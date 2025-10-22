What cars have ISOFIX in Australia?

When it comes to car seats and safety, everyone wants what’s best for their children.

Since child restraint legislation was strengthened in 2010, Queensland’s Family and Child Commission found that “one-third of children who died in motor vehicle crashes in Queensland were not secured in compliant child restraints”.[1]

Ensuring that your child is restrained using best practice (according to their age) is considered a highly effective measure to reduce the risk of injury and death in motor vehicle accidents.[1]

We’ve listed how you can identify older Australian cars with ISOFIX (International Standards Organisational Fix), an internationally recognised and standardised car seat fitting system used for safe installation to keep your children safe while in the car.

ISOFIX Australian Standards

ISOFIX is a universal product standard used for safely attaching child safety capsules in cars.

Australia was a late adopter of ISOFIX. Despite it being used in North America and Europe since the mid-2000s, it was illegal to sell or use ISOFIX capsules in Australia until it was legalised in September 2014.

In Australia, all ISOFIX-compatible seats must meet the AS/NZS 1754 standards. These standards require higher testing and additional design features, such as low anchorages. This means that not all ISOFIX car seats that meet American and European standards will meet Australian standards.

How do I know my car is ISOFIX compatible?

While not all vehicles have ISOFIX connections in Australia, there are a number of ways you can find out your car’s ISOFIX compatibility.

Check your car manual - Your car’s user manual should specify whether the vehicle contains ISOFIX fittings. Find the ISOFIX symbol - Look for the small metal bar with an ISOFIX symbol on your back seats. Search for the anchor points - Look for low anchorages that are usually found at the base of the back seats between the seat back and the cushion. Contact your car manufacturer - You can contact your car manufacturer or car dealer to ask if an ISOFIX car seat will be compatible with your vehicle.

What are the benefits of ISOFIX?

There are several benefits associated with ISOFIX seats:

Easier to install - ISOFIX uses a click-in and click-out system, making it easier to correctly install and adjust your children’s car seats and switch the child seat between different vehicles.

Reduce installation errors - The ISOFIX connectors attach directly to anchor points in your car, meaning there’s less room for error during installation.

Improved safety - The rigid connectors and reduced seatbelt slack allow for less movement and a more secure seatbelt fit, making it safer for children in the event of a collision.

Why Road Safety Matters the Most Keep your kids safe on the road with an ISOFIX-compatible car seat. Choosing a car seat that’s easier to install and improves your children’s safety could be your first point of call. Here’s how you can choose, install and adjust your children’s car seats

Safety Information for Child Car Seats

All national child car seat laws and regulations must be followed in all states and territories across Australia.

Top Tether Strap

In contrast to Europe and North America, Australian Design Rules state that all rearward facing car seats and forward facing ISOFIX compatible child car seats must also be held secure in place by a top-tether restraint.

A top tether strap stops the car seat from rolling forward in a crash, separate from ISOFIX low anchorages or vehicle seatbelts.

ISOFIX Low Anchorages

Lower anchors are designed to connect to the child restraint’s lower attachment points.

While not every car has low ISOFIX anchor points installed, along with a fitted seatbelt, these ISOFIX anchorages make travelling in a car seat safer for our children.

Examples of Cars with ISOFIX Car Seats

For any used car, especially models made before 2017, you must verify its features. ISOFIX can vary based on the car’s specific manufacturing date, series, badge, or trim level or whether it was a private import.

You should always check your vehicle’s user manual or look for the official ISOFIX labels or symbols at the base of the back seats to confirm whether it is ISOFIX compatible.

In recent years, it is highly unlikely to find a new car in Australia without ISOFIX.

See More Road Safety Guides