If you’re caught committing a traffic offence in Australia, you’ll likely earn some unwelcome demerit points (and a fine). A demerit point penalty can be applied to your driving record when you commit a traffic offence.
Demerit points are used to prevent further road incidents and fatalities and encourage Australians to improve their driving habits. However, in some states and territories, you can get double demerit points during holiday periods.
Quick Overview
The increasing number of drivers on roads during public holiday periods can result in a higher chance of traffic offences and the potential for road fatalities.
During these holiday periods, there can be more drivers, travelling longer distances, on unfamiliar roads, during the day and night.
Here is a list of all states and territories where double demerit points apply:
|Double Demerit Points Apply
|Australian Capital Territory
|Yes
|Northern Territory
|No
|New South Wales
|Yes
|Queensland*
|Yes
|South Australia
|No
|Tasmania
|No
|Victoria
|No
|Western Australia
|Yes
*In Queensland double demerit points apply all year round to a second or repeated offence committed within 12 months of the previous offence.
Double Demerits by State
What are Demerit Points?
Demerit points are a type of penalty applied to your driving record if you commit traffic offences.
All Australian drivers start with zero demerit points and can get demerit points for traffic offences all year round. Double demerit points can then apply in some states and territories in double demerit periods such as public holidays and long weekends.
The number of demerit points you can receive will depend on:
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The type of offence
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The severity of the offence
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The time of year (for example, over holiday periods)
Demerit points expire after three years for open licence drivers. The three-year time period starts from the date of the offence.
Each state and territory have demerit point limits depending on your licence type.
If you exceed the demerit point limit then this may lead to a potential licence suspension. However, you may be allowed to keep your licence and continue to drive for a “good behaviour period” (depending on the traffic offence).
If you opt for the good behaviour period, you can be given fewer demerit points and more rules to follow while driving. In most states and territories, newer drivers (including learner drivers and provisional licence holders) are not eligible for good behaviour periods.
Common Demerit Point Offences
Some of the most common demerit points offences include:
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Exceeding the speed limit
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Failing to give way
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Driving without a seatbelt
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Using a mobile phone while driving
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Disobeying a traffic signal (for example, not following traffic lights)
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Motorcycle helmet offences (including a motorcyclist not wearing a helmet)
Double Demerit Points and Your Insurance
We use a range of factors including your age, gender, claims and driving history to assess your level of risk. This also includes the number of demerit points as part of your traffic history.
As long as you hold a valid driver’s licence including a learner’s permit you can apply for Budget Direct Car Insurance.Get a Quote See More Articles