Desexing resulting from a covered illness or accidental injury is generally covered. In most cases, desexing is an elective procedure and falls within our excluded treatments and services.
What’s covered by Essential Pet Insurance?
Compare all benefits, features and claim limits
Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For full details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).
*80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).
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What benefits are included in Essential Pet Insurance?
We help cover the costs of your pet’s vet visits, no matter which registered vet you choose in Australia. So, if your pet gets sick or hurt, you can always take them to the vet you trust most.
When your dog has an accident or gets injured, we’ll help cover the vet costs to get them back on their paws. For injuries, there’s a 2-day waiting period before the cover starts.
Budget Direct Pet Insurance includes cover for your pet’s bone and joint health, to help support them throughout their lives. This helps with problems in their bones, muscles, and the parts that connect them, such as ligaments and tendons.
Specific conditions covered include hip dysplasia, intervertebral disc disease, patella luxation, and elbow dysplasia.
For these orthopaedic issues, our Essential cover can pay up to $4,000.
Our Essential cover provides an annual benefit limit of up to $12,000 for eligible vet expenses.
You can make multiple Pet Insurance claims up to the specified limit.
Subject to limits, sub-limits and less any applicable excess.
If your pet has a problem with their knee ligaments, like a cruciate ligament condition, we’ll help with the cost of vet bills. This also covers other issues that might show up later in that same knee, such as arthritis.
For these knee problems, you'll need to wait 6 months after getting insurance before you can claim, and we can pay up to $2,600 for the treatment.
Compare all benefits, features and claim limits
Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For full details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).
*80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).
What's not covered by Essential Pet Insurance?
There are some exclusions when it comes to Budget Direct Pet Insurance. These include:
- NoRoutine Care options
- NoPre-existing conditions
- NoDangerous dogs, as deemed by an authorised authority
- NoBehavioural conditions
- NoBrachycephalic conditions (if evident during the first 12 months of the pet's life)
- NoComplications from not desexing or other excluded conditions
- NoParasites
- NoUndiagnosed conditions or inconclusive diagnoses
- NoUnvaccinated pets
Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what's covered by Budget Direct Pet Insurance.
Essential Pet Insurance FAQs
Does pet insurance cover desexing?
Does pet insurance cover snake bites?
Yes, Budget Direct Pet Insurance does have a benefit that covers your pet if they get bitten or strangled by a snake.
A benefit sub-limit of $1,000, $1,500 or $3,000 does apply to this condition depending on your level of cover and we will not pay any more than this during any one period of cover, regardless of how many claims are made.