What PPSR is, and why you should use it

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

What PPSR is, and why you should use it

Man leaning on open car bonnet to inspect engine.

9 September 2024 | See disclaimer

The Personal Property Securities Register — better referred to as PPSR — is a database of secured property in Australia and is the government’s official platform to register personal property.

A PPSR can help you:

  • Register your business interests in property to protect yourself from loss if a customer defaults on a loan or doesn’t meet their obligations.
  • Check the register before buying cars, boats, or other property to make sure it does not have a security interest on it (this is ideal for when you’re purchasing a privately owned vehicle).

Get your free PPSR search certificate with Budget Direct

What is considered ‘personal property’?

Personal property means any property that isn’t land, buildings, or fixtures. This includes, but isn’t limited to:

  • Cars and utes
  • Trucks, tractors, and trailers
  • Machinery
  • Tools
  • Scaffolding and temporary fencing
  • Building materials (before they’re actually fixed to the building)
  • Your ‘stock’ if you’re a manufacturer, for example clothing, wine, and furniture
  • Jewellery and artworks

The easiest way to do a PPSR search is by validating the car’s unique VIN, chassis number or by the PPSR number (if you want to find a specific registration).

The PPSR will correct any excluded letters (I, O and Q) from your VIN to better help you find a security interest. It should also be noted that PPSR does not store or maintain any National Exchange of Vehicle and Driver Information (NEVDIS) data.

Why get a PPSR check?

If you’re buying a second-hand car from someone who’s not a licensed dealer then you can use the PPSR to search for whether a second-hand car has any money owing on it, if the car has been stolen, or written off.

Private sellers are not obligated to provide you with all the information about your prospective car. With a PPSR check you’ll gain up-to-date information that will help to protect your car from being repossessed or if someone tries to claim interest on your car later.

Here is what you can check:

  • Finance owing – if there is an outstanding loan against the car you purchase and the previous owner stops paying the loan then your car could be repossessed by the lender.
  • Reported as stolen – the car may be repossessed and returned to its owner or their insurance company.
  • Has been written off – the standard of repairs may be poor, or the car could have sustained substantial damage — which could put you at risk.
  • Takata airbag recall – you can confirm its recall status by visiting https://www.fcai.com.au/is-my-airbag-safe.

The PPSR is an Australian Government register designed to help protect consumers, and while other providers charge up to $35 for an online check, Budget Direct provides the same official car history check free of charge.

Get your free PPSR search certificate with Budget Direct

Validating the VIN

The VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) is a unique 17-character serial number used to identify motor vehicles and open recalls, research the history of vehicles on the PPSR and ultimately deter auto theft.

All VINs are registered by the National Exchange of Vehicle and Driver Information System (NEVDIS) and are crossed registered by the Written Off Vehicle Register (WOVR), in the event of a write-off.

How to ensure the validity of your VIN:

  • There’s a security interest against that VIN of the vehicle when you search for the vehicle on the PPSR There’s a serial number used to identify a vehicle-built post 1989, not the number plate or registration number.
  • There’s an 11-character or a 17-character VIN on cars built before 1989, depending on the vehicle’s manufacturer and country of origin. Unfortunately, most VINs pre-1989 are difficult to trace and verify.
  • There’s a VIN that’s only made up of these characters: 0-9, A-Z (uppercase) and excludes letters I, O and Q. The reason: these letters are easily confused for numbers and other characters. So, if you see an O, I or Q there’s a big chance the VIN is not valid.

The information contained in the VIN will ultimately help to register the vehicle appropriately and ensure its legitimacy and roadworthiness.

It should be noted that some pre-1989 imports do not have a VIN. In order for such a vehicle to be deemed roadworthy in Australia, a VIN must be obtained.

Locating the VIN

Your VIN is located on the body of the vehicle, under the bonnet, at the bottom of the windscreen on the passenger side or along the drivers side door closure area.

The VIN can also be found:

  • In the car’s registration certificate
  • In your car insurance policy documentation

Reading the VIN

The format is fairly standard:

  • The first character shows what country the vehicle was manufactured in
  • The next two characters are for manufacturer
  • The fourth to eighth characters display the engine size, type, and brand in a mix of letters and numbers
  • The ninth character is a security code showing that the VIN has come from the manufacturer
  • The 10th character is the model of the car
  • The remaining digits are the car’s individual serial number

Australia follows the ISO 3779 VIN standard, which is slightly more complex due to all the countries and manufacturers involved. This is why the government recommends checking your VIN with NEVDIS, to ensure it is both valid and verifiable.

You can also make use of VIN search tools such as Identicar and iRego VIN Decoder and Lookup. The National Vehicle Service Register also offers valuable resources, particularly if your VIN doesn’t match the logbook information.

Protect your vehicle

If you’ve been successful in finding your dream car, then why not insure it from day one with Australia’s Best-Value Car Insurer?

Over 3 million Aussies have had their Insurance Solved™ by Budget Direct, by offering dependable cover at a price that’s hard to beat.

Find a level of cover that suits you, and if you buy a new policy online, get 15%^ off your first year’s premium.

Learn more about Budget Direct’s Car Insurance See More Articles

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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