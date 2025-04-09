^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Double Demerits in Australia: What are the rules in each state?

A tired woman wearing glasses sits in her car during a traffic jam.
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

9 April 2025 | See disclaimer

If you’re caught committing a traffic offence in Australia, you’ll likely earn some unwelcome demerit points (and a fine). A demerit point penalty can be applied to your driving record when you commit a traffic offence.

Demerit points are used to prevent further road incidents and fatalities and encourage Australians to improve their driving habits. However, in some states and territories, you can get double demerit points during holiday periods.

Quick Overview

The increasing number of drivers on roads during public holiday periods can result in a higher chance of traffic offences and the potential for road fatalities.

During these holiday periods, there can be more drivers, travelling longer distances, on unfamiliar roads, during the day and night.

Here is a list of all states and territories where double demerit points apply:

Double Demerit Points Apply
Australian Capital Territory
Northern Territory
New South Wales
Queensland*
South Australia
Tasmania
Victoria
Western Australia

*In Queensland double demerit points apply all year round to a second or repeated offence committed within 12 months of the previous offence.

Double Demerits by State

Double Demerits ACT

Double Demerits NT

Double Demerits NSW

Double Demerits Qld

Double Demerits SA

Double Demerits Tas

Double Demerits Vic

Double Demerits WA

What are Demerit Points?

Demerit points are a type of penalty applied to your driving record if you commit traffic offences.

All Australian drivers start with zero demerit points and can get demerit points for traffic offences all year round. Double demerit points can then apply in some states and territories in double demerit periods such as public holidays and long weekends.

The number of demerit points you can receive will depend on:

  • The type of offence

  • The severity of the offence

  • The time of year (for example, over holiday periods)

Demerit points expire after three years for open licence drivers. The three-year time period starts from the date of the offence.

Each state and territory have demerit point limits depending on your licence type.

If you exceed the demerit point limit then this may lead to a potential licence suspension. However, you may be allowed to keep your licence and continue to drive for a “good behaviour period” (depending on the traffic offence).

If you opt for the good behaviour period, you can be given fewer demerit points and more rules to follow while driving. In most states and territories, newer drivers (including learner drivers and provisional licence holders) are not eligible for good behaviour periods.

Common Demerit Point Offences

A man buckles his seatbelt in the front seat before he starts driving his car.

Some of the most common demerit points offences include:

  • Exceeding the speed limit

  • Failing to give way

  • Driving without a seatbelt

  • Using a mobile phone while driving

  • Disobeying a traffic signal (for example, not following traffic lights)

  • Motorcycle helmet offences (including a motorcyclist not wearing a helmet)

Double Demerit Points and Your Insurance

We use a range of factors including your age, gender, claims and driving history to assess your level of risk. This also includes the number of demerit points as part of your traffic history.

As long as you hold a valid driver’s licence including a learner’s permit you can apply for Budget Direct Car Insurance.

Get a Quote See More Articles

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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