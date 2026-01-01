^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.
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Budget Direct paid out over $1.5 billion on car + home insurance claims in the last 12 months.

Car Insurance Solved® with Budget Direct

Tailor-Made Cover

Lower your motor insurance premium by choosing a low-kilometre policy or restricting your policy to drivers over a certain age – helping you save on your motor insurance!

Lifetime Guarantee

We're in this for the long run. Get a lifetime guarantee on authorised repairs if there's damage to your car, for as long as you own the car.

New Car Replacement

With our Comprehensive Car Insurance policy, if your brand-new car is written off within two years or 40,000 km (whichever comes first), we'll replace it with a new one.

24/7 Claims

A car accident can happen at any time of the day. That's why we've made sure you can lodge a claim over the phone or online at any time of the day or night, any day of the year.

Towing Costs

If there's damage to your car, making it unsafe to drive, we'll pay the cost of towing.

Low Kilometres Policy

Save more by driving less. Get a cheaper premium with our Low Kilometres Policy if you drive less than 10,000 km a year.

Hire Car Following a No Fault Accident or Theft

If we accept your claim for the theft of your car or an accident where someone else is entirely at fault and they can be identified, you'll be eligible for a hire car.

Not all benefits apply to all levels of cover. Compare Car Insurance cover.

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For full details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement.

Budget Direct Car Insurance Options

Most popular

Comprehensive Car Insurance

Our policy covers loss or damage to your own car and the damage it causes to other people's cars and property.

Comprehensive Car Insurance can provide cover for:

  • Legal liability up to $20 million
  • Fire damage and theft, including towing
  • Attempted theft or malicious act
  • Extreme weather events such as storms, floods, hail
  • Hire car following a no fault accident
  • New car replacement
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Read more

Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Cover Insurance

Our Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Insurance covers your legal liability for the accidental damage your car causes to other people's property. It also protects against loss or damage to your vehicle due to fire or theft.

Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Insurance can provide cover for:

  • Legal liability up to $20 million
  • Damage caused by an uninsured vehicle up to $5,000
  • Fire damage and theft, including towing
  • Hire car following a no fault accident
  • New car replacement
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Read more

Third Party Property Only Car Insurance

Our Third Party Property Only Insurance covers your legal liability for accidental damage your car causes to other people's property, including their vehicles.

Third Party Property Only Insurance can provide cover for:

  • Legal liability up to $20 million
  • Damage caused by an uninsured vehicle up to $5,000
  • Fire damage and theft, including towing
  • Hire car following a no fault accident
  • New car replacement
Get a Quote
Read more

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what’s covered by Budget Direct Car Insurance.

Compare what our customers told us they saved by switching to a Budget Direct Comprehensive Car Insurance policy

Find out more about what cover we offer in your state

ACT NSW Qld SA Tas Vic NT WA

In comparison to their previous insurers’ premiums, customers across Australia who switched to Budget Direct Comprehensive Car Insurance told us they saved an average of

$256

You can use our Comparitron™ tool to compare savings as reported by other Budget Direct customers. Individual circumstances and policy terms may vary. Please compare for yourself.

† Price Comparison Figures

Figures represent average savings based on data provided by customers who reported they switched online to Budget Direct's Comprehensive Car Insurance from comparable policies, between 01 November 2025 and 30 April 2026. Individual circumstances and policy terms may vary. Please compare for yourself.

Quote Now to compare for Yourself

Compare Comprehensive Car Insurance Insurance Savings

What’s not covered by Car Insurance?

Budget Direct Car Insurance does not cover you for loss or damage for every circumstance. There are exclusions such as:

  • Ridesharing or food delivery
  • Racing, contests or rallies
  • Unlawful use
  • Tyre damage (caused by punctures, cuts or bursts)
  • General wear and tear
  • Unexplained or ongoing mechanical, structural or electrical malfunctions or breakdowns
  • Using the wrong fuel
Get a Quote

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what’s covered by Budget Direct Car Insurance.

Upgrade with Optional Extras

You can add the optional extras below when you get a quote and buy a policy or — if you've already bought one — by updating your existing policy.

Reduced Window Glass Excess

Protect your car's windows and windscreen, by reducing your excess for window glass damage to just $40. Please note this must be done within 21 days of buying, renewing, or transferring your policy.

Choice of Repairer

Use the experts you trust. If you claim with us, you can nominate your preferred repairer to work on your damaged car, whether they are in network or not.

Accident Hire Car

If we’ve accepted a claim for an at fault accident, we’ll cover a hire car for up to 21 days while your car’s being repaired.

Get a Quote Online and Save 15%^

Get your quote online and you'll receive a 15% discount on your first year's premium for any new Comprehensive or Third Party Car Insurance policy.

Get a Quote

Roadside Assistance

For less than $1.75 a week – just $89.95 a year – you can take advantage of our 24/7 nationwide Roadside Assistance service.

With our Australian network of more than 2,700 contractors, you’re never too far from help.

Roadside Assistance

Car Insurance FAQs

How can I get cheaper car insurance?

By not insuring unsafe drivers, we can keep our insurance premiums low for safer drivers like you.

Depending on the type of car insurance you choose, there are a number of ways you can reduce your premium even further, namely:

  • Select the right level of cover. Do you need comprehensive cover for your car, or would third party property insurance be enough?
  • Set a driver-age restriction. You can get a lower premium by restricting your policy to drivers over a certain age (21+, 25+, 30+, 40+, 50+).
  • Increase your excess. If you’re comprehensively insured and you increase your Basic Excess, we’ll reduce your premium.

How much can I insure my car for?

With Budget Direct, you can insure your car for its market value or, in some cases, for an agreed value.

Market value is the value of the car at the time of the loss or damage, taking into account factors such as reasonable cost to replace your car with one of the same make, model, age, kilometres travelled mileage and overall condition. We may use local market prices, recognised industry publications or other sources to determine the market value.

To get an idea of what your car may be worth, search for it in the Red Book or on car sales websites.

Please note that the prices provided by these sites are only meant to be a guide. Your car’s market value will be determined by us at the time of the loss or damage.

Agreed value is the amount we agree to insure your car for. We may offer you an agreed value, provided:

  • your car is less than 10 years old; and
  • your car has not been converted to LPG; and
  • the car has no pre-existing damage; and
  • the agreed value is within an acceptable range of the market value.

The value for which your car is covered is shown on your Insurance Certificate and in your online account.

What is a car insurance excess?

An insurance excess is the fixed amount you pay towards a claim.

Depending on the circumstances of the incident that led to your claim, you may have to pay more than one excess: your Basic Excess plus any additional excesses that apply.

For example, if someone under the age of 21 causes an accident while driving your car, you’ll have to pay your Basic Excess (let’s assume it’s $600) plus an additional excess of $600 due to the driver’s age.

It means that if the damage bill was $5,000, you would pay $1,200 and we would pay $3,800.

On top of that, an additional excess of $500 would also apply if the driver who caused the accident hasn’t held their full or open Australian licence for two or more years.

This means if both of these excesses were applied to a damage bill of $5,000, you would pay $1,700 and we would pay $3,300

Your Basic Excess and the additional excesses are shown on your Insurance Certificate.

If you make a claim, we’ll tell you which excesses apply and when and how to pay them.

You won’t have to pay an excess if the accident is deemed a no-fault accident.

How are car insurance premiums calculated?

There are lots of factors that can influence the cost of car insurance — your premium — including:

  • your policy, including the level of cover and excess amount
  • the drivers, especially their ages and claims history
  • the car, including its value and performance
  • where you live
  • how you use the car.

For more details, read our article about the cost of insurance.

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