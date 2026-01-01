Compare Our Travel Insurance Policies
Insure yourself, your family and your travel experience the next time you travel intrastate, interstate or overseas. Choose from Comprehensive, Essential, Basic and Domestic policies to suit your needs.
Benefits, features and excesses
|Benefits
|Comprehensive
|Essential
|Basic
|Domestic
|Annual Multi-Trip option
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Yes
|Travel amendment and cancellation costsΔ
|Up to $10,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
|Up to $5,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
|
No
|Up to $5,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
|COVID-19 related medical expenses on your trip
|$Unlimited*
|$Unlimited*
|$Unlimited*
|
No
|Overseas medical expenses
|$Unlimited*
|$Unlimited*
|$Unlimited*
|
No
|Overseas dental expensesΔ
|Up to $2,000
|Up to $1,000
|Up to $500
|
No
|Luggage and personal effectsΔ
|Up to $10,000
|Up to $5,000
|Up to $2,000
|Up to $5,000
|Additional expenses
|$Unlimited*
|$Unlimited*
|$Unlimited*
|Up to $10,000
|Additional expenses if diagnosed with COVID-19
|Up to $5,000
|Up to $5,000
|Up to $5,000
|Up to $5,000
|Rental vehicle insurance excess
|Up to $10,000
|Up to $4,000
|
No
|Up to $10,000
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.
**Cover is available to buy via Options to vary cover. An additional premium applies.
ΔLimits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.