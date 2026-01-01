Money magazine Insurer of the Year
We’ve won Money magazine's Insurer of the Year title a total of twelve times, and the last ten years in a row (2017–26); Money magazine's Best of the Best awards for Best-Value Car Insurance (2019–26) and Best-Value Home & Contents Insurance (2017–20 & 2022–26).
Insurer of the Year
Money Magazine, Canstar, Finder and WeMoney have named Budget Direct as Insurer of the Year for 2026. This makes Budget Direct Money Magazine's Insurer of the Year for ten years in a row (2017-2026), Canstar's Insurer of the Year for five years in a row (2022-2026), the inaugural Finder Insurer of the Year (2026) and WeMoney's Insurer of the Year for 2025-2026.
Awards by product
Car
Canstar's Insurer of the Year 2026
2022-2026
Money Magazine - Insurer of the Year
2010 & 2015 & 2017-2026
WeMoney - Insurer of the Year
2025-2026
WeMoney - Best for Value Car Insurance
2025-2026
WeMoney - Digital Car Insurer of the Year
2025-2026
Finder - Best Value Car Insurance
2026
Finder - Best Low Cost Car Insurance
2026
Finder - Insurer of the Year Car Insurance NSW
2026
Finder - Insurer of the Year Car Insurance SA
2026
Finder - Insurer of the Year Car Insurance WA
2026
Canstar National Award - Outstanding Value Car Insurance
2007-2025
Money magazine - Best-Value Car Insurance
2014-2015 & 2019-2026
Finder - Insurer of the Year - Car Insurance
2025
Finder - Highly Commended Car Insurance - Features
2025
Mozo Experts Choice - Australia's Best Value Insurer
2023-2025
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Car Insurance
2017-2025
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Young Driver Insurance
2021-2025
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Senior Driver Insurance
2023-2025
Finder - Best Value Car Insurance
2019 & 2022-2024
Finder - Loved Car Insurance Brand - National
2024
Finder - Quality Service for Car Insurance - National
2024
LMI - 5-Star Motor Claims Service Rating
2023
Winner - Personal Lines Claims Excellence
2023
Canstar - Outstanding Value Car Insurance NSW
2010-2019 & 2022
Canstar - Outstanding Value Car Insurance VIC
2010-2019 & 2022
Canstar - Outstanding Value Car Insurance WA
2010-2019 & 2022
Canstar - Outstanding Value Car Insurance NT
2022
Finder - Best Car Insurance Brand
2021
Canstar - Outstanding Value Car Insurance TAS
2014-2019
Canstar - Most Satisfied Customers Car Insurance NSW
2019
Reader's Digest Quality Service Awards - Car Insurance Silver Winner
2019
Canstar - Outstanding Value Car Insurance QLD
2017-2018
Home
Canstar's Insurer of the Year 2026
2022-2026
Money Magazine - Insurer of the Year
2010 & 2015 & 2017-2026
WeMoney - Insurer of the Year
2025-2026
WeMoney - Best for Value Home & Contents Insurance
2025-2026
WeMoney - Digital Home & Contents Insurer of the Year
2025-2026
WeMoney - Content Insurer of the Year
2025-2026
WeMoney - Best for Flexibility Home & Contents
2026
WeMoney - Best for Renters Insurance
2025
Canstar - Outstanding Value Home & Contents Insurance
2017-2024
Money magazine - Best-Value Home & Contents Insurance
2014 & 2017-2020 & 2022-2026
Finder - Highly Commended Home Insurance Value
2024-2025
Canstar - Outstanding Value Home Insurance 2020–2024
2020-2024
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Home & Contents Insurance
2017-2025
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Landlord Insurance
2018-2019 & 2021-2024
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Quality Landlord Insurance
2021-2025
Finder - Most Loved Home Insurance Brand
2024
Finder - Legendary Service for Home Insurance
2024
Finder - Best Home Insurance Value
2022-2023
Mozo Experts Choice - Australia's Best Value Insurer
2023 & 2025
LMI - 5-Star Home & Contents Claims Service Rating
2021 & 2023
Winner - Personal Lines Claims Excellence
2023
ProductReview.com.au - Landlord Insurance
2022-2023
Most Satisfied Customers Home Insurance NSW
2022
Canstar - Outstanding Value Home & Contents Insurance WA
