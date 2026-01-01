These Budget Direct Insurance reviews are collected, moderated and managed by Bazaarvoice, a leading independent ratings and reviews provider. Reviews completed since 10 February 2015.
Award-Winning Australian home insurance
In 2026, we won Money magazine's Best of the Best title for Home & Contents Insurance (2022-2026) and WeMoney's Best for Value Home & Contents Insurance award 2025. We are also the Winners of WeMoney's Best for Value Home and Contents Insurance 2025-6 and Mozo award for Exceptional Value Contents Insurance 2025. Plus, we have won the coveted Money magazine Insurer of the Year title ten years running (2017-2026), Canstar Insurer of the Year 5 years running (2022-2026) and Finder Insurer of the Year 2026.
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