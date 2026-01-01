^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

You're in (New) Experienced Hands

Genus Life Insurance Services

If you bought a Life Insurance Policy between 12 July 2013 and 30 June 2018, your policy is now being managed by Genus Life Insurance Services.

There's nothing you need to do - we've handled all the logistics of making sure your policy remains unchanged. But you'll notice that your contact phone numbers, and documents you receive will change a little.

Who do I contact?

For policies purchased between 12 July 2013 and 30 June 2018, these are your points of contact:

To Manage Your Policy, or Make Changes:

Phone: 1300 88 44 88

Email: enquiry@genuslifeservices.com.au

Web: genuslifeinsuranceservices.com.au

Mail: Genus Life Insurance Services
GPO Box 2548
Sydney NSW 2001

Go to Genus Website

Make a Claim

Phone: 1300 88 44 88

Email: claims@genuslifeservices.com.au

Mail: Genus Life Insurance Services
GPO Box 2548
Sydney NSW 2001

Go to Genus Website

If you have an enquiry relating to your existing Life, Accident or Funeral policy purchased on or before 11 July 2013 or would like to make a claim or complaint, please contact Greenstone on the details below:

Greenstone Financial Services
the Administrator of your policy

Phone: 1300 455 071

Email: life_service@budgetdirect.com.au

Greenstone (Administrator) and the Insurer Hannover (Hannover Life Re of Australasia Ltd), comply with the Life Insurance Code of Practice. The Code sets out the life insurance industry’s key commitments and obligations. It covers many aspects of your relationship with Budget Life Insurance and Hannover, from making a claim, to how you can make a complaint, providing options if you experience financial hardship or require additional support and request for information.

You can read or download a copy of the Code from the Council of Australian Life Insurers website.

Greenstone Support for vulnerable customers

We understand that there are times when our customers may be feeling vulnerable due to a range of factors. In these situations, we are committed to taking extra care and recognise these vulnerabilities can give rise to unique needs, which can change over time or in response to particular situations.

If you are experiencing vulnerability and would like more information on the extra care we can provide, please speak to our team on 1300 105 433.

If you need additional assistance

Greenstone - If you have a complaint

We hope that you never have reason to complain, but if you do, we will do our best to work with you to resolve it. Our complaints resolution process has three steps. Please let us know if you require additional assistance to lodge a complaint.

1 – Immediate Response
Usually when you have a concern, we can resolve it immediately on the phone. If we can’t immediately resolve your concern, we will treat it as a complaint and take steps to resolve your complaint as soon as possible. We will acknowledge your complaint within one business day of receiving it.

Please contact us using one of the following means:

Phone: 1300 455 071

Writing: Budget Insurance
Customer Service Complaints
Reply Paid 6728 Baulkham Hills NSW 2153

Please supply your policy number to enable the complaint or enquiry to be dealt with promptly. Your complaint or enquiry will be dealt with by someone with appropriate authority.

2 – Internal Dispute Resolution
If we haven’t resolved your complaint to your satisfaction, at your request (refer to contact details provided for ‘1 – Immediate Response’), we will escalate your complaint for review by our Internal Dispute Resolution team. All escalated complaints will be acknowledged within one business day of being escalated. The Internal Dispute Resolution team will review your matter and any supporting evidence. After full consideration of the complaint a written final response will be provided that will outline the decision reached and the reasons for the decision.

3 – External Dispute Resolution
In the event that your complaint is not resolved to your satisfaction, or a final written response has not been provided within 30 days, you can refer your complaint to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA), provided your complaint is within the scope of the AFCA Rules.

AFCA is an independent dispute resolution service provided free of charge. You may contact AFCA at:

Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA)

Mail: GPO Box 3, Melbourne VIC 3001

Phone: 1800 931 678

Website: www.afca.org.au

Email: info@afca.org.au

Who is Genus Life Insurance Services?

Genus Life Insurance Services is a subsidiary of NobleOak Life Limited and provides management and ongoing services in relation to Life policy administration. Genus is a specialist provider of life insurance policy administration services and is based in Sydney, Australia. With values guided by principles of integrity and benevolence, and a track record in delivering exceptional service, you can be confident Genus will attend to any queries promptly and professionally.

Genus Life Insurance Services Pty Ltd ABN 89 631 536 537 is an Authorised Representative of NobleOak Services Ltd AFSL 286798. NobleOak Life Limited is an Australian publicly listed company regulated by APRA.

How do I make changes to my existing policy, or learn more?

You can make changes to your existing policy, or talk to us about these changes by calling us on 1300 88 44 88, or by emailing enquiry@genuslifeservices.com.au.

How do I make a claim on my policy?

To make a claim on your existing Life Insurance policy, please call 1300 88 44 88 or email claims@genuslifeservices.com.au