As dashcams grow in popularity across Australia, many motorists are choosing to use dashcam footage as supporting evidence for car insurance claims. However, beyond peace of mind, do they offer any added benefit, and can they lower the cost of car insurance?

Can dashcams help you lower the cost of car insurance?

Dashcam footage can speed up the process of determining liability in an accident, reducing the assessing costs and saving insurers money, which we can then pass onto our customers through competitive premiums.

However, the real savings to your premium come from dashcam footage, which can be instrumental in capturing important details when it comes to claiming.

Dashcam footage can help determine who is responsible for an accident and reduce any disputes over who is at fault during the claims process. In this type of situation, you may be able to rely on your dashcam footage to show what really happened and provide evidence to help settle your claim faster.

Dashcams can provide footage to assist insurers in assessing the percentage of negligence for both parties involved or show how the at-fault party has contributed to the collision.

If another motorist is at fault but blames you for the accident, video footage showing the other driver is at fault will help to resolve any ongoing liability disputes. Being found at fault means that you’ll have to pay an excess and generally will result in a premium increase. Drivers who are found not-at-fault do not have to pay the excess.

Acting as a security camera

Some dashcams act as security cameras and can monitor and protect your car when it’s parked or unattended. Dashcams need to be hardwired to record when a car is turned off and these types of cameras can also provide evidence when you want to report reckless or illegal driving. Keep in mind that not all dashcams are hardwired and some only operate when a car is running.

And while accidental damage to your car is usually covered by comprehensive insurance, dashcams remain invaluable when it comes to capturing unexpected events like vandalism, theft, falling tree limbs, and damage from fires. If your dashcam captures any of these events, then this may assist when it comes to your car insurance claim.

This also applies to instances where personal items are stolen from your car. If there is enough dashcam footage to uncover who the culprit was, then this may help the police to retrieve your stolen items.

Safer driving

Dashcams can encourage drivers to be conscious of how they’re driving and whether they are practising road safety at all times. Reviewing video footage from your dashcam can ensure that you’re driving safely and avoiding any reckless driving while on the road. This may also help you avoid any potential car accidents in the future.

With a dashcam, you can also monitor your teen/young adult’s driving. It’s widely known that due to their inexperience, drivers under the age of 25 are considered high risk to insurance companies and usually attract higher premiums.

Having a dashcam can also help you determine whether your teen/young adult is following road rules and speed limits and provide that extra peace of mind.

When you lodge a claim with Budget Direct we’ll determine who was at fault, based on the evidence that’s been provided. To send us dashcam footage you can either email it or post us a CD or USB with the dashcam footage.

Cheaper Car Insurance

While we know that more Australians would install a dashcam for a discount on their car insurance, with Budget Direct you can get 15%^ off on your first year’s premium when you buy a new policy online. Get a quote today!

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