What Are Some of the Cheapest Cars to Insure in Australia?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

What Are Some of the Cheapest Cars to Insure in Australia?

A couple peers into a car from the passenger side window looking excited.
Isabella Stephan

Isabella Stephan

Content Writer

12 March 2026 | See disclaimer

Car insurance premiums are highly personalised and tailored to an individual’s circumstances. While the car you drive is a key factor, your age, address, driving history and claims you’ve made play an equally significant role.

Instead of providing you with a fixed price list, we explore the attributes of vehicles that often attract lower premiums. This is helpful for those who are in the process of purchasing a new car or for anyone reviewing their current insurance costs.

Key Considerations When Purchasing a Car

Smaller cars can be cheaper to insure

A vehicle that has a lower market value may be cheaper to insure. Purchasing a small car may also have cheaper repair costs compared to expensive and newer cars entering the market.

Consider the safety features of a car

When purchasing a new car, safety features are a key consideration to keep in mind. It’s best to note that while some safety features can determine your car insurance premium, not all features will reduce the cost. It’s also worth weighing up whether the safety features will cost you more long-term. While cars with these features may be involved in less accidents, this may lead to more expensive repair costs if a claim is made.

An insurer will consider the specific make and model of your car and estimate the likely repair costs in case of an accident, weighing up how much it would cost for panelbeaters to fix your vehicle. Choosing a popular car doesn’t guarantee a lower price as your premium is calculated on the costs of parts, repairs and the labour involved, regardless of its popularity on the road.

Factors Within Your Control That May Influence Your Premium

There are several ways you could save on your car insurance premium. This includes choosing a higher excess to lower your instalments, maintaining a clean driving record and paying your premium annually in one lump sum.

It’s Not Just About the Car

Although part of your insurance premium is based on the type of car you have, it is also impacted by personal factors. These include the driver’s age, location, where the car is primarily kept at night, your driving history and previous claims record.

Another key factor your insurer will note is how you use your car. Is your vehicle mostly used for personal trips on the weekends or is it usually for commuting to and from work? Car insurance providers will also ask if your car is used for work-related travel such as meeting clients outside of the office. After calculating these factors, your insurer will determine what your individual premium is.

Not sure what your premium might be? You can get a quick idea with our car insurance estimator.

What About Hybrids or Electric Vehicles (EVs)?

Hybrid and electric vehicles are typically more expensive to insure compared to internal combustion engines, such as petrol and diesel cars, which can often result in higher insurance premiums! Although these cars have excellent safety features, they also have complex parts and systems, meaning it can be more expensive for repair shops to replace them.

Because these vehicles are complex and new to the market, it’s more likely for there to be a shortage of specialist EV repairers and technicians. This means insurers might be required to pay extra to transport these cars to a specialist. It can also mean expensive shipping costs to import new parts.[1] With these factors in mind, hybrid and electric cars may be more expensive to insure compared to other models.

To know the true cost of insurance for your new or existing car, get a personalised quote that’s tailored to you and your personal circumstances.

Get a quote online with Budget Direct’s Award Winning cover and save 15%^ on your car insurance for the first year purchased online.

See More Articles

References

  1. iSelect, 2025, Electric Car (EV) Insurance

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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