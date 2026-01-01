^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How we can help you if you get into trouble overseas

With Budget Direct international travel insurance, you get 24/7 access to a worldwide network of 75,000+ medical and emergency assistance providers.

These include multilingual medical and travel specialists, air ambulances and hospitals. Depending on your needs, we can:

  • Provide assistance if your luggage, travel documents, credit cards or other valuables are lost or stolen
  • Put you in touch with the nearest Australian embassy, high commission or consulate or other authorities if you are robbed, assaulted, arrested, detained and/or need a lawyer.
  • Direct you to suitable medical facilities
  • Provide pre-trip advice, including what vaccinations you need to consider and the medical care available in your destination country
  • Help coordinate your evacuation and repatriation

Need help? call us 24/7

If you need overseas medical or emergency assistance, call us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. We’ll get you the help you need.

Emergency assistance (International Toll Free)

Please call Australia DIRECT and TOLL FREE from:

NZ 0800 462 640

Canada 1833 907 8111

USA 1833 544 4806

UK 0808 234 9722

From all other countries or difficulties with the other numbers

Call direct +61 2 8907 5246

Travel Alerts

The Australian Government’s Smartraveller website rates the security situation in different countries to help travellers determine where and when to travel overseas.

https://www.smartraveller.gov.au/consular-services/travel-advice-explained

We post relevant travel insurance advisory information when events occur that affect new policies or affect our policyholders travelling in the area of the event/s.

https://budgetdirect.insurancebytravelinsurancepartners.com/travel-alerts

What to do in an emergency

If the country you’re travelling in is the site of a terrorist attack, natural disaster, violent civil unrest or disease outbreak, follow these three steps:

1. Ensure your safety

Follow the instructions of the local police, rescue teams, medical experts and other authorities and monitor the local media for information about possible new threats.

2. Get assistance

Once you're out of immediate danger, contact us for overseas medical and emergency assistance, if you need it. Get assistance.

3. Check the government's travel advice

The Australian Government’s Smartraveller website rates the security situation in different countries to help travellers determine where and when to travel overseas.

You should follow the government’s advice on how to behave or respond to the threats you could face at your destination.

If the risk rating for the country you're in, or will be travelling to, is raised to 'Level 4 – Do not travel', contact us on 1300 792 001 (within Australia) or +61 2 8907 5079 (from Overseas).

We'll explain how the higher risk rating affects your Budget Direct travel insurance and what your options are.

Stay in touch

To stop your family and friends worrying about you while you’re overseas and make it easier to find you in an emergency, the Australian Government recommends you:

  • leave a copy of your itinerary with your family or friends, and let them know if it changes
  • arrange a way to stay in touch with family and friends (e.g. mobile phone, prepaid or postpaid international calling card, email, social media)
  • tell your family and friends how often you’ll check in with them – and do it
  • create a Smartraveller account and register your contact and travel details.

More information

Read the Australian Government’s guide for travellers

Make a claim

24/7 emergency contacts

smartraveller.gov.au