Budget Direct no longer offering CTP insurance
From 2005 to 2019, Budget Direct referred New South Wales motorists looking for compulsory third party insurance to QBE Insurance (Australia) Ltd.
While we’re extremely proud to have been associated with QBE, our arrangement with them ended on 31 December 2019.
Budget Direct no longer offers CTP, or green slip, insurance in NSW (and does not offer it in any other states or territories).
What does this mean for you?
Before renewing your vehicle registration in NSW, you have to renew your CTP insurance.
If you are a Budget Direct CTP customer, when you receive your CTP renewal notice, you’ll see it has changed. Instead of having Budget Direct and QBE’s names and logos on it, the notice will have only QBE’s.
You can choose to continue using QBE as your green slip insurer or switch to another provider.
See the State Insurance Regulatory Authority’s list of NSW CTP insurers.
Any questions?
If you have any questions or concerns about this change, please contact QBE on: