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Find out how much it would cost to insure your vehicle through Budget Direct – it's quick and easy and could save you hundreds of dollars.Get a Quote
Getting a car insurance estimate, or quote, is the first step towards buying a new car insurance policy.
Basically, we ask you some questions, assess the risk of insuring you and your car, and then calculate the premium we would charge you.
If you buy a Gold Comprehensive or third party insurance policy online, you’ll receive a 15% discount on your premium.Get a Quote
There are lots of factors that can influence your premium, including:
Comprehensive insurance costs more than third party cover.
Expensive cars cost more to replace.
The higher your excess, the lower your premium, and vice-versa.
Typically, younger drivers pay more.
The higher your car’s performance, for example, the larger the premium tends to be.
If your car is used for business, you’ll pay more.
If your car is parked overnight on the street rather than in a garage, your premium will be higher.
The fewer claims you and any other listed drivers have made in recent years, the less you’ll pay.
With Budget Direct, you can select one of three types of car insurance:
Covers loss or damage to your vehicle due to an accident – regardless of who’s at fault – severe weather, fire, malicious damage and theft; and liability for damage your car causes to other people’s property.Get a Quote
Covers liability for damage your car causes to other people’s property, including their vehicle and home.Get a Quote
Provides the same cover as Third Party Property Only Insurance, with extra protection against loss or damage to your vehicle due to fire and theft.Get a Quote
Insurers assess and price risk differently and their premiums can vary by hundreds of dollars, so it pays to compare before you buy.
Because we don’t insure unsafe drivers, we can keep our premiums lower for safer drivers like you.
Use the Budget Direct Comparitron to see what customers in your state told us they saved, on average, by switching their car insurance to Budget Direct.
Find out how much it would cost to insure your vehicle through Budget Direct – it's quick and easy and could save you hundreds of dollars.Get a Quote
With Budget Direct, you can insure your car for its market value or, in some cases, for an agreed value.
Market value is the value of the car at the time of loss or damage, taking into account factors such as make, model, age, kilometres travelled and overall condition. We may use local market prices, recognised industry publications or other sources to determine the market value.
To get an idea of what your car may be worth, search for it in the Red Book or on car sales websites.
Please note that the prices provided by these sites are only meant to be a guide. Your car's market value will be determined by us at the time of the loss or damage.
Agreed value is the amount we agree to insure your car for. We may offer you an agreed value, as long as:
The value for which your car is covered is shown on your Insurance Certificate and in your online account.
Yes - By paying annually instead of in instalments (i.e. fortnightly or monthly), you’ll pay a lower premium and avoid instalment processing fees.
If you clock up less than 10,000 kilometres per year, you can request a Gold Low Kilometres Comprehensive policy, which entitles you to a discount on your premium.
You must tell us the odometer reading of your car within 21 days of your cover starting and also at the time of any claim.
The kilometres per year you select will be shown on your insurance certificate and in your online account.
Note that if you exceed this limit, fail to provide an odometer reading when required or provide an invalid odometer reading, and then make a claim, you’ll have to pay an additional excess.