How much cover do I need?
When you purchase Combined Home and Contents Insurance, you must determine the 'sum insured’, which is the cost to replace your home and belongings if they're destroyed by a covered event, for example, a fire. This sum insured is the maximum we will pay following an insured event, so it's crucial to choose an amount sufficient to replace everything at current prices.
For your home building insurance, make sure you consider the full cost to rebuild your home from scratch. This should include current material and labour costs, and take into account any home improvements or site-specific challenges.
To work out how much your contents insurance should be, estimate the cost of replacing what you own with new items. Go room by room, making a list of how much it would cost to replace your belongings today; don't forget things like clothes, kitchen stuff, and furniture.
To make your insurance journey easier, we have some calculators to help you work out how much home insurance you might need.