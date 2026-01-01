^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.
Money Magazine - Insurer of the Year
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WeMoney - Best for Value Home & Contents Insurance

Customers rate our Home & Contents Insurance claims service

4.1

Out of 5

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Read all 4,952 Reviews*

Budget Direct paid out over $1.5 billion on car + home insurance claims in the last 12 months.

What's protected by Home and Contents Insurance?

Your Home

Your home and contents insurance covers you for loss or damage to repair or rebuild your house, garden shed, fences, and other structures on your property from events listed in your policy as covered. This coverage is based on the total amount you have insured them for. If something like a fire, storm, or another covered event happens, your policy helps protect the house you live in.

Get a Quote

Your Belongings

What about all the things inside your house? Whether it’s your furniture or appliances, if these items suffer loss or damage because of a storm, fire, or a burst pipe, your combined home and contents insurance can help. If the loss or damage is covered by the policy, we’ll cover the cost to repair or replace them with new items, so you don't have to worry.

Benefits Included in Home and Contents Insurance

Temporary Accommodation

We can cover costs for temporary accommodation for up to a year for your family and pets if your house is unliveable due to an insured event. Whether you'll be staying in a hotel for a few days or you need a long-term rental, we'll help make sure there's a roof over your head while your home is restored.

Home and Contents Insurance includes up to $20 million in legal liability cover. Legal liability can cover you for the death or physical injury to other people, or for loss or damage to other people’s property caused by an accident. Home Building Insurance provides legal liability cover at the insured address. Contents Insurance provides legal liability cover anywhere in Australia.

Quality Repairs

When you make a claim on your Home and Contents Insurance policy, we guarantee the quality of all authorised repairs, including the materials and workmanship provided. With the help of our trusted partners, you can rest assured that all authorised repairs will be performed properly as you rebuild your home.

Contents Temporarily Removed

When you take your belongings with you on trips within Australia, they may still be covered for up to 90 days. If they suffer loss or damage from a covered event while you’re on holiday or visiting family, we can help. This coverage is for up to 20% of what your contents are insured for. Always check your policy for the full details.

Removal of Debris

If your home or contents are damaged by an insured event, we'll cover the removal of debris and extra rebuilding costs of up to 10% of your sum insured.

Replacement of Locks

To ensure your house and belongings remain secure, we will pay up to $1,000 to replace stolen keys, locks and key codes.

Mortgage Discharge

If your home is completely destroyed as a result of an insured event, and we have agreed to settle your claim as a total loss, we’ll pay for legal and administrative costs of up to $750 to discharge your mortgage.

Unattached Equipment

We'll cover loss or damage to unattached equipment or accessories from motor vehicles, watercraft, trailers and caravans up to $500. Examples could be a portable EV charger or roof racks.

Home Modifications

We can cover modifications to your home up to $5,000 to support you if you suffer from permanent paraplegia or quadriplegia due to an insured event at your insured address.

Inflation Protection

To help keep pace with rising costs due to inflation, each year we’ll automatically increase the sum insured amounts of your home and contents and adjust your premium accordingly. This means your cover will reflect more current replacement costs than when your home and contents were first insured.

We do not automatically increase the sums insured for specified items or personal effects items. So, it’s important to review the value of these items regularly to make sure they are sufficiently insured for the cost of replacement.

Compare all benefits, features and claim limits

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For full details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

Get a Quote Online and Save 30%^

If you get a quote and buy a new Combined Home and Contents Insurance policy online, you’ll receive a 30%^ discount on your first year’s premium.

Get a Quote

Compare what our customers told us they saved by switching to a Budget Direct Combined Home and Contents Insurance policy

Find out more about what cover we offer in your state

ACT NSW Qld SA Tas Vic WA

In comparison to their previous insurers’ premiums, customers across Australia who switched to Budget Direct Combined Home and Contents Insurance told us they saved an average of

$376

You can use our Comparitron™ tool to compare savings as reported by other Budget Direct customers. Individual circumstances and policy terms may vary. Please compare for yourself.

† Price Comparison Figures

Figures represent average savings based on data provided by customers who reported they switched online to Budget Direct's Combined Home & Contents Insurance from comparable policies, between 01 November 2025 and 30 April 2026. Individual circumstances and policy terms may vary. Please compare for yourself.

Quote Now to compare for Yourself

Compare Combined Home and Contents Insurance Insurance Savings

How to Save on Home Insurance

  • Select the policy that’s right for you. With Budget Direct, you only pay for what you need, thanks to our optional extras cover.
  • Buy your policy online, and save. Go online, and you can save 15% (Home or Contents) or 30% (Combined Home and Contents) discount on your first year’s premium.
  • Raise your excess. When you do this, you pay more when making a claim so you may end up with a lower annual or monthly premium.

What's covered by Home and Contents Insurance?

Budget Direct Home and Contents Insurance covers your house and personal possessions against loss or damage caused by the following insured events:

  • Storm (including cyclone) and rainwater (does not cover any loss or damage caused by flood). If this doesn't meet your needs, you can add optional flood cover§.
  • Fires (including bushfires and grassfires)
  • Lightning
  • Theft (or attempted theft)
  • Escape of liquid (e.g. burst pipe)
  • Impact at home (e.g. fallen tree)
  • Breakage of glass, ceramic and sanitary fixtures
  • Malicious damage, vandalism, riot or civil commotion
  • Explosion
  • Earthquake or tsunami

What’s not covered by Home and Contents Insurance?

