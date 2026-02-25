Now that you’ve done the hard bit in finding a prospective buyer, here are a few admin tasks you’ll need to complete once you’ve sold your car, including what happens to your car insurance.

During Sale — Keep Your Car Insurance

Having prepared your car for sale and drafted the online ad, you may be thinking that you can cancel your car insurance, seeing as you don’t plan to drive your car anywhere.

However, having no insurance means you won’t be covered if any damage occurs when potential buyers test drive your car. If you cancel your insurance too soon, you may be held accountable for any accidents or damages that occur before the sale is completed.

Additionally, if you cancel your insurance before the new owner takes possession of your car, you won’t be covered if it’s stolen, damaged or impacted by hail storms during this time.

Exclusions apply to some policies, so it’s important to review your policy documents to understand any coverage limitations.

So, until you’ve transferred your rego and the car is out of your possession, it’s best to keep a hold of your current insurance policy, at least for now.

Test Drives — Are You Covered?

If you’ve ever tried to sell your car privately, you’ll know test drives are a usual part of the process. Letting potential buyers drive your car can come with its fair share of risks, but that’s where your insurance policy steps in to protect you.

If you have comprehensive car insurance, test drives may be covered in your policy. Before you let any potential buyers drive your car, make sure you check your policy details and the Product Disclosure Statement to know whether test drives are covered and under what conditions.

Each policy is different, which is why it’s important to double-check the specific requirements for your insurance.

After Sale — Transfer or Cancel Your Car Insurance

Now that you’ve sold your car, what you decide to do with your insurance will normally depend on whether you buy a replacement car.

If you’re selling and buying a new vehicle at the same time, and you’re insured with Budget Direct, you can quickly update and transfer your existing car insurance cover to your new vehicle.

Unless you request otherwise, these changes can take effect immediately. All changes to your insurance policy are subject to meeting underwriting criteria. When transferring your insurance to a new vehicle, it’s best to review the specific cover stated in your policy for any terms, limitations or exclusions you might need to know.

If you need to request a car insurance refund after selling your vehicle, or a policy transfer to cover your new vehicle, contact Budget Direct. If you cancel your insurance policy within the cooling-off period (typically 21 days) and no claim has been made, you will be entitled to a full reimbursement of any premium you have paid. If a claim has been made, you will not be able to receive a full refund.

It’s worth noting that when you transfer your existing policy to a new car, your premium may increase or decrease depending on many factors including the car and drivers. Your premium may increase if your new car is more valuable or considered a higher risk.

If you’ve paid a lump sum premium toward your car insurance, we will work out the cost difference between your existing and new car. We’ll recalculate and either charge you the difference or refund the unused amount. If you pay your insurance by instalments, these will be updated to reflect the new premium.

If you decide to cancel your policy, your refund will be calculated from the date you confirm cancellation or the day you let your insurer know. This means a delay in notifying your insurer can reduce the refund you receive.

If you’re selling your car without buying a new one, we can help you cancel your existing insurance policy and process any applicable refund once your vehicle is sold. However, a cancellation fee may apply. For further details, please consult our Product Disclosure Statement.

Don’t Forget Your Rego

Before you pass your car over to its new owner there are some other details you’ll need to update first. These include:

Transferring rego - Make sure to transfer your vehicle’s registration into the new owner’s name. If it’s a private sale the buyer has to transfer ownership and if it’s a public sale the dealer is the one who has to transfer the ownership. Each state varies in their requirements so please ensure you check what you have to do with your state or territory road traffic authority.

Updating personalised plates - If you’ve decided to keep your personalised plates then you’ll need to let your local registration office know that they are no longer attached to your old car.

Updating your toll account - If you have a toll account remember to update your details with your local toll road operator to avoid any additional fines or fees for your new car. Also remember to remove any toll tags that are in the car.

Budget Direct can help you manage your car insurance policy before you decide to sell, during the sale and after the sale is complete.

We can help you quickly and easily transfer your insurance over to a new car and provide award-winning Car Insurance cover with Budget Direct.

FAQs

Does my car insurance cover a test drive? Once you’ve found a buyer, they’ll more than likely want to test drive your car. This is to ensure that it’s in good working condition and there are no obvious faults while driving. If you have Comprehensive Car Insurance with Budget Direct, you are automatically covered during the prospective buyer’s test-drive, as long as the person driving is licensed, a non-household member, is not excluded from driving (e.g due to age restrictions) and you are present during the test drive. It should be noted that Budget Direct policies don’t provide cover for loss, damage or liability if you are not with the car when it is being shown or test driven for sale and it is stolen.

Can I transfer my insurance to the new owner? No, the new owner will need to take out their own insurance. Each individual car insurance policy is unique to its owner and therefore won’t be transferable, even in the event of a car sale. On the other hand, Compulsory Third Party (CTP) Insurance which is usually issued with your rego and can be transferred to the new owner automatically once the car is sold. This generally covers anyone who drives your vehicle (including yourself) for injuries caused to others in an at-fault motor accident, and does not provide any cover to the vehicle.

Must I cancel my insurance policy after selling my car? It depends on whether or not you buy a replacement car. If you’re selling your car and buying another one, you can quickly and easily transfer your Budget Direct car insurance to your new car. If you do not intend to replace the car, you can cancel your insurance policy by calling us on 1300 306 560.

How do I cancel my car insurance? To cancel your car insurance policy, please call us for help on 1300 306 560.

If I cancel my car insurance, will I have to pay a fee? It depends on the circumstances. You will not have to pay a cancellation fee if you: cancel your policy within 21 days of the policy being issued or renewed – the cooling off period – and have not made any claims, or

decline our annual offer to renew your policy. Otherwise, you’ll have to pay an ‘early cancellation’ fee of $40.

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