Desexing resulting from a covered illness or accidental injury is generally covered. In most cases, desexing is an elective procedure and falls within our excluded treatments and services.
What's covered by Comprehensive Pet Insurance?
With Budget Direct’s Comprehensive Pet Insurance, we will cover most of your eligible vet bill for pet illness and accidental injury, including:
What's not covered by Comprehensive Pet Insurance?
We can’t cover all pet circumstances if they aren’t outlined in our Comprehensive Pet Insurance policy. We will not cover the costs for the following:
- NoPre-existing conditions
- NoDangerous pets
- NoBehavioural conditions
- NoBrachycephalic conditions (if evident during the first 12 months of the pet's life)
- NoComplications from not desexing or other excluded conditions
- NoParasites
- NoUndiagnosed conditions or inconclusive diagnoses
- NoUnvaccinated pets
Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what's covered by Budget Direct Pet Insurance.
Compare all benefits, features and claim limits
*80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).
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Comprehensive Pet Insurance Inclusions
Depending on your level of cover, our Comprehensive Pet Insurance policy allows a $15,000 annual benefit limit. This means you can make multiple Pet Insurance claims in one year as long as these don’t go above the limit of your cover.
Subject to limits and sub-limits.
Living in Australia can lead to our pets coming face-to-face with potentially dangerous wildlife.
Protect your pet with the Budget Direct Comprehensive Pet Insurance policy, which covers the majority* of your eligible vet bills including if your dog or cat is bitten or strangled by a snake.
Please note that snake attacks are subject to a $1,500 policy limit in one year.
If your pet has orthopaedic conditions, our Budget Direct Comprehensive Pet Insurance policy will cover eligible orthopaedic vet bills up to an $8,000 limit in one year.
This policy covers your pet’s bones, muscles, cartilage, tendons, joints and ligaments. It includes hip dysplasia, intervertebral disc disease, patella luxation and elbow dysplasia concerns.
To make an eligible tick paralysis claim on your Comprehensive Pet Insurance Policy, ongoing veterinary treatment for tick paralysis must have been followed.
If your pet is bitten by a paralysis tick we will cover majority* of the eligible vet bill.
Tick paralysis is subject to a 30-day waiting period and a $1,500 annual policy limit.
For pets that have cruciate ligament conditions, including related conditions we will reimburse up to the annual sub limit of $2,600.
For example, if we cover a procedure and a second surgical procedure is required later on, we can cover most of the eligible bill using the same benefit balance.
Cruciate ligament conditions are subject to a 6-month waiting period.
See all benefits, policy limits and sub-limits
Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For full details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).
*80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).
Comprehensive Pet Insurance FAQs
Does pet insurance cover desexing?
Can I insure more than one pet?
Yes, with Budget Direct Pet Insurance, you can insure as many dogs and/or cats as you want.
You can insure up to four pets online; if you want to insure more, please call us on 1800 931 664.