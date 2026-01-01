^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Sometimes the claims process can be stressful and that's why we're here to help. Our friendly team is here if you've never made a claim before, have questions you can't find the answer to or need some extra support throughout the claims process.

Start Your Claim Online Emergency assistance

How can we help?


Understand Your Cover

Understand Your Cover

There is some information you can review to help you gauge whether your loss or damage is insured.

Find out more
Getting ready to claim

Getting ready to claim

Having your details and documents on hand can make it easier to claim 24/7.

Find out more
Debris removal and extra building costs

After Your Claim is Lodged

Once you've lodged your claim we'll reach out to you to process your claim.

Find out more

The Claims Process

Making a claim might feel a bit daunting, especially if you've never done it before. You can start the process by following these simple steps.

Learn more about the full process

Introducing Auto & General

Auto & General are the underwriters for Budget Direct, and handle all claims made on Budget Direct Home and Contents Insurance. So when a Claims Specialist from Auto & General is assigned to your claim, you can trust you're in safe, experienced hands.

Watch Video Find out more

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I make a home insurance claim?

When making a claim on your Budget Direct home and/or contents policy, please follow these steps:

  1. Take all reasonable steps to prevent or minimise further loss, damage or liability.
  2. Report any theft (or attempted theft), malicious damage or vehicle impact to the police as soon as possible.

Lodge a claim, providing us with the full details of the incident and any relevant supporting documents.

What happens in an emergency?

If there is an emergency in your home that requires urgent attention, a ‘make safe ’ can be completed. This is to make sure that any risk to occupants or further damage to the property is removed and the site is secure. In most cases, a ‘make safe’ is a temporary measure and not a final repair.

Am I covered for emergency repairs?

If an ‘event’ is threatening the safety of your household members or is continuing to cause damage, we ask (where it is safe to do so) that you take reasonable action to prevent further damage and secure your home where possible.

If you appoint a tradesperson for an emergency repair then you can submit your expenses for review as part of your claim. Make sure that you document the repair and save invoices, receipts, and photographs taken at the time of the incident.

What should I do with my flood-affected contents and carpet?

  1. Document the Damage

    You can start cleaning up, but first take pictures or videos of damage to the property and possessions, and keep samples of damaged materials and fabrics as evidence for your claim (for carpet, around a square meter should be fine, if it is safe to keep).

  2. Remove Water and Mud-Damaged Contents

    You are able to remove water or mud-damaged materials from your property that might pose a health risk, such as saturated carpets and soft furnishings (if the item is damaged and may be repairable or you are retaining destroyed items, store them somewhere where they do not pose a health risk).

  3. Keep a Record of Items

    You should make a list of all the damaged items and provide as much information as you can. This could include a description of the item, brand, model, and serial number.

  4. Purchase New Items

    If you have to purchase new items immediately to get you back on your feet, like a washing machine, fridge, or essential items then you’re able to do so. Please keep your receipts and if your Contents Insurance provides cover for these items and your claim for these items is accepted, we’ll provide you with a cash settlement for the covered items instead of replacing them.

  5. Replacement of Non-Essential Items

    If the replacement is not urgent, please make a list with a short description of the item and details such as brand, where the item was purchased and receipts/ proof of purchase if possible. Photos of the damaged items and replacement quotes may also help with the replacement process.

See all Home Claims FAQs

Good service

‘To have my home to be put back to where it was, if not maybe a little bit better, I couldn't praise them more’

Julie H, NSW

Customers rate our Home & Contents Insurance claims service

4.1

Out of 5

Bazaarvoice
Read all 4,952 Reviews*

Contact Us

No matter whether it's online or over the phone, you are able to contact us 24/7.

Claim Online

In your own time, you can notify us of your claim online. We can then call you if we require further information to finalise your lodgement.

Claim online now

Chat With a Team Member

Chat with a member from our claims team on Monday-Friday from 8am-4pm.

Chat with us now

Call Us on 1800 069 336

A friendly member of our team will assist you over the phone. If you have your policy number on hand then this will help us with your query.

Call us now