2020-2021
Outstanding Value Home Insurance NSW
2020
Outstanding Value Home & Contents Insurance NSW
2019-2020
Outstanding Value Home & Contents Insurance QLD
2019-2020
Outstanding Value Home Insurance SA
2020
Outstanding Value Home & Contents Insurance SA
2019-2020
Outstanding Value Home Insurance WA
2020
Most Satisfied Customers Home Insurance NSW
2019
Reader's Digest Quality Service Awards - Home & Contents Insurance Gold Winner
2019
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Contents Insurance
2025
Travel
Finder Awards 2019 Winner, Best Travel Insurance (Comprehensive)
2018-2019
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Basic Travel Insurance
2018-2019
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Annual Travel Insurance
2018
Life
Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Life Insurance
2026
Money magazine - Best-Value Life & TPD Insurance - Light Blue Collar
2026
Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Life & Trauma Insurance
2024-2025
Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Trauma Insurance
2025
Money magazine - Best-Value Life Insurance
2024
WeMoney - Best for Value (Direct)
2026
Finder Highly Commended Life Insurance
2024-2026
Finder Highly Commended Life Insurance
2024
Finder Awards 2024 Winner, Value Brand for Direct Life Insurance
2024
Outstanding Value Direct Life Insurance
2023
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Quality Life Insurance
2024
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Life & TPD Insurance
2024
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Life & Trauma Insurance
2024
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Income Protection
2024
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Life Insurance
2022
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Quality Life Insurance
2022
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Life & TPD Insurance
2022
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Life & Trauma Insurance
2022
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Income Protection
2022
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Quality Income Protection
2022
Motorcycle
ProductReview.com.au - Motorcycle Insurance
2022
Roadside
Finder - Recommended Brand
2025
Finder - Quality Service
2025
Finder - Value
2025
Most Satisfied Customers Roadside Assistance VIC
2022
Pet
WeMoney - Outstanding Customer Service
2026
Finder - Insurer of the Year, Pet Insurance
2026
Finder - Value Pet Insurance - Essential Insurance
2026
Finder - Most Recommended Pet Insurance
2025
Finder - Value Pet Insurance - Comprehensive Insurance
2025
Finder - Highly Commended Comprehensive Pet Insurance
2025
Outstanding Value Pet Insurance
2024-2025
Outstanding Value Pet Insurance Accident & Illness
2025
Outstanding Value Pet Insurance with Routine Care
2024-2025
Exceptional Value Comprehensive Pet Insurance | Comprehensive Insurance + Routine Care
2024-2025
Exceptional Value Comprehensive Pet Insurance | Comprehensive Insurance + Ultimate Routine Care
2024-2025
Exceptional Value Comprehensive Pet Insurance | Plus Insurance + Routine Care
2024-2025
Exceptional Value Comprehensive Pet Insurance | Plus Insurance + Ultimate Routine Care
2024-2025
Exceptional Value Accident & Illness Pet Insurance | Essential Insurance
2024-2025
Exceptional Value Accident & Illness Pet Insurance | Plus Insurance
2024-2025
Exceptional Value Accident & Illness Pet Insurance | Comprehensive Insurance
2024-2025
Highly Commended Pet Insurance
2025
Other
Product Innovation (60 Second Mobile Estimate app) — Australian Business Awards
2014
Service Excellence ('Customer Experience Elephant') — Australian Business Awards
2014
Canstar Innovation Excellence award (hail-warning system)
2013
Product Innovation (hail-warning system) — Australian Business Awards
2012
Tele-professional of the Year (Damian Jeffrey) — Australian Teleservices Association
2012
Australian Teleservices Association's Large Contact Centre of the Year
2010
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