What to do if your car is stolen

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

What to do if your car is stolen

Person in dark clothing peering into car window suspiciously.

10 September 2021 | See disclaimer

While a car theft can be stressful, there are steps you can take to increase your odds of recovering the car, or at least coming out of the experience reasonably unaffected. To help put your mind at ease, we’ve prepared 4 steps you can take if your car is stolen.

If you need to make a car insurance claim with Budget Direct, you can get your claim started online, or call us on 1300 139 591.

See all of Budget Direct’s car insurance articles

1. Make sure it’s stolen

Sometimes you forget exactly where you’ve left your car. Perhaps you had guests over and couldn’t park in your normal garage spot. Or maybe your regular work spot was taken and you had to park somewhere else.

Either way, there’s certainly no need to be embarrassed if you panicked a little when your car wasn’t in its usual place. But before you progress that stress, make sure you didn’t leave it somewhere unusual.

If you’re confident your car isn’t where you left it, also consider whether there’s a chance it was towed. Look for parking restrictions, or signs that may indicate a tow-away zone.

2. Call the police

The sooner you get law enforcement involved, the more likely it is you’ll be able to recover your car. The police will need your vehicle’s registration number, make, model, and colour, as well as the location and time of the car’s disappearance.

3. Contact your insurance provider

Once the police are on the case, you’ll need to make a few more phone calls to help get everything sorted out. The most important of these calls should be to your insurance company. Hopefully you’ll have Comprehensive or Third Party Fire and Theft insurance, which cover you against theft. If you only have Third Party insurance, at least you’ll have a chance to remove that particular vehicle from your policy, so you don’t end up paying money to keep it insured.

If you’re insured with Budget Direct, you can make a car insurance claim online, or call us on 1300 139 591.

4. Keep an eye out

If your car is going to be found, then the police are the most likely to find it. Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t do your part to help. Check around online to see if any cars matching your vehicle’s description have been put up for sale after the date your car was stolen. There are also various sites online such as carsonline.com.au that will allow you to post your car’s description along with a photo, so other viewers can help you keep an eye out.

See More Articles

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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