Step 1 - Collect the required information
It'll be quicker and easier for you to lodge your claim if you have the following information handy:
- your policy number
- travel itinerary
- details of your incident, including time and place
- supporting documents (e.g. invoices, receipts, authorisation letters, medical reports, boarding passes, accommodation bookings - we'll confirm exactly what we require)
- bank account details (for payment of your claim).
You may wish to read the product disclosure statement to see what you can claim.
Step 2 - Lodge your claim
We recommend you lodge your claim as soon as possible.
Claim online
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Email us
Email budgetdirect@travelinsurancepartners.com.au your completed claim form and supporting documents.Email us
Call us
1300 792 001 (within Australia)
+61 2 8907 5079 (from overseas)
Weekdays 8am - 7pm AEST,
Saturday 9am - 6pm AEST and
Sunday 10am - 3pm AEST.
Mail us
Post your completed claim form and supporting documents to:
Budget Direct Travel Insurance C/o-Travel Insurance Partners
Claims Department
PO Box 168
North Sydney
NSW 2060
Step 3 - Leave it with us
Within 10 business days of you lodging your claim, we'll contact you if we need any more information.
Step 4 - Get a decision
On acceptance of your claim, we'll repair, replace or reimburse you for your lost or damaged items or approved costs (e.g. cancellation fees).