^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Can I get cheaper car insurance with a dashcam?

Website banner of a dashcam as seen through a windscreen

28 November 2025 | See disclaimer

As dashcams grow in popularity across Australia, many motorists are choosing to use dashcam footage as supporting evidence for car insurance claims. However, beyond peace of mind, do they offer any added benefit, and can they lower the cost of car insurance?

Can dashcams help you lower the cost of car insurance?

Dashcam footage can speed up the process of determining liability in an accident, reducing the assessing costs and saving insurers money, which we can then pass onto our customers through competitive premiums.

However, the real savings to your premium come from dashcam footage, which can be instrumental in capturing important details when it comes to claiming.

How dashcam footage can help determine liability

Dashcam footage can help determine who is responsible for an accident and reduce any disputes over who is at fault during the claims process. In this type of situation, you may be able to rely on your dashcam footage to show what really happened and provide evidence to help settle your claim faster.

Dashcams can provide footage to assist insurers in assessing the percentage of negligence for both parties involved or show how the at-fault party has contributed to the collision.

If another motorist is at fault but blames you for the accident, video footage showing the other driver is at fault will help to resolve any ongoing liability disputes. Being found at fault means that you’ll have to pay an excess and generally will result in a premium increase. Drivers who are found not-at-fault do not have to pay the excess.

Acting as a security camera

Some dashcams act as security cameras and can monitor and protect your car when it’s parked or unattended. Dashcams need to be hardwired to record when a car is turned off and these types of cameras can also provide evidence when you want to report reckless or illegal driving. Keep in mind that not all dashcams are hardwired and some only operate when a car is running.

And while accidental damage to your car is usually covered by comprehensive insurance, dashcams remain invaluable when it comes to capturing unexpected events like vandalism, theft, falling tree limbs, and damage from fires. If your dashcam captures any of these events, then this may assist when it comes to your car insurance claim.

This also applies to instances where personal items are stolen from your car. If there is enough dashcam footage to uncover who the culprit was, then this may help the police to retrieve your stolen items.

Safer driving

Dashcams can encourage drivers to be conscious of how they’re driving and whether they are practising road safety at all times. Reviewing video footage from your dashcam can ensure that you’re driving safely and avoiding any reckless driving while on the road. This may also help you avoid any potential car accidents in the future.

With a dashcam, you can also monitor your teen/young adult’s driving. It’s widely known that due to their inexperience, drivers under the age of 25 are considered high risk to insurance companies and usually attract higher premiums.

Having a dashcam can also help you determine whether your teen/young adult is following road rules and speed limits and provide that extra peace of mind.

How do I send dashcam footage to Budget Direct?

When you lodge a claim with Budget Direct we’ll determine who was at fault, based on the evidence that’s been provided. To send us dashcam footage you can either email it or post us a CD or USB with the dashcam footage.

Cheaper Car Insurance

While we know that more Australians would install a dashcam for a discount on their car insurance, with Budget Direct you can get 15%^ off on your first year’s premium when you buy a new policy online. Get a quote today!

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Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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