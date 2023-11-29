If you own a dog or puppy and they become ill, affected by an
unfortunate injury, diagnosed with tick paralysis or fall under any
of our covered conditions, we will cover most* of the eligible vet
bill, less any applicable excess. This is subject to your policy
limit and sub-limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).
If your cat or kitten is bitten by a snake or suffers from other
listed accidental injuries or illnesses, Budget Direct helps cover
the majority* of eligible vet expenses, minus any applicable excess,
subject to your policy limit and sub-limits (terms, conditions and
exclusions apply).
Insure your family pet with Budget Direct’s top level of cover.
With Plus cover you will have a generous annual benefit limit of
$25,000 to cover illnesses and more. A sub-limit of $3,000 each
helps cover snake attacks and tick paralysis (less any applicable
excess). With Plus Pet Insurance, you can also add on Routine Care
cover to help claim eligible expenses for pet care such as
vaccinations and dental check-ups (annual limit applies).
Choose our Comprehensive Pet Insurance cover for an annual benefit
limit of $15,000 to cover your pet’s accidental injuries,
illnesses, bilateral conditions, subject to policy limits and
sub-limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply). You can also
add on a Routine Care cover option to help claim eligible expenses
for health checks, flea, tick and worming treatments and more
(annual limit applies).
Our Essential Pet Insurance is our basic level of cover. With an
annual benefit limit of $12,000, this policy will cover expenses
for your pet’s eligible illnesses and accidental injuries. Within
your policy's annual limit, there are sub-limits for $1,000 for
snake attacks and $4,000 for orthopaedic conditions. Our Essential
Pet Insurance does not provide Routine Care options.
With our generous annual benefit limit, you can make multiple Pet Insurance claims up to an overall limit, depending on your level of cover. All levels include cover for
accidental injuries, illnesses, tick paralysis, snake attacks,
reimbursement for eligible vet bills and more. This is subject to
your level of cover limit and sub-limits.
Routine Care Options
Claim eligible expenses for vaccinations and dental check-ups with Budget Direct’s Routine Care options.
When adding this option, you can choose an annual benefit limit of
either $75 or $150, if you choose our Plus or Comprehensive
policies.
Both policy options cover the same treatments and procedures
including dental check-ups, flea, tick and worming treatments,
health checks and vaccinations up to your nominated annual cover
limits.
Routine Care claims have no waiting periods or excess. But limits apply depending on your level of cover in addition
to your overall annual benefit limit.
Sub Limits
Sub-limits apply for orthopaedic conditions, cruciate ligament
conditions, tick paralysis and snake attacks for each level of Pet
Insurance cover. The sub-limit value is dependent on which level you
purchase. Plus cover has the highest sub-limit amounts followed by
our Comprehensive and Essential covers.
Choice of Vet
We can cover a significant portion for eligible vet bills from any registered vet or veterinary practice in the country.
If your furry family members get sick or injured, ensure their
veterinary treatments are handled by a vet you know and trust.
Orthopaedic Conditions
We offer orthopaedic cover for conditions of your pet's bones,
muscles, cartilage, tendons, joints and ligaments.
This includes hip dysplasia, intervertebral disc disease, patella luxation and
elbow dysplasia.
Orthopaedic conditions are subject to the selected policy limit.
Accidental Injuries
If your pet gets physically harmed or injured in an accident, we'll reimburse 80%* of your eligible vet bills to get them back
on their feet.
We'll reimburse a substantial amount of your pet’s eligible vet
bills for cruciate ligament conditions, including related conditions
that might arise later.
For example, if we cover a cruciate ligament condition in your pet's
knee, we can also cover osteoarthritis that may develop later in the
same knee using the same benefit.
Cruciate ligament conditions are subject to a waiting period and the selected policy limit.
Tick Paralysis
We'll provide benefits for your pet if they get bitten by a paralysis tick.
