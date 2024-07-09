Car Accidents Survey and Statistics 2024

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Car Accidents Survey and Statistics 2024

Female motorist calls her insurer after a car accident
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

9 July 2024 | See disclaimer

In our latest survey, we surveyed 1001 Australians (aged 18+) to learn more about their experiences and beliefs towards car accidents.

We also compared these results to the latest road fatality data (from BITRE) and previous surveys from 2021 and 2023 to better understand trends and how Australians have been impacted by car accidents.

Quick Stats

  • Nearly 40% of Australian respondents drive on congested roads at least once a week.

  • Almost two-thirds of Australian respondents believed speeding was the leading cause of car accidents.

  • More than 56% of Australian respondents were involved in a nose-to-tail collision.

Common Causes of Car Accidents

Speeding

Speeding is either travelling faster than the legal limit or faster than road conditions allow.

Read our Speeding Survey and Statistics to learn more.

Road Rage

Road rage includes swearing, shouting, rudely gesturing, threatening or harming another driver and damaging someone else’s vehicle.

Read our Road Rage Survey and Statistics to learn more.

Distracted Driving

Drivers can be easily distracted by phones, eating, drinking, smoking, vaping, applying makeup and plenty of other common day-to-day things.

Read our Distracted Driving Survey and Statistics to learn more.

Fatigued Driving

Fatigued driving can be due to a lack of quality sleep, too much driving, a lack of stimulation, or a busy social or work schedule.

Read our Fatigued Driving Survey and Statistics to learn more.

Drink Driving

One to two standard drinks can be all it takes to push people over the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit.

Read our Drink Driving Survey and Statistics to learn more.

Australian Car Accident Statistics

Road Fatalities by State

NSW

Vic

Qld

SA

WA

Tas

NT

ACT

Australia

June 2024

358

290

296

101

176

27

54

8

1310

% change from June 23 - June 24

23.0%

9.0%

8.4%

8.6%

0.6%

-30.8%

107.7%

-20.0%

11.7%

Road fatalities saw an increase, rising by 11.7% in the last year.

In the 12 months to June 2024, there were significant increases in the Northern Territory (107.7%) and New South Wales (23.0%). [1]

Road Fatalities by Speed Limit

In the last 12 months, there were 1200 road fatalities, with the majority happening in the 100km/h speed zone.

The speed limit linked to the second highest number of fatalities was 60-70 km/h.

The faster you drive the longer it takes to stop. For instance, if you were driving at 60km/h, it would take you an additional 56 metres to stop your car. [2]

Car Accident Survey Results

How frequently do you drive on congested roads?^

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly 40% of Australian respondents drive on congested roads at least once a week. While nearly 20% of respondents drive on congested roads at least three times per week.

Respondents from New South Wales were most likely to drive on congested roads at least once a week. Nearly 30% of South Australian respondents drive on congested roads at least three times per week.

The percentage of Australian respondents who drive on congested roads every day and at least two to five times a week increased from the previous year.

Which roads do you feel safest driving on?^

Australia

Ranking

Road Type

1

Motorways/Freeways

2

Main roads (multiple traffic light intersections)

3

Country/rural roads

4

Suburban streets

Ranking

2021

2023

2024

1

Motorways/Freeways

Motorways/Freeways

Motorways/Freeways

2

Suburban streets

Main roads (multiple traffic light intersections)

Main roads (multiple traffic light intersections)

3

Main roads (multiple traffic light intersections)

Country/rural roads

Country/rural roads

4

Country/rural roads

Suburban streets

Suburban streets

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

For the third year in a row, Australian respondents feel safest driving on motorways and freeways and for the second year in a row, they feel the least safe driving on suburban streets.

What do you believe to be the leading cause of car accidents?^

Australia

Ranking

Causes of Car Accidents

1

Speeding

2

Tailgating/aggressive driving

3

Distracted driving (texting)

4

Failure to give way

5

Driving through a red light

6

Driving tired

7

Driving drunk

8

Poorly designed roads/intersections

Ranking

2021

2023

2024

1

Speeding

Speeding

Speeding

2

Distracted driving

Tailgating/aggressive driving

Tailgating/aggressive driving

3

Tailgating/aggressive driving

Poorly designed roads/intersections

Distracted driving

4

Driving drunk

Failure to give way

Failing to give way

5

Driving tired

Driving through a red light

Driving through a red light

6

Failing to give way

Distracted driving

Driving tired

7

Driving through red lights

Driving tired

Driving drunk

8

Poorly designed roads/intersections

Driving drunk

Poorly designed roads/intersections

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly two-thirds of Australian respondents (59%) believed speeding was the leading cause of car accidents. And 30% of Australians believed that tailgating and aggressive driving was the second leading cause of car accidents after speeding.

How many car accidents have you been in?^

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly 31% of Australian respondents have been in one car accident.

Nearly a quarter of respondents from Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia have been in two car accidents.

For the third year in a row, the number of respondents who have been in at least one car accident has risen.

Which of the following types of car collisions have you been involved in?^*

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

*Respondents who answered “None” to the previous question were excluded from this question.

More than 56% of Australian respondents were involved in a nose-to-tail collision. This was followed by collisions involving a sideswipe and collisions with stationary vehicles or objects.

More than 65% of respondents aged 48-57 were involved in a nose-to-tail collision. And nearly 37% of 18-27-year-old respondents were involved in a collision with a stationary vehicle.

Respondents from Western Australia were most likely to be involved in a collision with a sideswipe.

Key Takeaways

More Australians are driving on congested roads

In 2024, the percentage of Australian respondents on congested roads at least two to five times a week and every day increased from the previous year.

According to the most recent census in 2021, “91% of households reported having at least one vehicle and more than half reported having two or more vehicles”.

Cars also continue to be the most popular mode of transport to get to work across Australia. [3]

Addressing growing road congestion may positively impact environmental and health conditions.

Speeding continues to be the leading cause of car accidents

For the third year in a row, speeding was ranked the leading cause of car accidents by nearly two-thirds of Australian respondents.

According to the Victorian Government’s Transport Accident Commission (TAC), the risk of a fatality doubles with each 5 km/h increase above 60 km/h. Reducing your speed by 5 km/h can lead to at least a 15% decrease in car accidents. [4]

See More Research

Explore our other research on this topic

References

  1. BITRE, 2024, Road Deaths Australia - Monthly Bulletins
  2. NSW Government, 2024, Speeding
  3. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2022, Transport: Census
  4. Transport Accident Commission, 2022, Speed statistics

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted in July 2024 by Pureprofile Ltd (ABN 37 167 522 901) trading as Pure Profile on behalf of Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411) (AGS). The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 1,001, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18-85). Specific results from participants in the Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania and the Northern Territory as well as participants aged 78-85 were omitted from survey analysis, due to negligible sample sizes. All data on this website are from the sources referenced in this article, and was obtained in July 2024. AGS does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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