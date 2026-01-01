^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Get a quote online and save 15%

Getting a car insurance estimate, or quote, is the first step towards buying a new car insurance policy.

Basically, we ask you some questions, assess the risk of insuring you and your car, and then calculate the premium we would charge you.

If you buy a Gold Comprehensive or third party insurance policy online, you’ll receive a 15% discount on your premium.

Get a Quote

How is the cost of car insurance calculated?

There are lots of factors that can influence your premium, including:

Your level of cover

Comprehensive insurance costs more than third party cover.

Value for which your car is covered

Expensive cars cost more to replace.

Insurance excess

The higher your excess, the lower your premium, and vice-versa.

Your age

Typically, younger drivers pay more.

Type of car

The higher your car’s performance, for example, the larger the premium tends to be.

Vehicle use

If your car is used for business, you’ll pay more.

Where you keep your car

If your car is parked overnight on the street rather than in a garage, your premium will be higher.

Claims history

The fewer claims you and any other listed drivers have made in recent years, the less you’ll pay.

Choose your cover

With Budget Direct, you can select one of three types of car insurance:

Comprehensive Car Insurance

Comprehensive Car Insurance

Covers loss or damage to your vehicle due to an accident – regardless of who’s at fault – severe weather, fire, malicious damage and theft; and liability for damage your car causes to other people’s property.

Read more

Get a Quote
Third Party Property Only Insurance

Third Party Property Only Insurance

Covers liability for damage your car causes to other people’s property, including their vehicle and home.

Read more

Get a Quote
Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Insurance

Third Party Property Only Insurance

Provides the same cover as Third Party Property Only Insurance, with extra protection against loss or damage to your vehicle due to fire and theft.

Read more

Get a Quote

Compare our prices

Insurers assess and price risk differently and their premiums can vary by hundreds of dollars, so it pays to compare before you buy.

Because we don’t insure unsafe drivers, we can keep our premiums lower for safer drivers like you.

Use the Budget Direct Comparitron to see what customers in your state told us they saved, on average, by switching their car insurance to Budget Direct.

Find out more about what cover we offer in your state

Australian Capital Territory New South Wales Northern Territory Queensland South Australia Tasmania Victoria Western Australia

Get a quote

Find out how much it would cost to insure your vehicle through Budget Direct – it's quick and easy and could save you hundreds of dollars.

Get a Quote

How much can I insure my car for?

With Budget Direct, you can insure your car for its market value or, in some cases, for an agreed value.

Market Value

Market value is the value of the car at the time of loss or damage, taking into account factors such as make, model, age, kilometres travelled and overall condition. We may use local market prices, recognised industry publications or other sources to determine the market value.

To get an idea of what your car may be worth, search for it in the Red Book or on car sales websites.

Please note that the prices provided by these sites are only meant to be a guide. Your car's market value will be determined by us at the time of the loss or damage.

Agreed Value

Agreed value is the amount we agree to insure your car for. We may offer you an agreed value, as long as:

  • your car is less than 10 years old; and
  • your car has not been converted to LPG; and
  • the car has no pre-existing damage; and
  • the agreed value is within an acceptable range of the market value.

The value for which your car is covered is shown on your Insurance Certificate and in your online account.

Car Insurance FAQs

Is it cheaper to pay my car insurance premium annually?

Yes - By paying annually instead of in instalments (i.e. fortnightly or monthly), you’ll pay a lower premium and avoid instalment processing fees.

I don’t drive my car a lot – can I get a discount?

If you clock up less than 10,000 kilometres per year, you can request a Gold Low Kilometres Comprehensive policy, which entitles you to a discount on your premium.

You must tell us the odometer reading of your car within 21 days of your cover starting and also at the time of any claim.

The kilometres per year you select will be shown on your insurance certificate and in your online account.

Note that if you exceed this limit, fail to provide an odometer reading when required or provide an invalid odometer reading, and then make a claim, you’ll have to pay an additional excess.

See All Car Insurance FAQs

Car Insurance Knowledge Base

Car Insurance Articles

Car Research & Statistics

Road Safety Guides

Car Buying Guides

Car Insurance QuotesCar Insurance ReviewsMake a ClaimCompare Car Insurance SavingsLearner Driver InsuranceGlovebox GuideCar Insurance GuidesCompare Policy OptionsCar Insurance CalculatorNSW Emergency Services Levy

Get a car insurance quote online

Get a Quote