^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.
Outstanding Value Pet Insurance
Outstanding Value Pet Insurance Accident & Illness
Outstanding Value Pet Insurance with Routine Care
Finder - Insurer of the Year, Pet Insurance

Why Choose Dog Insurance

We know your dog’s health is a priority. Budget Direct makes it simple to choose a level of cover that suits your needs, with three Dog Insurance options. With our Plus and Comprehensive Pet Insurance plans, you can also add one of two levels of optional Routine Care.

When is the right time to get cover? Your dog is eligible for insurance from eight weeks old. It is important to note that we do not offer new policies for dogs over the age of nine years old. However, if you insure them before this age and keep your policy continuous, Budget Direct offers cover for the life of your pet.

What's covered by Dog Insurance?

We understand the issues that arise from an unexpected visit to the vet. Budget Direct Dog Insurance can provide accidental injury or illness cover for eligible treatment costs including:

  • Vet expenses
  • Routine Care (optional extension)
  • Orthopaedic Conditions
  • Cruciate ligament conditions
  • Tick paralysis
  • Snake Attacks
  • Bilateral Conditions (if eligible for cover)
  • Accidental injuries
  • Illnesses (excluding pandemic or epidemic illnesses)
  • Guide dogs and assistance animals

What's not covered by Dog Insurance?

Budget Direct Pet Insurance won't cover your dog for every circumstance. There are exclusions, including:

  • Pre-existing Conditions
  • Dangerous pets including restricted dog breeds
  • Behavioural conditions
  • Brachycephalic conditions (if evident during the first 12 months of the pet’s life)
  • Complications from not desexing or other excluded conditions
  • Parasites
  • Unvaccinated pets

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what's covered by Budget Direct Pet Insurance.

Get a Quote Online and Save 15%^

If you get a quote and buy a new Dog Insurance policy online, we'll give you a 15%^ discount on your first year's premium.

Get a Quote

Choose From 3 Levels of Dog Cover - That’s Insurance Solved®

Plus

Insure your dog with our top level of cover. We offer routine care options, accidental injury and illness cover, and our highest annual benefit limit (up to $25,000) for eligible vet bills*.

Get a Quote
Plus

Comprehensive

Our comprehensive cover makes sure that your dog receives extensive protection. This policy covers a wide range of events, from sudden accidental injuries to unexpected illnesses (up to $15,000 annual policy limit). We also provide Routine Care options to assist with preventative treatments and regular check-ups.

Get a Quote
Comprehensive

Essential

Secure your pet with our straightforward, basic insurance option. This plan is for those who want to cover the big surprises, while also providing financial help for eligible vet bills* due to accidental injuries and unexpected illnesses (up to a substantial $12,000 annual limit).

Our Essential Pet Insurance focuses on these events and does not include the optional Routine Care cover.

Get a Quote
Essential

Terms, Conditions, Limits and Exclusions apply. See the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what's covered by Budget Direct Pet Insurance.

*80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).

Compare All Benefits

Common Dog Illnesses and Injuries

Budget Direct Dog Insurance covers a wide range of common illnesses and accidental injuries (unless they’re pre-existing).

Illnesses

  • Cancer
  • Ear infection
  • Pancreatitis
  • Skin allergy
  • Arthritis
  • Cataracts
  • Conjunctivitis
  • Dermatitis
  • Gastroenteritis
  • Heart disease

Accidental Injuries

  • Snake bite
  • Foreign object ingestion
  • Allergic reaction
  • Heart stroke
  • Cuts, grazes and lacerations
  • Broken bones (such as after being hit by a car)
  • Dog bites
  • Poisoning (for example, snail bait)
  • Town dew claw (nail)
  • Burns or electrocution

Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) or full details of the covers and options, including limits, sub-limits, exclusions and conditions that may apply.

Dog Insurance FAQs

Are there any breeds of dog you do not insure?

Yes, there are certain dogs we do not insure.

They include breeds or cross-breeds that are banned or restricted by your state or territory government, including:

  • American Pit Bull Terrier
  • Pit Bull Terrier
  • Japanese Tosa
  • Dogo Argentino
  • Fila Brasileiro
  • Perro de Presa Canario (or Presa Canario)

Does pet insurance cover dog bites/attacks?

Yes, Budget Direct Pet Insurance will cover dog bites and/or attacks if a specific injury or illness occurs as a result but if your pet bites, attacks or does any damage to another animal or human, it will not be covered.

However, if your pet bites another animal or human and they retaliate against your pet, pet insurance may cover the damage caused by the retaliation towards your pet.

Our Pet Insurance limits coverage for any condition caused by preventable activity if it results in your pet needing repeated veterinary treatment. After two separate but similar claims conditions caused by similar preventable activity, including fight wounds or bite wounds, you will not be covered for the rest of the period.

See all Pet Insurance FAQs