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Get Roadside Assistance for just $76.46 with your 15%‡ standalone online discount on your first year's membership – that's less than $1.50 a week – with no joining fee.Get a Quote
Don't let a flat battery get you down. If your battery dies, we'll either jump-start your vehicle or you can pay for a new battery to get you back on the road in no time.
If your vehicle breaks down, we can help out by towing you up to 20 km from the breakdown location or 50 km round trip from the service provider's depot.
We're always here to help which is why during your 12-month membership period, you're entitled to an unlimited number of callouts, subject to our fair use policy.
Flat tyres are never fun, but that's why we're here. If your car has a flat tyre, we can change it with the spare in your car, free of charge.
Ran empty? We'll give you a $15 top-up of fuel if you run out so you can head to the nearest petrol station to fill up.
If your keys are lost, stolen or locked in your vehicle, we can help you get into your car or arrange a taxi or courier to fetch a spare key (total cost up to $125).
Get total peace of mind with unlimited access to our technical phone assistance where our experts can help you diagnose the problem to get you up and running again if your car breaks down.
Whether you need a replacement battery, jump-start or key rescue, we won't leave you in the dark. With Roadside Assistance, you can follow your roadside service provider's location and estimated time of arrival as they approach.#
For further information about Budget Direct Roadside Assistance cover, please read our terms and conditions.
#Tracking available in selected regions only.
Budget Direct Roadside Assistance covers you if you're left stranded - within our service area - for one or more of the following reasons:
However, some exclusions do apply. In general, we don't provide callouts for:
Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For further information about Budget Direct Roadside Assistance cover, please read our terms and conditions.
If you buy Roadside Assistance with Budget Direct, our support network will make sure both the car and the driver are being taken care of with:
24/7 unlimited
callouts for roadside
assist Australia-wide
More than 2,700
service providers
Australia-wide
GPS tracking of your
roadside assistance
service provider#
# Tracking available in selected regions only.
Get Roadside Assistance for just $76.46 with your 15%‡ standalone online discount on your first year's membership – that's less than $1.50 a week – with no joining fee.Get a Quote
The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct Roadside Assistance products, please read our terms and conditions.Terms & Conditions
Budget Direct Roadside Assistance covers you if you’re left stranded – within our service area – for one or more of the following reasons:
If we can’t get you moving again quickly with an easy fix over the phone, we’ll dispatch either a roadside service provider or a tow truck to assist you (within our service limits).
You can start using your Budget Direct Roadside Assistance for breakdowns that occur 48 hours or more after purchasing your membership.
If you require assistance before then – or help at any time with a pre-existing condition – a non-refundable service charge of $110 will apply, in addition to your annual membership fee.
It will depend on a number of factors, including your location and road conditions.
If possible, we’ll SMS you a link to a map showing the real-time location of your Budget Direct roadside service provider as they approach the breakdown area; and their estimated time of arrival (ETA).
This tracking service is available in selected areas only: If it’s not available in your area the service provider (or tow-truck operator) will instead call to let you know they’re on their way and, if necessary, update you on their ETA.
Our goal is to get you back on the road as soon as possible.
Yes, even if you’re not a Budget Direct Roadside Assistance member, you can still call us for help if your car breaks down.
Non-members are required to pay a non-refundable service fee of $110, in addition to an annual membership fee of $89.95.
Once you’re a member, you’re entitled to unlimited callouts for assistance.~
When you call Budget Direct, we’ll ask you a series of questions about your vehicle to narrow down the likely cause of the breakdown (unless it’s obvious).
If we’re unable to pinpoint the problem and/or get you moving again quickly with an easy fix over the phone, we can dispatch either a roadside service provider or a tow truck to assist you.
If we send a service provider, they will in most cases be able to mobilise your vehicle; in the unlikely event they can’t, we can arrange for your car to be towed.
For more details, please read our Roadside Assistance terms and conditions.
With our national network of more than 2,700 service providers - including technicians, locksmiths and tow-truck operators - get peace of mind that you're never too far from help.
Provide your breakdown details and we'll send help, or call us on 1800 514 448.
§ Roadside Assistance will commence 48 hours after the purchase of the Roadside Assistance membership. If you need assistance within 48 hours – or help at any time with a pre-existing condition – a non-refundable service charge of $110 will apply, in addition to your annual membership fee.
~ Subject to our fair use policy, which is explained in our terms and conditions.
# Tracking available in selected regions only.