Budget Direct TV Ads
Budget Direct - Portal
A crackling portal appears in a suburban Australia driveway. A time-traveling man steps through, dismayed that despite his trip to the future, he is still paying too much for his car and home insurance with other providers. Budget Direct's Sarge provides a simple solution to the man's insurance stress, noting he should 'Quote with Budget Direct first' and reassuring him that Budget Direct has paid out over 1.5 billion dollars on claims in the last 12 months. No wonder Budget Direct is Australia's most award-winning insurer.