^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.
Outstanding Value Pet Insurance
Outstanding Value Pet Insurance Accident & Illness
Outstanding Value Pet Insurance with Routine Care
Finder - Insurer of the Year, Pet Insurance

What animals are protected by Pet Insurance?

Dogs

If you own a dog or puppy and they become ill, affected by an unfortunate injury, diagnosed with tick paralysis or fall under any of our covered conditions, we will cover most* of the eligible vet bill, less any applicable excess. This is subject to your policy limit and sub-limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).

Dog Insurance

Cats

If your cat or kitten is bitten by a snake or suffers from other listed accidental injuries or illnesses, Budget Direct helps cover the majority* of eligible vet expenses, minus any applicable excess, subject to your policy limit and sub-limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).

Cat Insurance

*80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).

Choose From 3 Levels of Cover - That’s Insurance Solved®

Plus

Insure your family pet with Budget Direct’s top level of cover. With Plus cover you will have a generous annual benefit limit of $25,000 to cover illnesses and more. A sub-limit of $3,000 each helps cover snake attacks and tick paralysis (less any applicable excess). With Plus Pet Insurance, you can also add on Routine Care cover to help claim eligible expenses for pet care such as vaccinations and dental check-ups (annual limit applies).

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Comprehensive

Choose our Comprehensive Pet Insurance cover for an annual benefit limit of $15,000 to cover your pet’s accidental injuries, illnesses, bilateral conditions, subject to policy limits and sub-limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply). You can also add on a Routine Care cover option to help claim eligible expenses for health checks, flea, tick and worming treatments and more (annual limit applies).

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Essential

Our Essential Pet Insurance is our basic level of cover. With an annual benefit limit of $12,000, this policy will cover expenses for your pet’s eligible illnesses and accidental injuries. Within your policy's annual limit, there are sub-limits for $1,000 for snake attacks and $4,000 for orthopaedic conditions. Our Essential Pet Insurance does not provide Routine Care options.

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Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. See Product Disclosure Statement for full details.

Benefits Included in Pet Insurance

Generous Limit

With our generous annual benefit limit, you can make multiple Pet Insurance claims up to an overall limit, depending on your level of cover. All levels include cover for accidental injuries, illnesses, tick paralysis, snake attacks, reimbursement for eligible vet bills and more. This is subject to your level of cover limit and sub-limits.

Routine Care Options

Claim eligible expenses for vaccinations and dental check-ups with Budget Direct’s Routine Care options.

When adding this option, you can choose an annual benefit limit of either $75 or $150, if you choose our Plus or Comprehensive policies.

Both policy options cover the same treatments and procedures including dental check-ups, flea, tick and worming treatments, health checks and vaccinations up to your nominated annual cover limits.

Routine Care claims have no waiting periods or excess. But limits apply depending on your level of cover in addition to your overall annual benefit limit.

Sub Limits

Sub-limits apply for orthopaedic conditions, cruciate ligament conditions, tick paralysis and snake attacks for each level of Pet Insurance cover. The sub-limit value is dependent on which level you purchase. Plus cover has the highest sub-limit amounts followed by our Comprehensive and Essential covers.

Choice of Vet

We can cover a significant portion for eligible vet bills from any registered vet or veterinary practice in the country.

If your furry family members get sick or injured, ensure their veterinary treatments are handled by a vet you know and trust.

Orthopaedic Conditions

We offer orthopaedic cover for conditions of your pet's bones, muscles, cartilage, tendons, joints and ligaments.

This includes hip dysplasia, intervertebral disc disease, patella luxation and elbow dysplasia.

Orthopaedic conditions are subject to the selected policy limit.

Accidental Injuries

If your pet gets physically harmed or injured in an accident, we'll reimburse 80%* of your eligible vet bills to get them back on their feet.

Accidental injuries are subject to an applicable waiting period.

Cruciate Ligament Conditions

We'll reimburse a substantial amount of your pet’s eligible vet bills for cruciate ligament conditions, including related conditions that might arise later.

For example, if we cover a cruciate ligament condition in your pet's knee, we can also cover osteoarthritis that may develop later in the same knee using the same benefit.

Cruciate ligament conditions are subject to a waiting period and the selected policy limit.

Tick Paralysis

We'll provide benefits for your pet if they get bitten by a paralysis tick.

Pet parents must follow regular and ongoing tick paralysis preventative treatments as recommended by a vet to make eligible claims.

Tick paralysis is subject to a waiting period and the selected policy limit.

Illnesses

You will get 80%* of your eligible vet bills (less any applicable excess) reimbursed to help cover your cat or dog’s illnesses including cancer, heart disease, ear infections and more. Our Pet Insurance also covers accidental injuries such as poisoning, torn or broken nails, and heat stroke. For details on illnesses covered, consult the PDS.

Illnesses are subject to a waiting period.

Bilateral Conditions

We'll provide benefits for your pet for bilateral conditions, or conditions that can happen on both sides of your pet's body rather than treating each condition as separate. These could include conditions affecting the eyes such as cataracts or legs such as hip dysplasia.

