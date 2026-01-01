^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Roadside Assistance Solved® with Budget Direct

Flat Batteries

Don't let a flat battery get you down. If your battery dies, we'll either jump-start your vehicle or you can pay for a new battery to get you back on the road in no time.

Breakdown Tow

If your vehicle breaks down, we can help out by towing you up to 20 km from the breakdown location or 50 km round trip from the service provider's depot.

Unlimited Callouts

We're always here to help which is why during your 12-month membership period, you're entitled to an unlimited number of callouts, subject to our fair use policy.

Flat Tyres

Flat tyres are never fun, but that's why we're here. If your car has a flat tyre, we can change it with the spare in your car, free of charge.

Emergency Fuel

Ran empty? We'll give you a $15 top-up of fuel if you run out so you can head to the nearest petrol station to fill up.

Key Rescue

If your keys are lost, stolen or locked in your vehicle, we can help you get into your car or arrange a taxi or courier to fetch a spare key (total cost up to $125).

Free Advice

Get total peace of mind with unlimited access to our technical phone assistance where our experts can help you diagnose the problem to get you up and running again if your car breaks down.

GPS Tracking

Whether you need a replacement battery, jump-start or key rescue, we won't leave you in the dark. With Roadside Assistance, you can follow your roadside service provider's location and estimated time of arrival as they approach.#

For further information about Budget Direct Roadside Assistance cover, please read our terms and conditions.

#Tracking available in selected regions only.

What's covered by Roadside Assistance?

Budget Direct Roadside Assistance covers you if you're left stranded - within our service area - for one or more of the following reasons:

  • Flat batteries
  • Minor mechanical or electrical fault
  • Flat tyres
  • Key locked in vehicle or lost keys
  • Empty fuel tank requiring emergency fuel

What's not covered by Roadside Assistance?

However, some exclusions do apply. In general, we don't provide callouts for:

  • 4WD-only areas
  • Remote or inaccessible areas
  • Circumstances due to you not using reasonable care
  • Emergency or life-threatening events or situations
  • Circumstances outside the service limits
Get a Quote

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For further information about Budget Direct Roadside Assistance cover, please read our terms and conditions.

Why Choose Budget Direct Roadside Assistance?

If you buy Roadside Assistance with Budget Direct, our support network will make sure both the car and the driver are being taken care of with:

24/7 unlimited
callouts for roadside
assist Australia-wide

More than 2,700
service providers
Australia-wide

GPS tracking of your
roadside assistance
service provider#

# Tracking available in selected regions only.

Become a Member

Get Roadside Assistance for just $76.46 with your 15%‡ standalone online discount on your first year's membership – that's less than $1.50 a week – with no joining fee.

Get a Quote

Find Out More

The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct Roadside Assistance products, please read our terms and conditions.

Terms & Conditions

Roadside Assistance FAQs

What does roadside assistance cover?

Budget Direct Roadside Assistance covers you if you’re left stranded – within our service area – for one or more of the following reasons:

  • flat batteries
  • minor mechanical or electrical fault
  • flat tyre
  • keys locked in vehicle or lost
  • empty fuel tank requiring emergency fuel.

If we can’t get you moving again quickly with an easy fix over the phone, we’ll dispatch either a roadside service provider or a tow truck to assist you (within our service limits).

When can I start using my roadside assistance?

You can start using your Budget Direct Roadside Assistance for breakdowns that occur 48 hours or more after purchasing your membership.

If you require assistance before then – or help at any time with a pre-existing condition – a non-refundable service charge of $110 will apply, in addition to your annual membership fee.

How quickly can I expect roadside assistance?

It will depend on a number of factors, including your location and road conditions.

If possible, we’ll SMS you a link to a map showing the real-time location of your Budget Direct roadside service provider as they approach the breakdown area; and their estimated time of arrival (ETA).

This tracking service is available in selected areas only: If it’s not available in your area the service provider (or tow-truck operator) will instead call to let you know they’re on their way and, if necessary, update you on their ETA.

Our goal is to get you back on the road as soon as possible.

Can I get roadside assistance if I'm not already a member?

Yes, even if you’re not a Budget Direct Roadside Assistance member, you can still call us for help if your car breaks down.

Non-members are required to pay a non-refundable service fee of $110, in addition to an annual membership fee of $89.95.

Once you’re a member, you’re entitled to unlimited callouts for assistance.~

Read more about immediate roadside assistance

How does roadside assistance work?

When you call Budget Direct, we’ll ask you a series of questions about your vehicle to narrow down the likely cause of the breakdown (unless it’s obvious).

If we’re unable to pinpoint the problem and/or get you moving again quickly with an easy fix over the phone, we can dispatch either a roadside service provider or a tow truck to assist you.

If we send a service provider, they will in most cases be able to mobilise your vehicle; in the unlikely event they can’t, we can arrange for your car to be towed.

For more details, please read our Roadside Assistance terms and conditions.

See all Roadside Assistance FAQs

Broken down? Call for help anywhere across Australia 24/7

With our national network of more than 2,700 service providers - including technicians, locksmiths and tow-truck operators - get peace of mind that you're never too far from help.

Provide your breakdown details and we'll send help, or call us on 1800 514 448.

Call 1800 514 448

OR

Get Help Online

Roadside Assistance Knowledge Base

Roadside Solved

Road Trip Tips

See all Roadside Assistance Articles

Buy Roadside Assistance

Immediate Roadside Assistance

Roadside Assistance FAQ

Roadside Assistance NSW

Roadside Assistance QLD

Roadside Assistance Tasmania

Roadside Assistance WA

Roadside Assistance SA

Roadside Assistance Victoria

Terms and conditions

§ Roadside Assistance will commence 48 hours after the purchase of the Roadside Assistance membership. If you need assistance within 48 hours – or help at any time with a pre-existing condition – a non-refundable service charge of $110 will apply, in addition to your annual membership fee.

~ Subject to our fair use policy, which is explained in our terms and conditions.

# Tracking available in selected regions only.