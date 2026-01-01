Insurance fraud has a significant impact on all policyholders, as it leads to increased premiums for policyholders and financial losses for insurance companies. This can result in a reduction in the availability of affordable insurance options for everyone.

The general notion that insurance fraud is a victimless crime is incorrect. It affects not only insurance companies but also individuals (you, your friends, and your family) who need insurance coverage. When opportunistic fraudsters or criminal syndicates make false claims or stage accidents, thefts or damages, they divert resources that could have been used to provide genuine and efficient support to those in need. This results in delays and increased costs for policyholders who require legitimate claims to be processed as quickly as possible.

If you know someone who has committed insurance fraud against Budget Direct or our partners, please complete the form below. If identification is a concern, we have provided the ability for you to submit information anonymously. Your report can possibly assist in preventing current and future insurance fraud.