^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.
Outstanding Value Pet Insurance
Outstanding Value Pet Insurance Accident & Illness
Outstanding Value Pet Insurance with Routine Care
Finder - Insurer of the Year, Pet Insurance

What’s covered by Essential Pet Insurance?

  • Substantial $12,000 Annual Policy Limit
  • 80%* Back on Eligible Vet Bills (less any applicable excess)
  • Tick Paralysis & Snake Attacks
  • Bilateral Conditions
  • Orthopaedic Cover
  • Accidental Injury and Illness Cover
  • Choice of Vet
  • Cruciate Ligament Conditions

Compare all benefits, features and claim limits

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For full details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

*80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).

Get a Quote Online and Save 15%^

If you get a quote and buy a new Pet Insurance policy online, we'll give you a 15%^ discount on your first year's premium.

Get a Quote

What benefits are included in Essential Pet Insurance?

Pick Your Vet

We help cover the costs of your pet’s vet visits, no matter which registered vet you choose in Australia. So, if your pet gets sick or hurt, you can always take them to the vet you trust most.

Accidental Injuries

When your dog has an accident or gets injured, we’ll help cover the vet costs to get them back on their paws. For injuries, there’s a 2-day waiting period before the cover starts.

Orthopaedic Conditions

Budget Direct Pet Insurance includes cover for your pet’s bone and joint health, to help support them throughout their lives. This helps with problems in their bones, muscles, and the parts that connect them, such as ligaments and tendons.

Specific conditions covered include hip dysplasia, intervertebral disc disease, patella luxation, and elbow dysplasia.

For these orthopaedic issues, our Essential cover can pay up to $4,000.

$12,000 Annual Limit

Our Essential cover provides an annual benefit limit of up to $12,000 for eligible vet expenses.

You can make multiple Pet Insurance claims up to the specified limit.

Subject to limits, sub-limits and less any applicable excess.

Cruciate Ligament Conditions

If your pet has a problem with their knee ligaments, like a cruciate ligament condition, we’ll help with the cost of vet bills. This also covers other issues that might show up later in that same knee, such as arthritis.

For these knee problems, you'll need to wait 6 months after getting insurance before you can claim, and we can pay up to $2,600 for the treatment.

Compare all benefits, features and claim limits

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For full details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

*80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).

What's not covered by Essential Pet Insurance?

There are some exclusions when it comes to Budget Direct Pet Insurance. These include:

  • Routine Care options
  • Pre-existing conditions
  • Dangerous dogs, as deemed by an authorised authority
  • Behavioural conditions
  • Brachycephalic conditions (if evident during the first 12 months of the pet's life)
  • Complications from not desexing or other excluded conditions
  • Parasites
  • Undiagnosed conditions or inconclusive diagnoses
  • Unvaccinated pets

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what's covered by Budget Direct Pet Insurance.

Essential Pet Insurance FAQs

Does pet insurance cover desexing?

Desexing resulting from a covered illness or accidental injury is generally covered. In most cases, desexing is an elective procedure and falls within our excluded treatments and services.

Does pet insurance cover snake bites?

Yes, Budget Direct Pet Insurance does have a benefit that covers your pet if they get bitten or strangled by a snake.

A benefit sub-limit of $1,000, $1,500 or $3,000 does apply to this condition depending on your level of cover and we will not pay any more than this during any one period of cover, regardless of how many claims are made.

See all Pet Insurance FAQs