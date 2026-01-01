^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Money magazine Insurer of the Year

We’ve won Money magazine's Insurer of the Year title a total of twelve times, and the last ten years in a row (2017–26); Money magazine's Best of the Best awards for Best-Value Car Insurance (2019–26) and Best-Value Home & Contents Insurance (2017–20 & 2022–26).

Money magazine
Canstar's Insurer of the Year 2026
Money Magazine - Insurer of the Year
Finder Insurer of the Year 2026
WeMoney - Insurer of the Year

Insurer of the Year

Money Magazine, Canstar, Finder and WeMoney have named Budget Direct as Insurer of the Year for 2026. This makes Budget Direct Money Magazine's Insurer of the Year for ten years in a row (2017-2026), Canstar's Insurer of the Year for five years in a row (2022-2026), the inaugural Finder Insurer of the Year (2026) and WeMoney's Insurer of the Year for 2025-2026.

Awards by product

Car

Canstar's Insurer of the Year 2026

Canstar's Insurer of the Year 2026

2022-2026

Money Magazine - Insurer of the Year

Money Magazine - Insurer of the Year

2010 & 2015 & 2017-2026

WeMoney - Insurer of the Year

WeMoney - Insurer of the Year

2025-2026

WeMoney - Best for Value Car Insurance

WeMoney - Best for Value Car Insurance

2025-2026

WeMoney - Digital Car Insurer of the Year

WeMoney - Digital Car Insurer of the Year

2025-2026

Finder - Best Value Car Insurance

Finder - Best Value Car Insurance

2026

Finder - Best Low Cost Car Insurance

Finder - Best Low Cost Car Insurance

2026

Finder - Insurer of the Year Car Insurance NSW

Finder - Insurer of the Year Car Insurance NSW

2026

Finder - Insurer of the Year Car Insurance SA

Finder - Insurer of the Year Car Insurance SA

2026

Finder - Insurer of the Year Car Insurance WA

Finder - Insurer of the Year Car Insurance WA

2026

Canstar National Award - Outstanding Value Car Insurance

Canstar National Award - Outstanding Value Car Insurance

2007-2025

Money magazine - Best-Value Car Insurance

Money magazine - Best-Value Car Insurance

2014-2015 & 2019-2026

Finder - Insurer of the Year - Car Insurance

Finder - Insurer of the Year - Car Insurance

2025

Finder - Highly Commended Car Insurance - Features

Finder - Highly Commended Car Insurance - Features

2025

Mozo Experts Choice - Australia's Best Value Insurer

Mozo Experts Choice - Australia's Best Value Insurer

2023-2025

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Car Insurance

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Car Insurance

2017-2025

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Young Driver Insurance

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Young Driver Insurance

2021-2025

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Senior Driver Insurance

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Senior Driver Insurance

2023-2025

Finder - Best Value Car Insurance

Finder - Best Value Car Insurance

2019 & 2022-2024

Finder - Loved Car Insurance Brand - National

Finder - Loved Car Insurance Brand - National

2024

Finder - Quality Service for Car Insurance - National

Finder - Quality Service for Car Insurance - National

2024

LMI - 5-Star Motor Claims Service Rating

LMI - 5-Star Motor Claims Service Rating

2023

Winner - Personal Lines Claims Excellence

Winner - Personal Lines Claims Excellence

2023

Canstar - Outstanding Value Car Insurance NSW

Canstar - Outstanding Value Car Insurance NSW

2010-2019 & 2022

Canstar - Outstanding Value Car Insurance VIC

Canstar - Outstanding Value Car Insurance VIC

2010-2019 & 2022

Canstar - Outstanding Value Car Insurance WA

Canstar - Outstanding Value Car Insurance WA

2010-2019 & 2022

Canstar - Outstanding Value Car Insurance NT

Canstar - Outstanding Value Car Insurance NT

2022

Finder - Best Car Insurance Brand

Finder - Best Car Insurance Brand

2021

Canstar - Outstanding Value Car Insurance TAS

Canstar - Outstanding Value Car Insurance TAS

2014-2019

Canstar - Most Satisfied Customers Car Insurance NSW

Canstar - Most Satisfied Customers Car Insurance NSW

2019

Reader's Digest Quality Service Awards - Car Insurance Silver Winner

Reader's Digest Quality Service Awards - Car Insurance Silver Winner

2019

Canstar - Outstanding Value Car Insurance QLD

Canstar - Outstanding Value Car Insurance QLD

2017-2018

Home

Canstar's Insurer of the Year 2026

Canstar's Insurer of the Year 2026

2022-2026

Money Magazine - Insurer of the Year

Money Magazine - Insurer of the Year

2010 & 2015 & 2017-2026

WeMoney - Insurer of the Year

WeMoney - Insurer of the Year

