Sometimes the claims process can be stressful and that's why we're here to help. Our friendly team is here if you've never made a claim before, have questions you can't find the answer to or need some extra support throughout the claims process.
How can we help?
Understand Your Cover
There is some information you can review to help you gauge whether your loss or damage is insured.
Getting ready to claim
Having your details and documents on hand can make it easier to claim 24/7.
The Claims Process
Making a claim might feel a bit daunting, especially if you've never done it before. You can start the process by following these simple steps.Learn more about the full process
Introducing Auto & General
Auto & General are the underwriters for Budget Direct, and handle all claims made on Budget Direct Home and Contents Insurance. So when a Claims Specialist from Auto & General is assigned to your claim, you can trust you're in safe, experienced hands.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I make a home insurance claim?
When making a claim on your Budget Direct home and/or contents policy, please follow these steps:
- Take all reasonable steps to prevent or minimise further loss, damage or liability.
- Report any theft (or attempted theft), malicious damage or vehicle impact to the police as soon as possible.
Lodge a claim, providing us with the full details of the incident and any relevant supporting documents.
What happens in an emergency?
If there is an emergency in your home that requires urgent attention, a ‘make safe ’ can be completed. This is to make sure that any risk to occupants or further damage to the property is removed and the site is secure. In most cases, a ‘make safe’ is a temporary measure and not a final repair.
Am I covered for emergency repairs?
If an ‘event’ is threatening the safety of your household members or is continuing to cause damage, we ask (where it is safe to do so) that you take reasonable action to prevent further damage and secure your home where possible.
If you appoint a tradesperson for an emergency repair then you can submit your expenses for review as part of your claim. Make sure that you document the repair and save invoices, receipts, and photographs taken at the time of the incident.
What should I do with my flood-affected contents and carpet?
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Document the Damage
You can start cleaning up, but first take pictures or videos of damage to the property and possessions, and keep samples of damaged materials and fabrics as evidence for your claim (for carpet, around a square meter should be fine, if it is safe to keep).
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Remove Water and Mud-Damaged Contents
You are able to remove water or mud-damaged materials from your property that might pose a health risk, such as saturated carpets and soft furnishings (if the item is damaged and may be repairable or you are retaining destroyed items, store them somewhere where they do not pose a health risk).
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Keep a Record of Items
You should make a list of all the damaged items and provide as much information as you can. This could include a description of the item, brand, model, and serial number.
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Purchase New Items
If you have to purchase new items immediately to get you back on your feet, like a washing machine, fridge, or essential items then you’re able to do so. Please keep your receipts and if your Contents Insurance provides cover for these items and your claim for these items is accepted, we’ll provide you with a cash settlement for the covered items instead of replacing them.
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Replacement of Non-Essential Items
If the replacement is not urgent, please make a list with a short description of the item and details such as brand, where the item was purchased and receipts/ proof of purchase if possible. Photos of the damaged items and replacement quotes may also help with the replacement process.
Good service
‘To have my home to be put back to where it was, if not maybe a little bit better, I couldn't praise them more’
Julie H, NSW
Contact Us
No matter whether it's online or over the phone, you are able to contact us 24/7.
Claim Online
In your own time, you can notify us of your claim online. We can then call you if we require further information to finalise your lodgement.Claim online now
Chat With a Team Member
Chat with a member from our claims team on Monday-Friday from 8am-4pm.Chat with us now
Call Us on 1800 069 336
A friendly member of our team will assist you over the phone. If you have your policy number on hand then this will help us with your query.Call us now