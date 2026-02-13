Best Small SUVs in Australia

In 2025, SUVs took the crown as one of the top selling car groups, accounting for 80 per cent of all new car sales in Australia.[1] This surge in popularity has seen the Hyundai Kona, one of the most highly sought after vehicles, land in the top 10 sales chart, securing its place as the country’s 7th best-selling vehicle.[2]

But ‘best cars’ can be subjective. Depending on your needs, budget and desired vehicle size, the best car is one that is most suitable to your lifestyle.

If you’re in the market for a small SUV, we’ve compiled a list that may help you make the right choice, taking into account the value, efficiency, space and capability of each motor vehicle.

Australia’s Best Small SUVs

Skoda Kamiq

The Skoda Kamiq is a critically acclaimed small SUV from Volkswagen Group’s Czech brand. This vehicle comes in at a base price of $30,000 for the three-cylinder car and $45,000 for the lavish four-cylinder Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo within the same SUV range.

While a plug-in hybrid isn’t offered in Skoda’s small SUV range, the Kamiq offers very good fuel economy and driving performance for buyers.

Pros

High-quality European design

Comfortable ride with responsive steering

Exceptionally spacious and cleverly designed interior

Cons

No hybrid options available in the range

Is an older model that was originally launched in 2019

The base ‘Select’ model comes with a limited number of standard features

Read the latest Skoda Kamiq reviews and news from Chasing Cars – Australia’s most independent car reviews platform, powered by Budget Direct.

Hyundai Kona

The Hyundai Kona is one of the biggest-selling small SUVs in Australia. From its futuristic design to its expansive range that include electric vehicle options, the Hyundai models are a favourite.

The Kona range offers a 2.0L petrol model starting at $30,000 for its more basic model, a sporty 1.6L hybrid N Line at $50,000, and a premium all-electric vehicle valued at $70,000. All SUVs within the range are known for their well designed, luxurious interior and advanced safety tech features.

Pros

Striking design inside and out

Offers an extensive range of models on the market

Petrol, hybrid and electric options available

Cons

Electric vehicle models can be expensive

Turbo AWD option has been removed from the range

Safety system activation can be imposing

Read the latest Hyundai Kona reviews and news.

Toyota Yaris Cross

The second-most popular compact SUV in Australia behind the Mazda CX-3, is the Toyota Yaris Cross, a three-cylinder hybrid.

The Yaris Cross is available across three variants, each with a different price point, with buyers able to choose between front or all-wheel drive options.

Pros

Has very economical running costs with fuel consumption around the 4.0L/100 km mark

Front or all-wheel drive choices are available

Excellent style and appeal

Cons

The higher models can be expensive

Interior tech features could be more advanced

Performance of powertrain and comfort are adequate but not excellent

Read the latest Toyota Yaris Cross reviews and news.

Kia EV3

Known as one of the best value-for-money electric vehicles is the smallest model in Kia’s electric vehicle (EV) range, the Kia EV3.

Its excellent interior packaging, technology and class-leading range come together for a complete and compelling package.

Pros

High level of quality and finish from Korean manufacturing

Suspension and handling tuned for Australian roads

Strong combination of tech, quality and price

Cons

Design appearance may not be suitable for all buyers

The higher models in the range can be expensive

Only one powertrain offered

Read the latest Kia EV3 reviews and news from Chasing Cars – Australia’s most independent car reviews platform.

Suzuki Jimny

The Suzuki Jimny is one of the most affordable four-wheel vehicles on the market. Its reasonable price coupled with its small and compact design are a major factor in its widespread appeal.

Buyers have the choice between automatic or manual transmission formats, both in its classic three-door style or more family oriented five-door build.

Pros

Has charm and is rising in popularity

Genuine off-road capabilities

Three-door vehicles can be compact to drive

Cons

Pricing has increased recently

Low-tech in some aspects

Prioritises off-road ability and may feel less comfortable on city streets

Read the latest Suzuki Jimny reviews and news.

Best Small SUVs by Price

For most buyers, budget is always top of mind when purchasing a new car. Figuring out how much a vehicle is going to cost and how it will affect their financial situation is what most conscientious buyers consider first.

Best Small SUVs Under $35k

One of the most efficient and compact SUVs under $35,000 is the Skoda Kamiq. It’s designed with clever touches including a turbocharged power, smart features and fantastically roomy packaging that is nigh-on-unbeatable value. This vehicle delivers a premium feel without the overly expensive price tag, setting a high bar for other SUVs on the market.

Similar cars in the same price bracket as the Skoda Kamiq, that offer comparable technology and comfort include the GWM Haval Jolion, Kia Stonic, Nissan Juke, Chery Tiggo 7 and the MG ZST.

Feature-Packed Small SUVs

If you’re searching for an SUV range with a wide selection of powertrains and advanced technology, the Hyundai Kona is a top contender. It offers buyers with three distinct powertrain options including the 2.0L petrol model, 1.6L hybrid N Line and a fully electric version. The Kona also delivers modern car safety features and innovations to assist drivers with on-road protection.

Although, it’s worth noting the Kona’s technology can pose an overload risk, with some owners finding the over-active safety chimes somewhat imposing while driving.