We consider any bilateral condition as a single condition. If we accept your claim for a condition on one side of your pet's body, we'll do the same for the condition on the other side, i.e. both hips or both eyes.

Snake Attacks

Pet owners might want to think about certain wildlife scenarios when considering pet insurance in Australia.

Our policies can reimburse eligible vet bills if your dog or cat is bitten or strangled by a snake.

Snake attacks are subject to the selected policy limit.

Guide Dogs and Assistance Animal Coverage

You can cover your guide dog or assistance animal under our Budget Direct Pet Insurance policy. Pets used for commercial purposes such as security work, law enforcement or guarding are ineligible for cover, however, guide dogs and assistance animals are an exception.

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For full details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

*80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).

Get a Quote Online and Save 15%^

If you get a quote and buy a new Pet Insurance policy online, we'll give you a 15%^ discount on your first year's premium.

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Compare Pet Insurance Policies

Compare the benefits, features, claim sub-limits, optional benefits and excesses of our different levels of Pet Insurance for Australian pet owners.

Included Benefits

Included Benefits Plus Comprehensive Essential
Policy limit Up to $25,000 Up to $15,000 Up to $12,000
Reimbursement of Eligible Vet Bills 80%* 80%* 80%*
Choice of Vet
Orthopaedic Condition
Cruciate Ligament Conditions
Accidental Injuries
Illnesses (excluding pandemic or epidemic illnesses)
Tick Paralysis
Snake Attacks
Bilateral Conditions

Optional Benefits

Optional Benefits Plus Comprehensive Essential
Routine Care

How do I add an optional cover to my Pet Insurance Policy?

You can choose between two levels of routine care as optional covers when you get a quote and buy a policy.

Or – if you've already bought a policy – add optional cover at your next renewal by contacting us

Policy Sub-Limits

Sub-Limits Plus Comprehensive Essential
Orthopaedic Condition $25,000 $8,000 $4,000

Cruciate Ligament Conditions

$3,500

$2,600

$2,600

Tick Paralysis

$3,000

$1,500

$1,000

Snake Attacks

$3,000

$1,500

$1,000

Excesses

Plus Comprehensive Essential
Excess $100 / $200 $100 / $200 $100 / $200

*80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply). Please ensure you read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for details of the terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits, including applicable waiting periods and exclusion of pre-existing conditions.

How to Make a 24/7 Pet Insurance Claim

If your furry friend suffers from an accidental injury or illness and you need to make a claim, we're here to help. With Budget Direct, you can conveniently make a claim online at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year. Or you can call us from Monday to Friday, 8am-5pm AEST at 1800 931 664 and we’ll be happy to help.

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Pet Insurance FAQs

Is there a waiting period for pet insurance?

Yes, after buying Budget Direct Pet Insurance for the first time, policyholders must serve a waiting period before they’re allowed to make certain types of claims.

Waiting periods start on the day the policy starts. Here is an example of the waiting periods and cover start dates based on a policy start date of 29/11/2023.

ConditionWaiting PeriodCover Start Date
Accidental injuries2 days01/12/2023
Illnesses30 days29/12/2023
Tick paralysis30 days29/12/2023
Cruciate ligament conditions6 months29/05/2024

Any condition that occurs during the applicable waiting period will be considered a pre-existing condition and excluded from cover.

Policyholders do not have to serve any waiting periods after their pet’s policy renews.

If your pet is currently insured with another insurer - call us on 1800 931 664 to see if your pet’s waiting periods can be waived when they join Budget Direct.

Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions?

Budget Direct Pet Insurance does not cover pre-existing conditions.

A pre-existing condition is any illness or injury that your pet showed any signs or symptoms of:

We will not exclude cover where a pre-existing condition has been fully cured, except for recurring or related conditions, bilateral conditions or complications associated or resulting from any pre-existing condition. Fully cured means your pet has been free of any signs or symptoms, or has gone without treatment for a condition, or both, for at least 12 months as evidenced by the pet’s medical notes or veterinary history.

Are there any breeds of dog you do not insure?

Yes, there are certain dogs we do not insure.

They include breeds or cross-breeds that are banned or restricted by your state or territory government, including:

  • American Pit Bull Terrier
  • Pit Bull Terrier
  • Japanese Tosa
  • Dogo Argentino
  • Fila Brasileiro
  • Perro de Presa Canario (or Presa Canario)

Are there age limits for pets you insure?

Yes, to be eligible for Budget Direct Pet Insurance your dog or cat must be aged over eight weeks old and under nine years old when you first take out this insurance.

If you continue to renew your policy each year, your pet can remain covered past nine years of age, provided we agree to continue offering cover.

Does pet insurance cover surgery?

Budget Direct Pet Insurance covers 80% of the cost of surgery required to treat your pet’s covered illness or accidental injury, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).

For all the exclusions, please read the Product Disclosure Statement.

See all Pet Insurance FAQs

Pet Insurance Knowledge Base

Pet Ownership

Pet Health

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