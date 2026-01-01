Plus
Insure your dog with our top level of cover. We offer routine care options, accidental injury and illness cover, and our highest annual benefit limit (up to $25,000) for eligible vet bills*.
We know your dog’s health is a priority. Budget Direct makes it simple to choose a level of cover that suits your needs, with three Dog Insurance options. With our Plus and Comprehensive Pet Insurance plans, you can also add one of two levels of optional Routine Care.
When is the right time to get cover? Your dog is eligible for insurance from eight weeks old. It is important to note that we do not offer new policies for dogs over the age of nine years old. However, if you insure them before this age and keep your policy continuous, Budget Direct offers cover for the life of your pet.
We understand the issues that arise from an unexpected visit to the vet. Budget Direct Dog Insurance can provide accidental injury or illness cover for eligible treatment costs including:
Budget Direct Pet Insurance won't cover your dog for every circumstance. There are exclusions, including:
Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what's covered by Budget Direct Pet Insurance.
If you get a quote and buy a new Dog Insurance policy online, we'll give you a 15%^ discount on your first year's premium.Get a Quote
Insure your dog with our top level of cover. We offer routine care options, accidental injury and illness cover, and our highest annual benefit limit (up to $25,000) for eligible vet bills*.
Our comprehensive cover makes sure that your dog receives extensive protection. This policy covers a wide range of events, from sudden accidental injuries to unexpected illnesses (up to $15,000 annual policy limit). We also provide Routine Care options to assist with preventative treatments and regular check-ups.
Secure your pet with our straightforward, basic insurance option. This plan is for those who want to cover the big surprises, while also providing financial help for eligible vet bills* due to accidental injuries and unexpected illnesses (up to a substantial $12,000 annual limit).
Our Essential Pet Insurance focuses on these events and does not include the optional Routine Care cover.
Terms, Conditions, Limits and Exclusions apply. See the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what's covered by Budget Direct Pet Insurance.
*80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).
Budget Direct Dog Insurance covers a wide range of common illnesses and accidental injuries (unless they’re pre-existing).
Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) or full details of the covers and options, including limits, sub-limits, exclusions and conditions that may apply.
Yes, there are certain dogs we do not insure.
They include breeds or cross-breeds that are banned or restricted by your state or territory government, including:
Yes, Budget Direct Pet Insurance will cover dog bites and/or attacks if a specific injury or illness occurs as a result but if your pet bites, attacks or does any damage to another animal or human, it will not be covered.
However, if your pet bites another animal or human and they retaliate against your pet, pet insurance may cover the damage caused by the retaliation towards your pet.
Our Pet Insurance limits coverage for any condition caused by preventable activity if it results in your pet needing repeated veterinary treatment. After two separate but similar claims conditions caused by similar preventable activity, including fight wounds or bite wounds, you will not be covered for the rest of the period.