Best Small SUVs by Powertrain

Buyers are also considering engine types that will best suit their ideologies and lifestyle preferences, with this being a major factor when purchasing a car.

The Most Fuel-Efficient Hybrid

For buyers who want to prioritise fuel efficiency and long-term value, a hybrid car may be a suitable choice. One of the most efficient hybrid vehicles is the Toyota Yaris Cross, with a strong resale value and fuel consumption of 4.01L/100 km, which can help you save on petrol costs and re-sell at a decent price.

And although the ride quality of the Yaris can feel quite firm and rough on city streets, especially on larger wheels, it’s known to be cheap to run and service.

Best Small Electric SUV

If you’re seeking a fully electric vehicle, the Kia EV3 is considered the best value for money. It also addresses the range anxiety concerns that come with transitioning to an electric car with its class-leading range. This makes it a user-friendly and ideal purchase for first-time EV buyers.

Are you searching for more options? From electric vehicles to the most fuel-efficient cars you can find other suitable options in our car guides. Budget Direct's Best Car Guides

Best Petrol SUVs

Petrol powered cars can be much cheaper to purchase compared to electric vehicles, which can reduce initial purchase costs.[3]

Take the Skoda Kamiq or the Hyundai Kona petrol options for example. Both are some of the best-selling SUVs in Australia and are valued around the $30,000 price point. This turns out to be a considerably cheaper amount compared to other hybrid and electric models on the market such as the Hyundai Kona EV which is priced at $54,000.[4]

Drivers with these petrol vehicles can also rely on familiar driving experience with the Skoda’s smart design and turbocharged power and the Kona’s smartly packaged build.

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FWD, AWD and 4x4 SUVs

Before making the leap to purchase a new car, it’s important to ensure a vehicle will suit your lifestyle and meet your expectations rather than lead to disappointment.

Capability mismatch is a real issue that drivers can face when they aren’t completely informed of a vehicle’s capabilities before financially committing.

FWD (Front-Wheel Drive):

So, what is front-wheel drive (FWD)?

In FWD vehicles, the engine sends power to the car’s front wheels, which pulls the car forward. These types of vehicles are best for everyday commuting, such as navigating through urban and city conditions,[5] and are standard among most small SUVs.

A FWD is not only limited to city driving, but it can also withstand slightly harsher and slippery conditions if needed. These vehicles also have the advantage of gaining traction at the front of the car as the engine’s weight is positioned above the front wheels.[5]

AWD (All-Wheel Drive):

All-wheel drive (AWD) vehicles provide more on-road traction, making it easier and more efficient to drive in slippery conditions or where more performance is needed. These cars such as the Toyota Yaris Cross focus on maintaining their grip with excellent off-road capabilities. They can navigate difficult surfaces such as beaten tracks, wet roads, gravel tracks, or snow conditions.[5]

An AWD is an excellent choice for those who want enhanced traction, without committing to a true off-roader such as a four-wheel drive.

4x4 (Four-Wheel Drive)

Unlike an AWD, a four-wheel drive (4x4), is built for those who seek adventure and rugged terrains. The 4x4 is designed for tougher tracks and uneven terrain which makes it more capable of difficult off-road situations.[6]

The 4x4 is specifically made for gravel roads, steep hills and muddy tracks that are difficult to navigate. But, keep in mind the power used to climb these tough surfaces can chew through fuel.[6]

If you’re considering a vehicle with this capability, a Suzuki Jimny is a bona-fide cult car, with hard-core 4x4 capabilities that can overcome rough situations that a FWD or AWD aren’t designed for. However, it’s best to keep in mind that some smaller 4x4s such as the Suzuki Jimny and Vitara can come with practical downsides such as limited boot space or even have three-door access issues.

Choosing the Right Small SUV for You

When selecting a new SUV, it’s important to consider your primary need. When you’re weighing up the various options, think about its fuel efficiency. Is cutting on fuel costs your main priority? If so, the Yaris Cross hybrid model with three-cylinders may help you reduce your overall petrol expenses with its decent fuel economy.

However, if you’re looking for a more spacious car, you may prefer the Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo that has 1,395 litres of boot space with the rear seats folded down.[7] But if you’d prefer a vehicle that can navigate rugged terrains for a true off-roader experience, the Suzuki Jimny might be a more compatible option.

Different Sized SUVs

When choosing an SUV to suit your lifestyle, consider the difference in sizing too. For example, you might not realise the Toyota Yaris Cross models are a smaller SUV in comparison to the Hyundai Kona. It’s designed with a narrow build with less space, but is ideal for city driving.[8]

Hyundai Kona variants on the other hand are bigger sized cars that offer more space for its passengers. It’s built with large front-seat storage and overall has excellent cabin space.[9] Hence why some light SUVs may feel bigger than others and is an important aspect to consider during your car search.

Don’t Forget to Insure Your New Small SUV

If you’ve made a decision to buy a small SUV, the next step to take is protecting your asset with car insurance.

Get optimal cover for your SUV Protect your new vehicle with Budget Direct's Comprehensive Car Insurance Get a quote

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