Pet parents must follow regular and ongoing tick paralysis
preventative treatments as recommended by a vet to make eligible
claims.
Tick paralysis is subject to a waiting period and the selected policy limit.
Illnesses
You will get 80%* of your eligible vet bills (less any applicable
excess) reimbursed to help cover your cat or dog’s illnesses including cancer, heart disease, ear infections and more. Our Pet Insurance also covers accidental injuries such as poisoning, torn or broken nails, and
heat stroke. For details on illnesses covered, consult the PDS.
We'll provide benefits for your pet for bilateral conditions, or conditions that can happen on both sides of your
pet's body rather than treating each condition as separate. These could include conditions affecting the eyes such as
cataracts or legs such as hip dysplasia.
We consider any bilateral condition as a single condition. If we
accept your claim for a condition on one side of your pet's body,
we'll do the same for the condition on the other side, i.e. both
hips or both eyes.
Snake Attacks
Pet owners might want to think about certain wildlife scenarios when
considering pet insurance in Australia.
Our policies can reimburse eligible vet bills if your dog or cat is bitten or strangled by a snake.
Snake attacks are subject to the selected policy limit.
Guide Dogs and Assistance Animal Coverage
You can cover your guide dog or assistance animal under our Budget
Direct Pet Insurance policy. Pets used for commercial purposes such
as security work, law enforcement or guarding are ineligible for
cover, however, guide dogs and assistance animals are an exception.
Illnesses (excluding pandemic or epidemic illnesses)
Yes
Yes
Yes
Tick Paralysis
Yes
Yes
Yes
Snake Attacks
Yes
Yes
Yes
Bilateral Conditions
Yes
Yes
Yes
Optional Benefits
Optional Benefits
Plus
Comprehensive
Essential
Routine Care
How do I add an optional cover to my Pet Insurance Policy?
You can choose between two levels of routine care as optional
covers when you get a quote and buy a policy.
Or – if you've already bought a policy – add optional cover at
your next renewal by contacting us
Policy Sub-Limits
Sub-Limits
Plus
Comprehensive
Essential
Orthopaedic Condition
$25,000
$8,000
$4,000
Cruciate Ligament Conditions
$3,500
$2,600
$2,600
Tick Paralysis
$3,000
$1,500
$1,000
Snake Attacks
$3,000
$1,500
$1,000
Excesses
Plus
Comprehensive
Essential
Excess
$100 / $200
$100 / $200
$100 / $200
*80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject
to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply). Please
ensure you read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for details of the terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits,
including applicable waiting periods and exclusion of pre-existing conditions.
If your furry friend suffers from an accidental injury or illness and
you need to make a claim, we're here to help. With Budget Direct, you
can conveniently make a claim online at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year. Or you can call us from
Monday to Friday, 8am-5pm AEST at 1800 931 664 and we’ll be happy to help.
We will not exclude cover where a pre-existing condition has been fully cured, except for recurring or related conditions, bilateral conditions or complications associated or resulting from any pre-existing condition. Fully cured means your pet has been free of any signs or symptoms, or has gone without treatment for a condition, or both, for at least 12 months as evidenced by the pet’s medical notes or veterinary history.
Are there any breeds of dog you do not insure?
Yes, there are certain dogs we do not insure.
They include breeds or cross-breeds that are banned or restricted by your state or territory government, including:
American Pit Bull Terrier
Pit Bull Terrier
Japanese Tosa
Dogo Argentino
Fila Brasileiro
Perro de Presa Canario (or Presa Canario)
Are there age limits for pets you insure?
Yes, to be eligible for Budget Direct Pet Insurance your dog or cat must be aged over eight weeks old and under nine years old when you first take out this insurance.
If you continue to renew your policy each year, your pet can remain covered past nine years of age, provided we agree to continue offering cover.
Does pet insurance cover surgery?
Budget Direct Pet Insurance covers 80% of the cost of surgery required to treat your pet’s covered illness or accidental injury, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).