^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Cyclist Accidents and Your Insurance Policies

Cyclist practising road safety
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

15 May 2023 | See disclaimer

Sharing the road alongside non-motorists, like cyclists, can be unpredictable and requires your undivided attention. Here’s what drivers should know about bicycle accidents, to stay safe and prevent collisions.

Coverage for Cyclist Accidents

There are three types of car insurance policies you can choose from when you take out cover with Budget Direct. All of these policies would cover any damage to a bicycle in the event of a car accident with a cyclist, where you were at fault.

However, if you were not at fault, then Budget Direct won’t cover the damage to the bicycle as you would not be liable for this damage.

Find a level of cover that suits you with award winning car insurance.

Do cyclists need insurance?

While cyclists aren’t legally required to take out insurance, some may hold specific bicycle insurance elsewhere.

However, if they have a Budget Direct Contents policy, it does provide liability cover for third party damage. This applies to anywhere in Australia a cyclist may be riding a bike or e-bike.

Safety Tips for Driving Around Cyclists

Just like motorists, cyclists have the same rights while on the road. Cyclists must obey all road rules including stopping at stop signs, traffic lights, riding on the left side of the road and giving way to pedestrians on crossings and intersections.

Across Australia, the law states that vehicles must leave at least a metre when passing cyclists, and remain 1.5 metres away wherever the speed limit exceeds 60km/h.

Sharing the Road

Drivers should be mindful of cyclists when sharing the road. Remember that they have the same rights as motorists and can choose to ride on the road when it permits.

Road rules across Australia aim to protect cyclists when they’re sharing the road with motorists. Did you know that cyclists can take up a full lane in a single file or ride side by side with another rider to maintain visibility?

And make sure to look up any variations to those rules in your state. In Queensland, for instance, cyclists must avoid being a traffic hazard and keep at least 2m between themselves and the back of a vehicle when they follow that vehicle for over 200m.

Car Doors

One of the biggest risks posed to cyclists is car doors being opened into their path.

Before you open your car door:

  • Look behind and check for cyclists in blind spots.

  • Use your mirrors and do a head check

  • Face the passing traffic while getting in the car so that you can see cyclists (and other road-users) travelling towards you

This same advice should also apply to passengers before they open a car door to get in or out of a car.

Turning Left

Drivers must look for cyclists and give way when turning or entering an intersection. Cyclists must give way when approaching from behind vehicles that are turning and indicating they are going to turn left. In this case, a cyclist also shouldn’t overtake another vehicle on the left either.

It’s best to stay calm in these types of situations and choose not to speed ahead or cut the cyclist off. This way you’re also actively preventing a loss of control and a potential collision.

Hook Turns

Cyclists can turn right at an intersection by making a hook turn unless prohibited by a sign.

The way a cyclist should perform a hook turn will depend on whether or not the intersection has traffic lights. If the intersection has traffic lights then a cyclist can stop in the hook turn storage box and wait there before making a hook turn.

Some intersections will also have painted markings on the road to indicate where a hook turn can be made.

Roundabouts

In a multi-lane roundabout, motorists should be aware that cyclists can choose to travel in the left or right lane, regardless of lane direction and where they are exiting the roundabout.

Unlike motorists, cyclists are also allowed to turn right from both the right and left-hand lanes of a multi-lane roundabout. A cyclist turning right in a left-hand lane must give way to a vehicle wanting to leave the roundabout. While a vehicle entering the roundabout then the motorist must give way to the cyclist.

While in a single lane roundabout cyclists can claim a whole lane just like motorists.

Dangerous Roads

Dangerous roads may include:

  • Roads with high speed and heavy traffic volumes

  • Roads with no bike lanes or unsuitable bike lanes and shoulders

While legally they can still ride in these areas, it is recommended that cyclists don’t ride on dangerous roads unless there is signage stating otherwise.

It should also be noted that roads containing a ‘bikes must exit’ or ‘no bicycles’ sign are in fact prohibited and must not be ridden on under any circumstance.

Safety Tips for Driving Around All Non-Motorists

Here are a few ways to stay safe while driving around pedestrians, cyclists, and other non-motorists.

Keep a Safe Distance

All road users should maintain a safe distance behind the vehicle in front. This is to ensure that motorists can stop safely and avoid any potential collisions.

Check for Blind Spots

It’s important to watch carefully for all non-motorists, but especially smaller cyclists and motorcyclists because they may ride in blind spots.

Slow Down and Be Patient

Remain patient around all non-motorists, particularly when driving through areas that are close to schools, shopping centres and parks.

Buy Online and Save with Budget Direct

Find a level of cover that suits you, and if you buy a new policy online, get 15%^ off your first year’s premium.

Find out more about Budget Direct car insurance.

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Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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