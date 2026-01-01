How we can help you if you get into trouble overseas
With Budget Direct international travel insurance, you get 24/7 access to a worldwide network of 75,000+ medical and emergency assistance providers.
These include multilingual medical and travel specialists, air ambulances and hospitals. Depending on your needs, we can:
Need help? call us 24/7
If you need overseas medical or emergency assistance, call us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. We’ll get you the help you need.
Please call Australia DIRECT and TOLL FREE from:
NZ 0800 462 640
Canada 1833 907 8111
USA 1833 544 4806
Call direct +61 2 8907 5246
Travel Alerts
The Australian Government’s Smartraveller website rates the security situation in different countries to help travellers determine where and when to travel overseas.
https://www.smartraveller.gov.au/consular-services/travel-advice-explained
We post relevant travel insurance advisory information when events occur that affect new policies or affect our policyholders travelling in the area of the event/s.
https://budgetdirect.insurancebytravelinsurancepartners.com/travel-alerts
What to do in an emergency
If the country you’re travelling in is the site of a terrorist attack, natural disaster, violent civil unrest or disease outbreak, follow these three steps:
1. Ensure your safety
Follow the instructions of the local police, rescue teams, medical experts and other authorities and monitor the local media for information about possible new threats.
2. Get assistance
Once you're out of immediate danger, contact us for overseas medical and emergency assistance, if you need it. Get assistance.
3. Check the government's travel advice
The Australian Government’s Smartraveller website rates the security situation in different countries to help travellers determine where and when to travel overseas.
You should follow the government’s advice on how to behave or respond to the threats you could face at your destination.
If the risk rating for the country you're in, or will be travelling to, is raised to 'Level 4 – Do not travel', contact us on 1300 792 001 (within Australia) or +61 2 8907 5079 (from Overseas).
We'll explain how the higher risk rating affects your Budget Direct travel insurance and what your options are.
To stop your family and friends worrying about you while you’re overseas and make it easier to find you in an emergency, the Australian Government recommends you:
- leave a copy of your itinerary with your family or friends, and let them know if it changes
- arrange a way to stay in touch with family and friends (e.g. mobile phone, prepaid or postpaid international calling card, email, social media)
- tell your family and friends how often you’ll check in with them – and do it
- create a Smartraveller account and register your contact and travel details.