2025-2026

WeMoney - Best for Value Home & Contents Insurance

WeMoney - Best for Value Home & Contents Insurance

2025-2026

WeMoney - Digital Home & Contents Insurer of the Year

WeMoney - Digital Home & Contents Insurer of the Year

2025-2026

WeMoney - Content Insurer of the Year

WeMoney - Content Insurer of the Year

2025-2026

WeMoney - Best for Flexibility Home & Contents

WeMoney - Best for Flexibility Home & Contents

2026

WeMoney - Best for Renters Insurance

WeMoney - Best for Renters Insurance

2025

Canstar - Outstanding Value Home & Contents Insurance

Canstar - Outstanding Value Home & Contents Insurance

2017-2024

Money magazine - Best-Value Home & Contents Insurance

Money magazine - Best-Value Home & Contents Insurance

2014 & 2017-2020 & 2022-2026

Finder - Highly Commended Home Insurance Value

Finder - Highly Commended Home Insurance Value

2024-2025

Canstar - Outstanding Value Home Insurance 2020–2024

Canstar - Outstanding Value Home Insurance 2020–2024

2020-2024

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Home & Contents Insurance

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Home & Contents Insurance

2017-2025

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Landlord Insurance

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Landlord Insurance

2018-2019 & 2021-2024

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Quality Landlord Insurance

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Quality Landlord Insurance

2021-2025

Finder - Most Loved Home Insurance Brand

Finder - Most Loved Home Insurance Brand

2024

Finder - Legendary Service for Home Insurance

Finder - Legendary Service for Home Insurance

2024

Finder - Best Home Insurance Value

Finder - Best Home Insurance Value

2022-2023

Mozo Experts Choice - Australia's Best Value Insurer

Mozo Experts Choice - Australia's Best Value Insurer

2023 & 2025

LMI - 5-Star Home & Contents Claims Service Rating

LMI - 5-Star Home & Contents Claims Service Rating

2021 & 2023

Winner - Personal Lines Claims Excellence

Winner - Personal Lines Claims Excellence

2023

ProductReview.com.au - Landlord Insurance

ProductReview.com.au - Landlord Insurance

2022-2023

Most Satisfied Customers Home Insurance NSW

Most Satisfied Customers Home Insurance NSW

2022

Canstar - Outstanding Value Home & Contents Insurance WA

Canstar - Outstanding Value Home & Contents Insurance WA

2020-2021

Outstanding Value Home Insurance NSW

Outstanding Value Home Insurance NSW

2020

Outstanding Value Home & Contents Insurance NSW

Outstanding Value Home & Contents Insurance NSW

2019-2020

Outstanding Value Home & Contents Insurance QLD

Outstanding Value Home & Contents Insurance QLD

2019-2020

Outstanding Value Home Insurance SA

Outstanding Value Home Insurance SA

2020

Outstanding Value Home & Contents Insurance SA

Outstanding Value Home & Contents Insurance SA

2019-2020

Outstanding Value Home Insurance WA

Outstanding Value Home Insurance WA

2020

Most Satisfied Customers Home Insurance NSW

Most Satisfied Customers Home Insurance NSW

2019

Reader's Digest Quality Service Awards - Home & Contents Insurance Gold Winner

Reader's Digest Quality Service Awards - Home & Contents Insurance Gold Winner

2019

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Contents Insurance

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Contents Insurance

2025

Travel

Finder Awards 2019 Winner, Best Travel Insurance (Comprehensive)

Finder Awards 2019 Winner, Best Travel Insurance (Comprehensive)

2018-2019

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Basic Travel Insurance

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Basic Travel Insurance

2018-2019

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Annual Travel Insurance

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Annual Travel Insurance

2018

Life

Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Life Insurance

Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Life Insurance

2026

Money magazine - Best-Value Life & TPD Insurance - Light Blue Collar

Money magazine - Best-Value Life & TPD Insurance - Light Blue Collar

2026

Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Life & Trauma Insurance

Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Life & Trauma Insurance

2024-2025

Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Trauma Insurance

Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Trauma Insurance

2025

Money magazine - Best-Value Life Insurance

Money magazine - Best-Value Life Insurance

2024

WeMoney - Best for Value (Direct)

WeMoney - Best for Value (Direct)

