^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

What's covered by Essential Travel Insurance?

  • Amendment or cancellation costs (e.g. for non-refundable prepaid travel and accommodation expenses) – Up to $5,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses. Cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury.
  • Overseas dental expenses – Up to $1,000
  • Additional expenses up to $5,000 are also covered during your trip if you're diagnosed with COVID-19 and required to self-isolate
  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $5,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • Personal liability
  • Activities (e.g. surfing, bungee jumping, zip lining)
  • Travel delay
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.

What's not covered by Essential Travel Insurance?

  • Amendment or cancellation costs due to COVID-19**
  • Additional transport and accommodation costs due to missed connections.
  • Adventure activities (e.g. skydiving, water skiing)**
  • Snow sports (e.g. skiing, snowboarding)**
  • Cruise cover (Must be added if doing a multi-night cruise outside Australia).
**Cover is available to buy via options to vary cover. Additional premium applies.

Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement for further details.

Get a Quote

Benefits Included in Travel Insurance

Amendments and cancellations

With our Essential Travel insurance, if you have to change your trip or cancel things you have already paid for - such as plane tickets, hotel rooms, or tours that you can’t get your money back for - we can help pay those costs up to $5,000 (or your chosen amount on your policy).

If you choose to reschedule your trip, we may pay the rescheduling costs, but only up to the amount it would have cost to cancel. We can only reimburse you for non-refundable costs that your travel provider will not refund or credit.

Existing medical conditions

Even if you have a health condition you had before your trip, you may still be able to get travel insurance. We automatically cover many common existing medical conditions, as long as they meet our guidelines. For other conditions, you can answer a few health questions when you get your quote. If we can cover it, it might cost extra, but it means we can help you access medical assistance if something happens on your holiday.

Check the Combined FSG & PDS for more information on what the policy covers.

Luggage and personal effects

If you lose anything important to you - such as jewellery, cameras or mobile phones - during your travels, we can cover the cost of replacing them if they are lost, stolen or damaged (limits and sub-limits apply).

Depreciation only applies to items more than 2 years old.

Rental vehicle insurance excess

Are you planning on driving a rental car during your holiday? If it gets damaged or stolen, we will help save your spending money, paying for the excess, the repair bill, or whichever is cheaper.

Please note that this benefit is not a part of our Basic plan.

Overseas medical and dental expenses

With our Essential Travel Insurance Cover, you’ll have round the clock access to our network of doctors, nurses and case managers.

If something goes wrong during your adventures and you need medical treatment, you’ll have $Unlimited cover (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of emergency overseas hospital treatment. “$Unlimited” means no dollar capped sum insured.

Depending on what happens, we can help you with a range of health-related issues, including:

  • Finding you the right medical facility and monitoring your care
  • Paying medical bills (once your claim is approved)
  • Getting you home for further medical care if needed
  • Making changes to your travel plans

You’ll also have cover for emergency dental treatment up to $1,000.

Overseas Emergency Medical Assistance

COVID-19 benefits

We cover $Unlimited overseas medical expenses if you are diagnosed with COVID-19 during your trip overseas. “$Unlimited” means no dollar capped sum insured. Cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of the illness.

Additional expenses up to $5,000 are also covered during your trip if you're diagnosed with COVID-19 and a medical practitioner confirms you are unfit to travel. Cover is $Unlimited in the case where you require hospitalisation. “$Unlimited” means no dollar capped sum insured. Cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of the illness.

Please note that COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs cover is NOT automatically included but is available for you to buy as a separate option if you wish.

For claims related to COVID-19, sub-limits and a special excess may apply.

Get a Quote Online and Save 15%^

Get a quote online – it’s quick and easy. If you get a quote and buy a new policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discount on your premium.

Get a 2-minute Quote

Upgrade Your Travel Insurance Cover

For an additional premium, you can add one or more of the following covers to your Essential Travel Insurance policy:

Cover Multiple Trips for Frequent Travellers

Our Essential Travel Insurance plan is available to buy as a Single Trip or Annual Multi-Trip policy. With an Annual Multi-Trip policy, you can choose a maximum trip duration and be covered for an unlimited number of trips within 12 months to your chosen destination/s, up to the chosen maximum trip duration for each trip.

