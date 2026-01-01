Comprehensive Car Insurance
Our policy covers loss or damage to your own car and the damage it causes to other people's cars and property.
Comprehensive Car Insurance can provide cover for:
Budget Direct paid out over $1.5 billion on car + home insurance claims in the last 12 months.
Lower your motor insurance premium by choosing a low-kilometre policy or restricting your policy to drivers over a certain age – helping you save on your motor insurance!
We're in this for the long run. Get a lifetime guarantee on authorised repairs if there's damage to your car, for as long as you own the car.
With our Comprehensive Car Insurance policy, if your brand-new car is written off within two years or 40,000 km (whichever comes first), we'll replace it with a new one.
A car accident can happen at any time of the day. That's why we've made sure you can lodge a claim over the phone or online at any time of the day or night, any day of the year.
If there's damage to your car, making it unsafe to drive, we'll pay the cost of towing.
Save more by driving less. Get a cheaper premium with our Low Kilometres Policy if you drive less than 10,000 km a year.
If we accept your claim for the theft of your car or an accident where someone else is entirely at fault and they can be identified, you'll be eligible for a hire car.
Not all benefits apply to all levels of cover. Compare Car Insurance cover.
Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For full details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement.
Our policy covers loss or damage to your own car and the damage it causes to other people's cars and property.
Comprehensive Car Insurance can provide cover for:
Our Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Insurance covers your legal liability for the accidental damage your car causes to other people's property. It also protects against loss or damage to your vehicle due to fire or theft.
Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Insurance can provide cover for:
Our Third Party Property Only Insurance covers your legal liability for accidental damage your car causes to other people's property, including their vehicles.
Third Party Property Only Insurance can provide cover for:
Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what’s covered by Budget Direct Car Insurance.
Find out more about what cover we offer in your state
In comparison to their previous insurers’ premiums, customers across Australia who switched to Budget Direct Comprehensive Car Insurance told us they saved an average of
$256†
You can use our Comparitron™ tool to compare savings as reported by other Budget Direct customers. Individual circumstances and policy terms may vary. Please compare for yourself.
Quote Now to compare for Yourself
Budget Direct Car Insurance does not cover you for loss or damage for every circumstance. There are exclusions such as:
Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what’s covered by Budget Direct Car Insurance.
You can add the optional extras below when you get a quote and buy a policy or — if you've already bought one — by updating your existing policy.
Protect your car's windows and windscreen, by reducing your excess for window glass damage to just $40. Please note this must be done within 21 days of buying, renewing, or transferring your policy.
Use the experts you trust. If you claim with us, you can nominate your preferred repairer to work on your damaged car, whether they are in network or not.
If we’ve accepted a claim for an at fault accident, we’ll cover a hire car for up to 21 days while your car’s being repaired.
Get your quote online and you'll receive a 15% discount on your first year's premium for any new Comprehensive or Third Party Car Insurance policy.Get a Quote
For less than $1.75 a week – just $89.95 a year – you can take advantage of our 24/7 nationwide Roadside Assistance service.
With our Australian network of more than 2,700 contractors, you’re never too far from help.
By not insuring unsafe drivers, we can keep our insurance premiums low for safer drivers like you.
Depending on the type of car insurance you choose, there are a number of ways you can reduce your premium even further, namely:
With Budget Direct, you can insure your car for its market value or, in some cases, for an agreed value.
Market value is the value of the car at the time of the loss or damage, taking into account factors such as reasonable cost to replace your car with one of the same make, model, age, kilometres travelled mileage and overall condition. We may use local market prices, recognised industry publications or other sources to determine the market value.
To get an idea of what your car may be worth, search for it in the Red Book or on car sales websites.
Please note that the prices provided by these sites are only meant to be a guide. Your car’s market value will be determined by us at the time of the loss or damage.
Agreed value is the amount we agree to insure your car for. We may offer you an agreed value, provided:
The value for which your car is covered is shown on your Insurance Certificate and in your online account.
An insurance excess is the fixed amount you pay towards a claim.
Depending on the circumstances of the incident that led to your claim, you may have to pay more than one excess: your Basic Excess plus any additional excesses that apply.
For example, if someone under the age of 21 causes an accident while driving your car, you’ll have to pay your Basic Excess (let’s assume it’s $600) plus an additional excess of $600 due to the driver’s age.
It means that if the damage bill was $5,000, you would pay $1,200 and we would pay $3,800.
On top of that, an additional excess of $500 would also apply if the driver who caused the accident hasn’t held their full or open Australian licence for two or more years.
This means if both of these excesses were applied to a damage bill of $5,000, you would pay $1,700 and we would pay $3,300
Your Basic Excess and the additional excesses are shown on your Insurance Certificate.
If you make a claim, we’ll tell you which excesses apply and when and how to pay them.
You won’t have to pay an excess if the accident is deemed a no-fault accident.
There are lots of factors that can influence the cost of car insurance — your premium — including:
For more details, read our article about the cost of insurance.