2026

Finder Highly Commended Life Insurance

Finder Highly Commended Life Insurance

2024-2026

Finder Highly Commended Life Insurance

Finder Highly Commended Life Insurance

2024

Finder Awards 2024 Winner, Value Brand for Direct Life Insurance

Finder Awards 2024 Winner, Value Brand for Direct Life Insurance

2024

Outstanding Value Direct Life Insurance

Outstanding Value Direct Life Insurance

2023

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Quality Life Insurance

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Quality Life Insurance

2024

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Life & TPD Insurance

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Life & TPD Insurance

2024

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Life & Trauma Insurance

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Life & Trauma Insurance

2024

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Income Protection

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Income Protection

2024

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Life Insurance

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Life Insurance

2022

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Quality Life Insurance

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Quality Life Insurance

2022

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Life & TPD Insurance

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Life & TPD Insurance

2022

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Life & Trauma Insurance

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Life & Trauma Insurance

2022

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Income Protection

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Income Protection

2022

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Quality Income Protection

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Quality Income Protection

2022

Motorcycle

ProductReview.com.au - Motorcycle Insurance

ProductReview.com.au - Motorcycle Insurance

2022

Roadside

Finder - Recommended Brand

Finder - Recommended Brand

2025

Finder - Quality Service

Finder - Quality Service

2025

Finder - Value

Finder - Value

2025

Most Satisfied Customers Roadside Assistance VIC

Most Satisfied Customers Roadside Assistance VIC

2022

Pet

WeMoney - Outstanding Customer Service

WeMoney - Outstanding Customer Service

2026

Finder - Insurer of the Year, Pet Insurance

Finder - Insurer of the Year, Pet Insurance

2026

Finder - Value Pet Insurance - Essential Insurance

Finder - Value Pet Insurance - Essential Insurance

2026

Finder - Most Recommended Pet Insurance

Finder - Most Recommended Pet Insurance

2025

Finder - Value Pet Insurance - Comprehensive Insurance

Finder - Value Pet Insurance - Comprehensive Insurance

2025

Finder - Highly Commended Comprehensive Pet Insurance

Finder - Highly Commended Comprehensive Pet Insurance

2025

Outstanding Value Pet Insurance

Outstanding Value Pet Insurance

2024-2025

Outstanding Value Pet Insurance Accident & Illness

Outstanding Value Pet Insurance Accident & Illness

2025

Outstanding Value Pet Insurance with Routine Care

Outstanding Value Pet Insurance with Routine Care

2024-2025

Exceptional Value Comprehensive Pet Insurance | Comprehensive Insurance + Routine Care

Exceptional Value Comprehensive Pet Insurance | Comprehensive Insurance + Routine Care

2024-2025

Exceptional Value Comprehensive Pet Insurance | Comprehensive Insurance + Ultimate Routine Care

Exceptional Value Comprehensive Pet Insurance | Comprehensive Insurance + Ultimate Routine Care

2024-2025

Exceptional Value Comprehensive Pet Insurance | Plus Insurance + Routine Care

Exceptional Value Comprehensive Pet Insurance | Plus Insurance + Routine Care

2024-2025

Exceptional Value Comprehensive Pet Insurance | Plus Insurance + Ultimate Routine Care

Exceptional Value Comprehensive Pet Insurance | Plus Insurance + Ultimate Routine Care

2024-2025

Exceptional Value Accident & Illness Pet Insurance | Essential Insurance

Exceptional Value Accident & Illness Pet Insurance | Essential Insurance

2024-2025

Exceptional Value Accident & Illness Pet Insurance | Plus Insurance

Exceptional Value Accident & Illness Pet Insurance | Plus Insurance

2024-2025

Exceptional Value Accident & Illness Pet Insurance | Comprehensive Insurance

Exceptional Value Accident & Illness Pet Insurance | Comprehensive Insurance

2024-2025

Highly Commended Pet Insurance

Highly Commended Pet Insurance

2025

Other

Product Innovation (60 Second Mobile Estimate app) — Australian Business Awards

Product Innovation (60 Second Mobile Estimate app) — Australian Business Awards

2014

Service Excellence ('Customer Experience Elephant') — Australian Business Awards

Service Excellence ('Customer Experience Elephant') — Australian Business Awards

2014

Canstar Innovation Excellence award (hail-warning system)

Canstar Innovation Excellence award (hail-warning system)

2013

Product Innovation (hail-warning system) — Australian Business Awards

Product Innovation (hail-warning system) — Australian Business Awards

2012

Tele-professional of the Year (Damian Jeffrey) — Australian Teleservices Association

Tele-professional of the Year (Damian Jeffrey) — Australian Teleservices Association

2012

Australian Teleservices Association's Large Contact Centre of the Year

Australian Teleservices Association's Large Contact Centre of the Year

2010

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