, bigger turning circles, and larger blind spots.

The following guide provides an overview of how to reduce your risk of a crash and how to share the road safely with heavy vehicles.

Braking and Safe Following Distances for Heavy Vehicles

Heavy vehicles can’t slow down as quickly as other vehicles, and this means they have longer braking distances.

Generally, they need up to twice the distance it takes a car to stop. The faster the speed limit, the longer the safe stopping distance.

This is why truck drivers leave a safe distance between their heavy vehicle and the vehicle in front of them. That way they’ll have enough time to react to an unexpected incident where they need to brake suddenly.

Similarly, it’s important to leave a safe distance between trucks and other vehicles. This way, you can avoid placing yourself and them at risk if you change lanes.

Safe Following Distances for Drivers

As a driver, make sure you also travel at a safe stopping distance and allow enough time to stop safely based on the speed limit.

For example, if you’re driving an average family car at 60km/h on a dry road, your reaction distance could be 20m, and your braking distance could be 45m, estimated respectively. [1]

This will change in weather such as wind, rain or fog, which can significantly reduce your level of visibility and the drivers around you.

In this case, if you’re driving 60km/h on a wet road, your reaction distance could be 29m and it could take anywhere from an estimated 54m for you to stop safely. [1]

Avoid Truck Driver Blind Spots

A truck driver checks his side mirror for blind spots while driving.

Trucks are wide and long vehicles, which means that they also have larger blind spots than cars.

These blind spots include the following areas:

  • Immediately in front of the truck.

  • Directly behind the truck.

  • Beside the truck driver’s door

  • On the passenger side of the truck (up to three lanes)

If you can’t see the driver, then the odds are that the driver can’t see you. Therefore, you should always maintain visibility when driving near heavy vehicles so you can stay safe on the road.

Overtaking Trucks Safely

Before you start overtaking trucks or other heavy vehicles, you should first assess your setting.

If you’re on a motorway or highway use overtaking lanes and if you’re on a single road, make sure the road ahead is clear before your vehicle passes a truck.

How to Safely Overtake a Truck

  1. Check that it’s safe to overtake the truck or heavy vehicle.

  2. The driver in the overtaking vehicle should indicate and then overtake the truck, ensuring to keep within the speed limit.

Keep in mind you should never overtake a heavy vehicle when turning or travelling around a corner or on a hill because you won’t be able to see far enough ahead.

Make sure the heavy-vehicle driver has seen you before re-entering the lane or merging in front of the truck.

Turning Circles on Multi-Lane Roads

Trucks have much bigger turning circles than cars do. This is why you should always leave extra space between your vehicle and a heavy vehicle before it turns. You can look for the truck’s flashing indicator to get a better idea of when it’s about to turn.

Trucks that have a “Do Not Overtake Turning Vehicle” sign can take up more than one lane when turning at corners, intersections, roundabouts and roads with a single dividing line.

Keep a Safe Distance From Road Trains

The tail end of a long lorry truck drives down a highway in the Northern Territory, Australia.

Road trains can be up to ten cars in length and the trailers can sway as you pass them on the road.

If a road train is approaching on the oncoming side of the road, it’s recommended you safely:

  • Slow down

  • Pull onto the paved or unpaved area at the edge of the road.

  • Move over to the paved or unpaved area and stop the car (if you need to)

Just like around other vehicles, make sure you always assess road conditions and settings before trying to overtake a road train.

Key Takeaways

Despite their limitations, there are ways you can share the road safely with heavy vehicles.

Here are our key takeaways:

  • Travel at a safe stopping distance (around heavy vehicles) and allow for enough time to stop safely based on the speed limit.

  • If you can’t see the truck driver, then the odds are that the driver can’t see you.

  • Always leave extra space between your vehicle and a heavy vehicle before it turns.

See More Road Safety Guides

References

  1. Queensland Government, 2016, Stopping distances: speed and braking

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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