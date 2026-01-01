^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.
Outstanding Value Pet Insurance
Outstanding Value Pet Insurance Accident & Illness
Outstanding Value Pet Insurance with Routine Care
Finder - Insurer of the Year, Pet Insurance

What's covered by Comprehensive Pet Insurance?

With Budget Direct’s Comprehensive Pet Insurance, we will cover most of your eligible vet bill for pet illness and accidental injury, including:

  • Vet expenses
  • Routine Care (optional extension)
  • Orthopaedic conditions
  • Cruciate ligament conditions
  • Tick paralysis
  • Snake attacks
  • Bilateral conditions (if eligible for cover)
  • Accidental injuries
  • Illnesses (excluding pandemic or epidemic illnesses)
  • Guide dogs and assistance animals

What's not covered by Comprehensive Pet Insurance?

We can’t cover all pet circumstances if they aren’t outlined in our Comprehensive Pet Insurance policy. We will not cover the costs for the following:

  • Pre-existing conditions
  • Dangerous pets
  • Behavioural conditions
  • Brachycephalic conditions (if evident during the first 12 months of the pet's life)
  • Complications from not desexing or other excluded conditions
  • Parasites
  • Undiagnosed conditions or inconclusive diagnoses
  • Unvaccinated pets

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what's covered by Budget Direct Pet Insurance.

Compare all benefits, features and claim limits

*80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).

Get a Quote Online and Save 15%^

If you get a quote and buy a new Pet Insurance policy online, we'll give you a 15%^ discount on your first year's premium.

Get a Quote

Comprehensive Pet Insurance Inclusions

$15,000 Annual Benefit Limit

Depending on your level of cover, our Comprehensive Pet Insurance policy allows a $15,000 annual benefit limit. This means you can make multiple Pet Insurance claims in one year as long as these don’t go above the limit of your cover.

Subject to limits and sub-limits.

Snake Attacks

Living in Australia can lead to our pets coming face-to-face with potentially dangerous wildlife.

Protect your pet with the Budget Direct Comprehensive Pet Insurance policy, which covers the majority* of your eligible vet bills including if your dog or cat is bitten or strangled by a snake.

Please note that snake attacks are subject to a $1,500 policy limit in one year.

Orthopaedic Conditions

If your pet has orthopaedic conditions, our Budget Direct Comprehensive Pet Insurance policy will cover eligible orthopaedic vet bills up to an $8,000 limit in one year.

This policy covers your pet’s bones, muscles, cartilage, tendons, joints and ligaments. It includes hip dysplasia, intervertebral disc disease, patella luxation and elbow dysplasia concerns.

Tick Paralysis

To make an eligible tick paralysis claim on your Comprehensive Pet Insurance Policy, ongoing veterinary treatment for tick paralysis must have been followed.

If your pet is bitten by a paralysis tick we will cover majority* of the eligible vet bill.

Tick paralysis is subject to a 30-day waiting period and a $1,500 annual policy limit.

Cruciate Ligament Conditions

For pets that have cruciate ligament conditions, including related conditions we will reimburse up to the annual sub limit of $2,600.

For example, if we cover a procedure and a second surgical procedure is required later on, we can cover most of the eligible bill using the same benefit balance.

Cruciate ligament conditions are subject to a 6-month waiting period.

See all benefits, policy limits and sub-limits

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For full details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

*80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).

Comprehensive Pet Insurance FAQs

Does pet insurance cover desexing?

Desexing resulting from a covered illness or accidental injury is generally covered. In most cases, desexing is an elective procedure and falls within our excluded treatments and services.

Can I insure more than one pet?

Yes, with Budget Direct Pet Insurance, you can insure as many dogs and/or cats as you want.

You can insure up to four pets online; if you want to insure more, please call us on 1800 931 664.

See all Pet Insurance FAQs