Learn more about our Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance.

Snow Sports Cover

There are two levels of Snow Sports Cover:

  1. Snow Sports includes On-Piste snow skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing only.
  2. Snow Sports+ includes everything covered in Snow Sports, plus Off-Piste snow skiing and snowboarding (conditions apply) as well as heli-skiing/boarding

See the full list of snow sports included in Snow Sports and Snow Sports+ cover.

Cruise Cover

If you're taking a cruise holiday, our Travel Insurance policies can cover you. If your cruise is on an ocean or sea overseas or outside Australian Coastal Waters, you'll need to add Cruise Cover.

With Cruise Cover we cover $Unlimited medical expenses (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury), and dental expenses (up to $2,000) when you receive treatment onboard a cruise ship outside Australia by or on the advice of a qualified medical practitioner. “$Unlimited” means no dollar capped sum insured.

You'll also be covered for ship to shore emergency transportation, sea sickness cover, missed ports and shore excursions and cabin confinement up to the specified policy limits.

Learn more about Cruise Travel Insurance .

Adventure Cover

There are two levels of Adventure Cover:

  1. Adventure cover includes paragliding/parascending/parasailing (over land), sailing, water skiing and more.
  2. Adventure+ includes everything covered in Adventure, plus BMX riding, horse jumping, trekking the Kokoda track and more.

See the full list of activities included in Adventure and Adventure+ cover .

COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs

Optional COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs can cover costs associated with rescheduling your trip or cancelling non-refundable, non-recoverable prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel related expenses of up to a limit based on your policy.

This cover is available if you or your travelling companion are diagnosed with COVID-19 before your trip and can't travel, as well as during your trip if you or your travelling companion are diagnosed with COVID-19 and your trip is cancelled.

Please read the Combined FSG & PDS to learn more about what you'll be covered for.

Increase Cancellation Cover

Available on the International Essential and the Domestic plans.

You can increase the amount of cancellation cover to suit your travel needs such as particularly expensive flights and/or travel arrangements. Select an amount from the options available when you get a quote.

Typically, people look to choose an amount that will, in total, cover all prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel related expenses, that are non-refundable in any other way, for all travellers on the policy.

For Amendment or cancellation costs due to COVID-19, cover is available to buy via options to vary cover. Additional premium applies.

Increase Luggage Item Limit

You can increase your luggage item limit on your travel insurance policy if you're carrying a valuable item that you want to insure for more (maximum limits apply). Make sure you also have receipts or valuations of that item on hand. If you bought the item more than two years ago, you’ll need to provide a valuation dated within the last two years, or depreciation applies per the PDS.

Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover

With two levels of cover available, Motorcycle/Moped Riding covers riding a motorcycle or moped with an engine capacity of 250cc or less while Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ insures unlimited engine capacity. Conditions apply.

How do I add optional extras to my policy?

You can add one or more of these cover options when you get a quote and buy a policy.

If you've already bought a policy and wish to add any of these covers, call us on 1300 792 001 (within Australia) or +61 2 8907 5079 (from overseas) to discuss the options available to you.

Travel Insurance FAQs

Who should speak/act on my behalf if I become seriously injured or unwell overseas?

Other travellers listed on the same policy (such as your spouse or direct family) can act on your behalf if you come seriously injured/unwell overseas. If your next of kin is not travelling with you, our Emergency Assistance and Claims teams have processes in place to allow them to help in the situation.

Does travel insurance cover if my passport is lost or stolen?

Yes, Budget Direct Travel Insurance does provide cover if your passport is lost or stolen. Our Emergency Assistance team is available to help you in the event of a lost or stolen passport and may cover certain additional expenses you incur as a result. This cover may include:

  • Reasonable additional accommodation expenses (room rate only)
  • Additional transport expenses that arise from the loss of your passport or other travel documents. This is based on the loss being an unforeseeable circumstance beyond your control and excludes government confiscation.
  • The cost of a replacement passport, as well as any additional expenses you incur due to the disruption.

Should you find yourself in this situation, you should immediately report the loss or theft to the local police and contact our emergency assistance team to initiate a claim and receive advice.