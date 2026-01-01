We hope that you never have reason to complain, but if you do, we will
do our best to work with you to resolve it. Our complaints resolution
process has three steps. Please let us know if you require additional
assistance to lodge a complaint.
1 – Immediate Response
Usually when you have a concern, we
can resolve it immediately on the phone. If we can’t immediately
resolve your concern, we will treat it as a complaint and take steps
to resolve your complaint as soon as possible. We will acknowledge
your complaint within one business day of receiving it.
Please contact us using one of the following means:
Phone: 1300 455 071
Writing: Budget Insurance
Customer Service Complaints
Reply Paid 6728 Baulkham Hills NSW 2153
Please supply your policy number to enable the complaint or enquiry to
be dealt with promptly. Your complaint or enquiry will be dealt with
by someone with appropriate authority.
2 – Internal Dispute Resolution
If we haven’t resolved
your complaint to your satisfaction, at your request (refer to contact
details provided for ‘1 – Immediate Response’), we will escalate your
complaint for review by our Internal Dispute Resolution team. All
escalated complaints will be acknowledged within one business day of
being escalated. The Internal Dispute Resolution team will review your
matter and any supporting evidence. After full consideration of the
complaint a written final response will be provided that will outline
the decision reached and the reasons for the decision.
3 – External Dispute Resolution
In the event that your
complaint is not resolved to your satisfaction, or a final written
response has not been provided within 30 days, you can refer your
complaint to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA),
provided your complaint is within the scope of the AFCA Rules.
AFCA is an independent dispute resolution service provided free of
charge. You may contact AFCA at:
Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA)
Mail: GPO Box 3, Melbourne VIC 3001
Phone: 1800 931 678
Website: www.afca.org.au
Email: info@afca.org.au