^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

What's covered by Basic Travel Insurance?

  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses. Cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury.
  • Overseas dental expenses – Up to $500
  • If you are diagnosed with COVID-19 – self-isolation expenses if you are too sick to travel – up to $5,000
  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $2,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • Personal liability
  • Activities (e.g. surfing, bungee jumping, zip lining)
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.

What's not covered by Basic Travel Insurance?

  • Amendment or cancellation costs (e.g prepaid travel, accommodation)
  • Rental vehicle insurance excess
  • Amendment or cancellation costs due to COVID-19
  • Adventure activities (e.g. skydiving, water skiing)**
  • Snow sports (e.g. skiing, snowboarding)**
**Cover is available to buy via options to vary cover. Additional premium applies.

Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement for further details.

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Benefits Included in Basic Travel Insurance

Overseas medical and dental expenses

With Budget Direct Travel Insurance, you’re connected to the help you need. Day or night, you can reach our team of support staff and travel experts. We’re here to assist you with a range of things, including:

  • Finding a doctor or hospital if you get sick or injured during your trip.
  • Helping you to pay your medical bills (if your claim is approved).
  • Dealing with lost passports, travel tickets, or credit cards.
  • Making changes to your travel plans if something unexpected happens - such as a natural disaster.

You may also get up to $500 for emergency dental care.

Existing medical conditions

Travelling and wondering how an existing medical condition may impact you? Here’s what you need to know.

We automatically cover a range of existing medical conditions, including asthma, coeliac disease complications, epilepsy, allergies, and more (subject to the criteria).

When you request a travel insurance quote, be sure to disclose any relevant medical information. While we try our best to cover most health conditions, there are some inclusions depending on your personal situation. For example, you cannot be covered for medical conditions that are undiagnosed or awaiting a specialist’s opinion, or if you have booked a trip against a doctor’s medical advice.

Check the Combined FSG & PDS for more information about existing medical conditions and what the policy covers.

Luggage and personal effects

With a Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy, we can cover the cost of repairing, replacing or reimbursing you for some of your belongings. If items such as clothing, cameras, mobile phones and souvenirs are lost, stolen, or damaged, we may pay to repair or replace them, up to the policy limits (limits and sub-limits apply). Depreciation only applies to items more than 2 years old.

Personal liability

When it comes to our travel insurance policies, personal liability provides cover if you accidentally damage someone else's property or injure someone else during your trip and as a result of your negligent act, you become unintentionally legally liable to pay compensation. For example, there is no cover for personal liability claims arising from using a mechanically propelled vehicle such as a car or motorcycle.

For full details regarding Personal Liability cover, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

COVID-19 Benefits

If you get COVID-19 while travelling overseas, we’ll cover $Unlimited medical expenses. $Unlimited means there’s no dollar limit on what we will pay for your treatment, though this cover lasts for up to 12 months from when you first got sick.

You can claim up to $5,000 for additional expenses, if a medical practitioner certifies that you are unfit to travel due to your COVID-19 diagnosis. If you require hospitalisation from COVID-19, those bills are also fully covered, with no dollar cap for up to 12 months from the start of your illness.

Our Basic plan does not cover costs if you have to change or cancel your trip because of COVID-19. Also, for any COVID-19 claims, there may be sub-limits and you may have to pay a special excess.

Add to Your Basic Travel Insurance Cover

For an additional premium, you can add one or more of the following covers to your Basic Travel Insurance policy:

Snow Sports Cover

There are two levels of Snow Sports Cover:

  1. Snow Sports includes On-Piste snow skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing only.
  2. Snow Sports+ includes everything covered in Snow Sports, plus Off-Piste snow skiing and snowboarding (conditions apply) as well as heli-skiing/boarding.

See the full list of snow sports included in Snow Sports and Snow Sports+ cover.

Adventure Activities

Whether you’re surfing waves, taking an adrenaline-fuelled leap during bungee jumping, or rushing through trees on a zip line, you can revel in the fact you can enjoy your favourite activities and know you’re covered.

Not all adventure activities are automatically covered. Please read the PDS to learn more about which activities you'll be covered for.

