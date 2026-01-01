^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.
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Budget Direct has paid out over $1.5 billion on car + home insurance claims in the last 12 months.

What’s covered by Gold Comprehensive Car Insurance?

Lifetime Repair Guarantee

You get a lifetime guarantee on authorised repairs to your car as long as you own it. When repairing, we will return the car to the condition it was in before it received damage.

New Car Replacement

If your new car is written off within two years of the original registration or 40,000km (whichever comes first), we’ll replace it with a brand-new one.

Damage to Other People’s Property

You are covered for up to $20 million of legal liability cover for any accidental damage your car causes to someone else’s car and property.

Hire Car Following a No Fault Accident or Theft

If we accept your claim for the theft of your car or an accident where someone else is entirely at fault and they can be identified, you'll be eligible for a hire car.

Towing Your Car

We will pay the cost of recovery, towing, and storing your car at the closest repairer or recommended storage facility if your car is stolen or unsafe to drive following an accident.

Your Personal Effects

We will pay up to $500 for loss or damage to your personal items that were in the car at the time of a collision, theft or forced entry into the car (for example, a carjacking).

Emergency Transport and Accommodation Costs

If your car is damaged, we will pay to transport the driver and passengers to where the car is normally kept. If there isn't any transport available, we will pay for the cost of temporary accommodation for $200 per day and up to $1,000 in total.

Damaged Child Seats or Baby Capsules

We will pay up to $500 for loss or damage to child seats or capsules that were in your car at the time of a collision, theft or forced entry into the car.

Damage to Caravan or Trailer in Collision

We will cover the damage to your caravan or trailer in a collision while it is being towed by your car, excluding contents of the trailer or caravan.

Replacement Keys

If your keys or remote locking devices are stolen, and not recovered, we will pay to replace them and recode the locks.

Loss or Accidental Damage to Your Car

This includes storm, flood, hail, fire, collision and attempted theft or a malicious act.

Damage Caused by Uninsured Vehicle

If your car is involved in an accident with an uninsured vehicle, the policy covers loss or damage to the car up to its insured value.

Show All Benefits and Features

What's not covered by Comprehensive Car Insurance?

Budget Direct Car Insurance does not cover you for loss or damage for every circumstance. There are exclusions such as:

  • Ridesharing or food delivery
  • Racing, contests or rallies
  • Unlawful use
  • Tyre damage (caused by punctures, cuts or bursts)
  • General wear and tear
  • Unexplained or ongoing mechanical, structural or electrical malfunctions or breakdowns
  • Using the wrong fuel

Optional Extras for Motor Cover

For an additional add-on, you can customise your Gold Comprehensive Car Insurance cover when you get a quote and buy a policy or — if you've already bought one — by logging into your online account and editing or adding to your policy.

Accident Hire Car

If we’ve accepted a claim for an at fault accident, we’ll cover a hire car for up to 21 days while your car’s being repaired.

Reduced Window Glass Excess

Reduce the amount you pay for damage to your vehicle’s window glass, including its windscreen and rear and side windows, to just $40.

Note that you can reduce your window glass excess only within 21 days of buying your policy, renewing it, or transferring it to a replacement vehicle.

Choice of Repairer

If you have a claim with us, you can nominate your preferred repairer.

Roadside Assistance

For just $89.95 a year you can take advantage of our 24/7 nationwide Roadside Assistance service.

With our Australian network of more than 2,700 contractors, you’re never too far from help.

Get Roadside Assistance

Get a Quote Online and Save 15%^

Get a quote online and you'll receive a 15% discount on your first year's premium for a new Car Insurance policy.

Get a Quote

More Reasons to Choose Budget Direct Comprehensive Car Insurance

‘Low Kilometres’ Policy

If you drive 10,000 km or less per year, you can take out a Gold Low Kilometres Comprehensive policy, which attracts a lower cover cost.

Driver Age Restriction‡

With five age ranges to choose from during the quote process, there’s no need to worry about inexperienced drivers; and you can cut down your premium!

Higher Excess

By increasing your out-of-pocket amount when claiming, you may be able to reduce your premium.

Flexible Payments

Pay your premium fortnightly, monthly or yearly, the last of which is the lowest price.

Manage Your Policy Online

As a Budget Direct customer you can make a view and edit your policies, make a claim, and buy more insurance online.

Log into Policy Manager

24/7 Claims

Lodge a claim online or over the phone at any time day or night, 365 days a year.

Make a Claim

Product Disclosure Statement

The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct Gold Comprehensive Car Insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

Product Disclosure Statement

Comprehensive Car Insurance FAQs

What is the difference between Comprehensive Car Insurance and Third Party Property Only insurance?

Budget Direct offers three types of car insurance:

  • Comprehensive covers loss or damage to your vehicle due to an accident (regardless of who’s at fault), vandalism, fire, weather, and theft. It also covers damage caused by your vehicle to other people’s property (e.g. their car and home).
  • Third Party Property Only covers damage caused by your vehicle to other people’s property (e.g. their car and home). It does not cover damage to your vehicle (unless it’s damaged in a no-fault accident with an uninsured driver, in which case you have limited cover).
  • Third Party Property, Fire and Theft provides the same protection as Third Party Property Only plus cover for loss or damage to your vehicle if it’s stolen or catches fire.

The type of cover you have is shown on your car Insurance Certificate.

Is it worth having fully comprehensive insurance on an old car?

Your decision on whether to comprehensively insure your old car will generally depend on:

  • its market value; and
  • your ability to cover the financial loss on your own if your car was, say, written off in an accident. If your car has a low market value (e.g. $2,500), you may decide third party car insurance is all you need.

In other words, you may decide it’s not worth paying more for comprehensive car insurance as, over time, it could outweigh the cost of replacing your cheap car.

It’s up to you to do the maths: Figure out whether the lower protection and cheaper premium are a reasonable trade-off in your circumstances.

See All Car Insurance FAQs

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