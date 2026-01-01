Make a Complaint

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Make a Complaint

At Budget Direct we welcome feedback from our customers and treat complaints as an opportunity to improve our services, systems and products.

We consider a complaint to be:
An expression of dissatisfaction made to Budget Direct related to our products, services, staff, or the handling of a complaint, where a response or resolution is explicitly or implicitly expected or legally required.

Step 1 - Contact Us

We want to resolve any complaint or dispute as quickly as possible. The best place to start is to contact our customer service teams:

How We Manage Your Complaint at Budget Direct

(with an Auslan interpreter)

Easy English Complaints Guide

Easy English is a writing style developed to provide short and simple information for people with low literacy. The Guide is written in a way that is easy to read. We use some pictures to explain how to make a complaint.

Easy English Guide

Support In Other Languages

If English is not your first language and you would like an interpreter to support you on the call please let us know.

We use the Translations and Interpreting Service (TIS National) and can arrange a qualified interpreter to assist free of charge (subject to availability).

Our Complaints Guide is also available in other languages.

Call us now

Accessibility

We want it to be easy for you to contact us and make a complaint. If you need extra assistance, please visit our Accessibility page for options including National Relay Services and teletypewriter options.

Accessibility page

Step 2 - Our Team Will Help You

Our team will try to resolve your complaint immediately and will provide you with a unique reference number.

We will acknowledge your complaint within 24 hours of receiving it (or as soon as practicable). The complaint will be given appropriate priority in accordance with the urgency of the issues raised and the individual circumstances.

If we are unable to resolve your complaint to your satisfaction within 5 business days, we will escalate it to our Customer Disputes Resolution team for review.

Our Customer Disputes Resolution team will work with you to try and resolve your complaint. We will make a decision within 30 calendar days from the date you make the complaint, however if we know your complaint is regarding financial hardship we will give you our decision within 21 calendar days.

We will keep you informed every 10 business days of our progress.

We will always give you a written response to your complaint when it is in relation to:

  • A request from you for a written response
  • A declined claim
  • The value of a claim
  • Financial hardship and
  • Any other complaint we have not been able to resolve with you within 5 business days.

Step 3 - If We Can’t Agree, You Can Seek an Independent Review

Our aim is to resolve complaints within 30 days. If we are unable to finalise your complaint within this time, we will:

  • Let you know the reasons for the delay in writing within the 30 days, and
  • Provide the contact details for the external dispute resolution scheme run by the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).

Additionally, if you are dissatisfied with our final decision, you can also contact AFCA directly.

  • Call on 1800 931 678 (free call)
  • Email at info@afca.org.au
  • Mail at GPO BOX 3, Melbourne VIC 3001 AFCA independently resolves disputes between financial service providers (like insurers) and their clients.

AFCA’s decisions are binding, which means that even if they aren’t in our favour, we must accept them. You have two years from when we make a decision on your complaint to take your complaint to AFCA.

Auto & General Insurance Company Ltd, as underwriter for Budget Direct subscribes to the General Insurance Code of Practice. Please refer to the General Insurance Code of Practice for further information.

Your Guide To Making Complaints

The Complaints Guide has more information and is provided in other languages for customers who don't have English as a first language and would like to make a complaint. Find out how to make a complaint, what we will do to fix the problem and how long it may take.

How to make a complaint (English) (PDF 287KB)

كيفية تقديم شكوى / Arabic (PDF 182KB)

如何提出投訴 / Chinese (Simplified) (PDF 137KB)

如何提出投訴 / Chinese (Traditional) (PDF 138KB)

불만 제기 방법 / Korean (PDF 164KB)

ਸ਼ਿਕਾਇਤ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਕਰਨੀ ਹੈ / Punjabi (PDF 161KB)

cách thực hiện khiếu nại / Vietnamese (PDF 161KB)

Customer Assistance

Auto & General is committed to supporting customers experiencing vulnerability. If you need assistance please let us know so we can work with you to arrange support aligned to your needs.

Domestic and Family Violence Policy Financial Hardship and Support

Our Complaints Policy

For further information, please see the Budget Direct Complaints Policy.

Auto & General subscribe to the General Insurance Code of Practice. Please refer to the General Insurance Code of Practice for further information.