Make a Complaint
At Budget Direct we welcome feedback from our customers and treat complaints as an opportunity to improve our services, systems and products.
We consider a complaint to be:
An expression of dissatisfaction made to Budget Direct related to our products, services, staff, or the handling of a complaint, where a response or resolution is explicitly or implicitly expected or legally required.
Step 1 - Contact Us
We want to resolve any complaint or dispute as quickly as possible. The best place to start is to contact our customer service teams:
- Chat with a Consultant
-
- Email: customercare@autogeneral.com.au
- Call 1800 069 336 for complaints about claims
- Call 1800 182 310 for anything else
How We Manage Your Complaint at Budget Direct
(with an Auslan interpreter)
Easy English Complaints Guide
Easy English is a writing style developed to provide short and simple information for people with low literacy. The Guide is written in a way that is easy to read. We use some pictures to explain how to make a complaint.
Support In Other Languages
If English is not your first language and you would like an interpreter to support you on the call please let us know.
We use the Translations and Interpreting Service (TIS National) and can arrange a qualified interpreter to assist free of charge (subject to availability).
Our Complaints Guide is also available in other languages.
Accessibility
We want it to be easy for you to contact us and make a complaint. If you need extra assistance, please visit our Accessibility page for options including National Relay Services and teletypewriter options.
Step 2 - Our Team Will Help You
Our team will try to resolve your complaint immediately and will provide you with a unique reference number.
We will acknowledge your complaint within 24 hours of receiving it (or as soon as practicable). The complaint will be given appropriate priority in accordance with the urgency of the issues raised and the individual circumstances.
If we are unable to resolve your complaint to your satisfaction within 5 business days, we will escalate it to our Customer Disputes Resolution team for review.
Our Customer Disputes Resolution team will work with you to try and resolve your complaint. We will make a decision within 30 calendar days from the date you make the complaint, however if we know your complaint is regarding financial hardship we will give you our decision within 21 calendar days.
We will keep you informed every 10 business days of our progress.
We will always give you a written response to your complaint when it is in relation to:
- A request from you for a written response
- A declined claim
- The value of a claim
- Financial hardship and
- Any other complaint we have not been able to resolve with you within 5 business days.
Step 3 - If We Can’t Agree, You Can Seek an Independent Review
Our aim is to resolve complaints within 30 days. If we are unable to finalise your complaint within this time, we will:
- Let you know the reasons for the delay in writing within the 30 days, and
- Provide the contact details for the external dispute resolution scheme run by the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).
Additionally, if you are dissatisfied with our final decision, you can also contact AFCA directly.
- Call on 1800 931 678 (free call)
- Email at info@afca.org.au
- Mail at GPO BOX 3, Melbourne VIC 3001 AFCA independently resolves disputes between financial service providers (like insurers) and their clients.
AFCA’s decisions are binding, which means that even if they aren’t in our favour, we must accept them. You have two years from when we make a decision on your complaint to take your complaint to AFCA.
Auto & General Insurance Company Ltd, as underwriter for Budget Direct subscribes to the General Insurance Code of Practice. Please refer to the General Insurance Code of Practice for further information.
Your Guide To Making Complaints
The Complaints Guide has more information and is provided in other languages for customers who don't have English as a first language and would like to make a complaint. Find out how to make a complaint, what we will do to fix the problem and how long it may take.
How to make a complaint (English) (PDF 287KB)
كيفية تقديم شكوى / Arabic (PDF 182KB)
如何提出投訴 / Chinese (Simplified) (PDF 137KB)
如何提出投訴 / Chinese (Traditional) (PDF 138KB)
ਸ਼ਿਕਾਇਤ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਕਰਨੀ ਹੈ / Punjabi (PDF 161KB)
Customer Assistance
Auto & General is committed to supporting customers experiencing vulnerability. If you need assistance please let us know so we can work with you to arrange support aligned to your needs.
Our Complaints Policy
For further information, please see the Budget Direct Complaints Policy.
Auto & General subscribe to the General Insurance Code of Practice. Please refer to the General Insurance Code of Practice for further information.