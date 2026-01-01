^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

What's covered by Comprehensive Travel Insurance?

  • Amendment or cancellation costs (e.g. for non-refundable prepaid travel and accommodation expenses) – Up to $10,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses. Cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury.
  • Overseas dental expenses – Up to $2,000
  • If you are diagnosed with COVID-19 – self-isolation expenses if you are too sick to travel – up to $5,000
  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $10,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • Personal liability
  • Cruise cover (Must be added if your cruise is on an ocean or sea overseas or outside Australian Coastal Waters).
  • Activities (e.g. surfing, bungee jumping, zip lining)
  • Illnesses (excluding pandemic or epidemic illnesses)
  • Travel delay and missed connections
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.

What do we cover at an additional cost?

  • Amendment or cancellation costs due to COVID-19**
  • Adventure activities (e.g. skydiving, water skiing)**
  • Snow sports (e.g. skiing, snowboarding)**
  • Motorcycle/moped riding**
**Cover is available to buy via options to vary cover. Additional premium applies.

Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement for further details.

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Benefits Included in Travel Insurance

Amendment or Cancellation Costs

This benefit provides cover for costs associated with rescheduling your trip or the cancellation of your non-refundable, non-recoverable prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel related expenses so that you're not left out of pocket. Cover for rescheduling your trip is limited to the amount it would have cost to cancel your trip.

Please note that COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs cover is NOT automatically included but is available for you to purchase as a separate option if you wish.

Overseas Medical and Dental Expenses

If you need medical treatment, you'll have $unlimited cover (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of emergency overseas hospital and medical treatment. “$Unlimited” means no dollar capped sum insured.

You’ll also have cover for emergency dental treatment up to $2,000. This means you can focus on staying healthy while you're away from home.

Existing Medical Conditions

You can still get cover for travel insurance, if you have an existing medical condition.

Budget Direct travel insurance covers a range of existing medical conditions automatically (subject to the criteria).

For others, you can complete a health assessment at the same time you get your quote. If approved, an additional premium may apply.

Check the Combined FSG & PDS for more information about existing medical conditions and what the policy covers.

Rental Vehicle Insurance Excess

If you rent a car while you're travelling and it is damaged or stolen, you'll be covered for the lower of the rental vehicle excess or the repair costs for the vehicle, which you become liable to pay (excluded from our Basic plan).

Luggage and Personal Effects

We can cover the cost of repairing, replacing or reimbursing you for your belongings if they're lost, stolen or damaged (limits and sub-limits apply). Depreciation only applies to items more than 2 years old.

Personal liability

Personal legal liability provides cover if you accidentally damage someone else's property or injure someone else during your trip and as a result of your negligent act, you become unintentionally legally liable to pay compensation. For full details regarding Personal Liability cover, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS). For example, there is no cover for personal liability claims arising from using a mechanically propelled vehicle such as a car or motorcycle.

Get a Quote Online and Save 15%^

Get a quote online – it’s quick and easy. If you get a quote and buy a new policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discount on your premium.

Get a 2-minute Quote

Upgrade Your Travel Insurance Cover

For an additional cost to your policy, you can customise your Travel Insurance when you add one or more of the following optional covers to your policy:

Snow Sports Cover

There are two levels of Snow Sports Cover:

  1. Snow Sports includes On-Piste snow skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing only.
  2. Snow Sports+ includes everything covered in Snow Sports, plus Off-Piste snow skiing and snowboarding (conditions apply) as well as heli-skiing/boarding

See the full list of snow sports included in Snow Sports and Snow Sports+ cover.

Adventure Activities Cover

There are two levels of Adventure Cover:

  1. Adventure cover includes paragliding/parascending/parasailing (over land), sailing, water skiing and more.
  2. Adventure+ includes everything covered in Adventure, plus BMX riding, horse jumping, trekking the Kokoda track and more.

See the full list of activities included in Adventure and Adventure+ cover.

Cruise Cover

Going on a cruise for 2 or more nights?

If your ocean or sea cruise is overseas or outside Australian Coastal Waters, to be insured for claims relating to cruise travel, or that occur while on a cruise, you must pay an extra premium to have Cruise Cover added to your Comprehensive, Essential or Basic plan for cruise-specific coverage.