Check the full list of Adventure sports included in Adventure Activities Cover .

Cruise Cover

Sail the oceans with our Travel Insurance! It covers you for a cruise on an ocean or sea, outside of Australian Coastal Waters. This is required when cruising, and is available on our international Comprehensive, Essential and Basic plans.

With cruises, we’ll cover $Unlimited medical expenses (meaning: no cap for what you are covered for) for up to 12 months from when your illness, condition or injury starts. This also includes up to $2,000 of cover for dental. These medical expenses are covered as long as you get your treatment on the board of a cruise ship outside of Australia. You also need to make sure you are treated by a qualified medical practitioner.

Additionally, you’ll also be covered for ship to shore transport, should you need to be taken to shore for emergency reasons. This also includes sea sickness, missed ports, excursions to shore, and cabin confinement up to the specified policy limits.

Increase Luggage Item Limit

You can increase your luggage item limit on your travel insurance policy if you're carrying a valuable item that you want to insure for more (maximum limits apply). Make sure you also have receipts or valuations of that item on hand. If you bought the item more than two years ago, you’ll need to provide a valuation dated within the last two years, or depreciation applies per the PDS.

Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover

We offer two levels of cover for riding motorcycles or mopeds during your trip.

  1. Motorcycle and Moped Riding: This covers you if you're riding a bike with a smaller engine - that is, 250cc or less.
  2. Motorcycle and Moped Riding+: This is for bigger bikes, covering any engine size, no matter how powerful.

How do I add these cover options to my policy?

You can add one or more of these cover options when you get a quote and buy a policy.

If you've already bought a policy and wish to add any of these covers, call us on 1300 792 001 (within Australia) or +61 2 8907 5079 (from overseas) to discuss the options available to you.

Get a Quote Online and Save 15%^

Get a quote online – it’s quick and easy. If you get a quote and buy a new policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discount on your premium.

Get a 2-minute Quote

Need More Cover?

Comprehensive Travel Insurance

Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.

  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $10,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses. Cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury.
  • Overseas dental expenses – Up to $2,000
  • Travel amendment or cancellation costs - Up to $10,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
  • Overseas vehicle excess – Up to $10,000
Get a Quote
Comprehensive Travel Insurance

Essential Travel Insurance

Our essential international travel policy provides cover for fundamental benefits and entitles you to generous benefit limits.

  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $5,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses. Cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury.
  • Overseas dental expenses – Up to $1,000
  • Travel amendment or cancellation costs - Up to $5,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
  • Overseas vehicle excess – Up to $4,000
Get a Quote
Essential Travel Insurance

*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured. Cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of illness, injury or condition.

Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.

Travel Insurance FAQs

Can I buy travel insurance after booking my holiday?

You have the flexibility to secure your Budget Direct travel insurance policy even after you’ve made your travel bookings. However, it’s essential that your policy is purchased and active before you actually depart for your trip.

If you purchase this policy while you are already travelling, a 3 day no-cover period applies. This means your cover starts 72 hours after the issue date shown on your Certificate of Insurance. You will not be covered for any incidents that occur during this waiting period.

You can be covered by getting your travel insurance as soon as you’ve booked and paid for any part of your trip. You can be covered for your prepaid travel if you have to amend or cancel your holiday due to an event covered by the policy (e.g. unforeseen illness).

Does Basic Travel Insurance cover medical and hospital expenses overseas?

All of Budget Direct’s international travel insurance plans – Comprehensive, Essential, Basic – include an $unlimited cover amount (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury). This helps cover the cost of overseas medical expenses including:

  • emergency medical treatment
  • ambulance transportation
  • surgery and hospital costs
  • emergency repatriation/evacuation.

$Unlimited means no dollar capped sum insured. There is no cover for any medical, dental or hospital expenses in Australia.

If you have an existing medical condition, you can still get cover for travel insurance.

Budget Direct travel insurance covers a range of existing medical conditions automatically (subject to the criteria).

For others, you can complete a health assessment at the same time you get your quote. If approved, an additional premium may apply.

Check the PDS for more information about existing medical conditions and what the policy covers.