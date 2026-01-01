Our company
Find out more about Budget Direct, including our products, corporate structure, and what makes us different.
Our awards
See our long string of awards for outstanding value car and home insurance, customer service, and business innovation.
Our giving
Read about our support for charities and community groups based in the areas in which our employees work and beyond.
Code of practice
Find out more about the General Insurance Code of Practice, which sets out what our customers have a right to expect from us.
TV ads
View our television advertisements featuring The Sarge, a detective trying to solve the mystery of why people pay more for insurance than they have to.
Media releases
See our announcements about company milestones, new products and services, awards, public-survey results, and more.
Our locations
Uncover the locations of our head office, contact centres, and car-damage assessment centres.
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