Budget Direct Home and Contents Insurance does not cover you for loss or damage for every circumstance. There are exclusions such as:

  • Action of the sea (eg. high tide, tidal wave)
  • Asbestos
  • Breaking the law
  • Contamination or pollution
  • Defects, structural faults, or design faults
  • Hacking or cyberattacks
  • Gradual deterioration such as rust, corrosion, rot, mould, wear and tear.
Get a Quote

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what’s covered by Budget Direct Home Building Insurance.

Upgrade Your Cover of Combined Home Insurance

Need more cover? For an additional cost, you can customise your Home and Contents Insurance policy by adding one or more of the following optional covers. You can add one or more of these optional covers when you get a quote and buy a policy. If you’ve already bought a policy you can add optional cover by contacting us or logging into your online account and editing your policy.

Flood

If you choose to add Flood to your insurance, it can help pay for damage caused by a flood, including when water from a lake, river, creek, or even a dam overflows and covers land that is usually dry.

Learn more about Flood Cover

§ The addition of Flood Cover to a policy is subject to our underwriting criteria.

Motor Burnout Cover

Motor Burnout helps you if an electric motor in your home appliances stops working because it burns out from an electric current or power surge. This cover is for motors that are less than ten years old. You'll find motors in things like your fridge, freezer, or washing machine.

Learn more about Motor Burnout

Accidental Damage

This extra cover is ideal for protecting against damage that isn’t usually part of your standard home insurance. For instance, if you accidentally knock over a vase and it breaks, or spill something on your carpet, Accidental Damage cover could help.

Learn more about Accidental Damage

Personal Effects

Personal Effects cover protects your personal items when you take them outside your home. This includes things like your jewellery, sunglasses, and cameras.

Learn more about Personal Effects

Commercial Storage

If you need to store some of your belongings in a storage facility, we will cover any loss, including theft or fire, to ensure your belongings will be protected even when they are not in your home.

Sum Insured Safeguard

With home insurance, you choose the amount you think it would cost to replace the home. This is called the ‘sum insured’. But sometimes the actual cost may be more.

Sum Insured Safeguard is an extra layer of protection for your home. If the cost to replace, repair or rebuild your home exceeds the sum insured you nominated, we’ll increase it by up to 25% (e.g. from $400,000 to $500,000) to help cover the necessary repairs.

How much cover do I need?

When you purchase Combined Home and Contents Insurance, you must determine the 'sum insured’, which is the cost to replace your home and belongings if they're destroyed by a covered event, for example, a fire. This sum insured is the maximum we will pay following an insured event, so it's crucial to choose an amount sufficient to replace everything at current prices.

For your home building insurance, make sure you consider the full cost to rebuild your home from scratch. This should include current material and labour costs, and take into account any home improvements or site-specific challenges.

To work out how much your contents insurance should be, estimate the cost of replacing what you own with new items. Go room by room, making a list of how much it would cost to replace your belongings today; don't forget things like clothes, kitchen stuff, and furniture.

To make your insurance journey easier, we have some calculators to help you work out how much home insurance you might need.

Estimate the Cost of Replacing Your Home and Contents

What Do I Need to Prepare for a Home Insurance Quote?

Looking for a home insurance quote? Here are a few things you should organise.

Details About Your Home

This includes:

  • Your address of your property, construction materials, number of bedrooms and bathrooms.
  • Any outstanding features of your property, such as security systems.
  • A history of claims.

Personal Details

  • Your full name and date of birth.
  • Contact information.
  • Occupancy details (do you live in the home, or will you be renting it out?)

How Much Should I Insure For?

  • You should get an estimate of how much it would cost to completely rebuild your home from the ground up if it were totally destroyed (not its market value).

Looking for another level of cover?

Home Building Insurance

15%^ OFF

on your first year’s premium for a new policy purchased online

Home Building Insurance helps pay to repair or rebuild your house, garden shed, fences, and other outdoor buildings on your property if they get damaged or destroyed. It’s all about protecting the house you've made into a home.

Get a Quote
Home Building Insurance

Contents Insurance

15%^ OFF

on your first year’s premium for a new policy purchased online

Contents Insurance protects personal items you own inside your home if they suffer loss or damage. If something covered by your policy happens, like a storm, fire, or a burst pipe - and your belongings are damaged, we can replace them with brand new items.

Get a Quote
Contents Insurance

Landlord Insurance

30%^ OFF

on your first year’s premium for a new combined policy purchased online

Owner-occupiers aren't the only ones who may benefit from insuring their property. You can also protect your investment property with Budget Direct Landlord Insurance.

Get a Quote
Landlord Insurance

Renters Insurance

15%^ OFF

on your first year’s premium for a new policy purchased online

Do you rent the home you live in? If you’re a tenant, you can protect your valuable possessions with Budget Direct Renters Insurance.

Get a Quote
Renters Insurance

Home and Contents Insurance FAQs

When should I get home insurance?

You should check with a lawyer or conveyancer when you should insure your home (or investment property), this is often when you exchange signed copies of the purchase contract with the seller.

Also, most mortgage lenders require you to take out insurance before the loan becomes unconditional.

For more information, read our helpful guide on if you need home insurance before settlement.

I'm building a new house – when must I insure it?

If you’ve contracted someone to build your house, you can contact us to get it insured when you have obtained the certificate of occupancy.

Get a quote online and receive a discount on your premium; or call us on 1800 700 027.