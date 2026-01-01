Other travellers listed on the same policy (such as your spouse or direct family) can act on your behalf if you come seriously injured/unwell overseas. If your next of kin is not travelling with you, our Emergency Assistance and Claims teams have processes in place to allow them to help in the situation.
What's covered by Essential Travel Insurance?
What's not covered by Essential Travel Insurance?
- NoAmendment or cancellation costs due to COVID-19**
- NoAdditional transport and accommodation costs due to missed connections.
- NoAdventure activities (e.g. skydiving, water skiing)**
- NoSnow sports (e.g. skiing, snowboarding)**
- NoCruise cover (Must be added if doing a multi-night cruise outside Australia).
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement for further details.
Benefits Included in Travel Insurance
Amendments and cancellations
With our Essential Travel insurance, if you have to change your trip or cancel things you have already paid for - such as plane tickets, hotel rooms, or tours that you can’t get your money back for - we can help pay those costs up to $5,000 (or your chosen amount on your policy).
If you choose to reschedule your trip, we may pay the rescheduling costs, but only up to the amount it would have cost to cancel. We can only reimburse you for non-refundable costs that your travel provider will not refund or credit.
Existing medical conditions
Even if you have a health condition you had before your trip, you may still be able to get travel insurance. We automatically cover many common existing medical conditions, as long as they meet our guidelines. For other conditions, you can answer a few health questions when you get your quote. If we can cover it, it might cost extra, but it means we can help you access medical assistance if something happens on your holiday.
Check the Combined FSG & PDS for more information on what the policy covers.
Luggage and personal effects
If you lose anything important to you - such as jewellery, cameras or mobile phones - during your travels, we can cover the cost of replacing them if they are lost, stolen or damaged (limits and sub-limits apply).
Depreciation only applies to items more than 2 years old.
Rental vehicle insurance excess
Are you planning on driving a rental car during your holiday? If it gets damaged or stolen, we will help save your spending money, paying for the excess, the repair bill, or whichever is cheaper.
Please note that this benefit is not a part of our Basic plan.
Overseas medical and dental expenses
With our Essential Travel Insurance Cover, you’ll have round the clock access to our network of doctors, nurses and case managers.
If something goes wrong during your adventures and you need medical treatment, you’ll have $Unlimited cover (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of emergency overseas hospital treatment. “$Unlimited” means no dollar capped sum insured.
Depending on what happens, we can help you with a range of health-related issues, including:
- Finding you the right medical facility and monitoring your care
- Paying medical bills (once your claim is approved)
- Getting you home for further medical care if needed
- Making changes to your travel plans
You’ll also have cover for emergency dental treatment up to $1,000.Overseas Emergency Medical Assistance
COVID-19 benefits
We cover $Unlimited overseas medical expenses if you are diagnosed with COVID-19 during your trip overseas. “$Unlimited” means no dollar capped sum insured. Cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of the illness.
Additional expenses up to $5,000 are also covered during your trip if you're diagnosed with COVID-19 and a medical practitioner confirms you are unfit to travel. Cover is $Unlimited in the case where you require hospitalisation. “$Unlimited” means no dollar capped sum insured. Cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of the illness.
Please note that COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs cover is NOT automatically included but is available for you to buy as a separate option if you wish.
For claims related to COVID-19, sub-limits and a special excess may apply.
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Upgrade Your Travel Insurance Cover
For an additional premium, you can add one or more of the following covers to your Essential Travel Insurance policy:
Cover Multiple Trips for Frequent Travellers
Our Essential Travel Insurance plan is available to buy as a Single Trip or Annual Multi-Trip policy. With an Annual Multi-Trip policy, you can choose a maximum trip duration and be covered for an unlimited number of trips within 12 months to your chosen destination/s, up to the chosen maximum trip duration for each trip.
Learn more about our Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance.
Snow Sports Cover
There are two levels of Snow Sports Cover:
- Snow Sports includes On-Piste snow skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing only.
- Snow Sports+ includes everything covered in Snow Sports, plus Off-Piste snow skiing and snowboarding (conditions apply) as well as heli-skiing/boarding
See the full list of snow sports included in Snow Sports and Snow Sports+ cover.
Cruise Cover
If you're taking a cruise holiday, our Travel Insurance policies can cover you. If your cruise is on an ocean or sea overseas or outside Australian Coastal Waters, you'll need to add Cruise Cover.
With Cruise Cover we cover $Unlimited medical expenses (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury), and dental expenses (up to $2,000) when you receive treatment onboard a cruise ship outside Australia by or on the advice of a qualified medical practitioner. “$Unlimited” means no dollar capped sum insured.
You'll also be covered for ship to shore emergency transportation, sea sickness cover, missed ports and shore excursions and cabin confinement up to the specified policy limits.
Learn more about Cruise Travel Insurance .
Adventure Cover
There are two levels of Adventure Cover:
- Adventure cover includes paragliding/parascending/parasailing (over land), sailing, water skiing and more.
- Adventure+ includes everything covered in Adventure, plus BMX riding, horse jumping, trekking the Kokoda track and more.
See the full list of activities included in Adventure and Adventure+ cover .
COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs
Optional COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs can cover costs associated with rescheduling your trip or cancelling non-refundable, non-recoverable prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel related expenses of up to a limit based on your policy.
This cover is available if you or your travelling companion are diagnosed with COVID-19 before your trip and can't travel, as well as during your trip if you or your travelling companion are diagnosed with COVID-19 and your trip is cancelled.
Please read the Combined FSG & PDS to learn more about what you'll be covered for.
Increase Cancellation Cover
Available on the International Essential and the Domestic plans.
You can increase the amount of cancellation cover to suit your travel needs such as particularly expensive flights and/or travel arrangements. Select an amount from the options available when you get a quote.
Typically, people look to choose an amount that will, in total, cover all prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel related expenses, that are non-refundable in any other way, for all travellers on the policy.
For Amendment or cancellation costs due to COVID-19, cover is available to buy via options to vary cover. Additional premium applies.
Increase Luggage Item Limit
You can increase your luggage item limit on your travel insurance policy if you're carrying a valuable item that you want to insure for more (maximum limits apply). Make sure you also have receipts or valuations of that item on hand. If you bought the item more than two years ago, you’ll need to provide a valuation dated within the last two years, or depreciation applies per the PDS.
Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover
With two levels of cover available, Motorcycle/Moped Riding covers riding a motorcycle or moped with an engine capacity of 250cc or less while Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ insures unlimited engine capacity. Conditions apply.
How do I add optional extras to my policy?
You can add one or more of these cover options when you get a quote and buy a policy.
If you've already bought a policy and wish to add any of these covers, call us on 1300 792 001 (within Australia) or +61 2 8907 5079 (from overseas) to discuss the options available to you.
Travel Insurance FAQs
Who should speak/act on my behalf if I become seriously injured or unwell overseas?
Does travel insurance cover if my passport is lost or stolen?
Yes, Budget Direct Travel Insurance does provide cover if your passport is lost or stolen. Our Emergency Assistance team is available to help you in the event of a lost or stolen passport and may cover certain additional expenses you incur as a result. This cover may include:
- Reasonable additional accommodation expenses (room rate only)
- Additional transport expenses that arise from the loss of your passport or other travel documents. This is based on the loss being an unforeseeable circumstance beyond your control and excludes government confiscation.
- The cost of a replacement passport, as well as any additional expenses you incur due to the disruption.
Should you find yourself in this situation, you should immediately report the loss or theft to the local police and contact our emergency assistance team to initiate a claim and receive advice.