With Cruise Cover we cover $unlimited medical expenses (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury), and dental expenses (up to $2,000) when you receive treatment onboard a cruise ship outside Australia by or on the advice of a qualified medical practitioner. “$Unlimited” means no dollar capped sum insured.

You'll also be covered for ship to shore emergency transportation, sea sickness cover, missed ports and shore excursions and cabin confinement up to the specified policy limits.

You do not need to add Cruise Cover for one night cruises or for river cruises.

COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs

Optional COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs can cover costs associated with rescheduling your trip or cancelling non-refundable, non-recoverable prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel related expenses of up to a limit based on your policy.

This cover is available if you or your travelling companion are diagnosed with COVID-19 before your trip and can't travel, as well as during your trip if you or your travelling companion are diagnosed with COVID-19 and your trip is cancelled.

Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about what you'll be covered for.

This benefit is excluded from our Basic policy.

Increase Luggage Item Limit

You can increase your luggage item limit on your travel insurance policy if you're carrying a valuable item that you want to insure for more (maximum limits apply). Make sure you also have receipts or valuations of that item on hand. If you bought the item more than two years ago, you’ll need to provide a valuation dated within the last two years, or depreciation applies per the PDS.

Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover

With two levels of cover available, Motorcycle/Moped Riding covers riding a motorcycle or moped with an engine capacity of 250cc or less while Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ insures unlimited engine capacity. Conditions apply.

Increase Cancellation Cover

Available on the International Comprehensive and Essential plans and the Domestic plan.

You can increase the amount of cancellation cover to suit your travel needs such as particularly expensive flights and/or travel arrangements. Select an amount from the options available when you get a quote.

Typically, people look to choose an amount that will, in total, cover all prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel related expenses, that are non-refundable in any other way, for all travellers on the policy.

For Amendment or cancellation costs due to COVID-19, cover is available to buy via options to vary cover.

Cover Multiple Trips for Frequent Travellers

Our Comprehensive Travel Insurance plan is available for you to buy in two ways: as a Single Trip policy or an Annual Multi-Trip policy.

If you travel more than twice a year, our Annual Multi-Trip policy may suit you. When it comes to this type of cover, you choose a maximum length for each trip, and then for 12 months, you will be covered for an unlimited number of trips to your chosen destinations (so long as each trip does not go over your chosen maximum trip length).

Learn more about our Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance.

Overseas Medical Expenses and Emergency Assistance

With Budget Direct Travel Insurance Cover, you have 24/7 access to a network of doctors, nurses, case managers and travel agents.

Depending on your needs, we can help you:

  • Find a medical facility and monitor your medical care
  • Pay medical bills (if your claim is approved)
  • Keep travelling or get home
  • Deal with lost passports, travel documents and credit cards
  • Change your travel plans
Overseas Emergency Assistance

Make a claim

If your trip didn’t go entirely to plan and you need to make a claim on your travel insurance, we’re here to help. Having your details, receipts and documents from the trip on hand can also make it easier to claim.

Make a claim

Travel Insurance FAQs

Can I buy travel insurance after booking my trip?

Yes – you can buy a Budget Direct travel insurance policy after booking your trip – but it should be purchased before your trip commences.

If you have left home and are already on your trip when buying the policy, this cover is subject to a 3 day no-cover period. This means the Period of Insurance will not commence until 3 days after the travel start date/policy issue date shown on your Certificate of Insurance.

By getting travel insurance as soon as you’ve booked and paid for some or all of your trip, you can be covered for things like your prepaid travel and accommodation if you’re forced to cancel your trip due to an insured event (e.g. an unforeseen injury).

(This is unless you have a Basic plan policy, which does not include cancellation cover.)

How much does travel insurance cost?

The cost of travel insurance depends on a number of factors, including your:

  • Your area of travel. Some higher risk areas will increase your premium and cost more.

  • Departure date and trip duration. The longer your trip duration, the higher the cost may be.

  • Age. Those at higher risk age groups cost more.

  • Cruise cover. An additional premium applies if you need cover for a cruise trip.

  • Cancellation cover. You can choose your own level of cancellation cover. The more cancellation cover you require, the higher the cost may be.

  • Adding cover for existing medical conditions and pregnancy (where available). An additional premium may apply if a medical assessment is completed and cover is accepted by us.

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24/7 emergency contacts

smartraveller.gov.au