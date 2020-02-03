How to turn on Do Not Disturb While Driving

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How to turn on Do Not Disturb While Driving

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

3 February 2020 | See disclaimer

Setting up Do Not Disturb is an easy way to minimise distractions while you’re driving

By activating the ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’ feature on your phone, you’ll be less distracted and lower the risk of a heavy fine or car accident.

iOS

Method 1: How to turn on Do Not Disturb While Driving (automatically, via sensors)

The Do Not Disturb While Driving feature is activated when your iPhone senses driving motion. (If you’re a passenger, tap the Do Not Disturb notification on the Lock screen, then tap I’m Not Driving.)

  1. Tap: Settings
  2. Tap: Do Not Disturb
  3. Find: Do Not Disturb While Driving
  4. Tap: Activate
  5. Tap: Automatically

Method 2: How to turn on Do Not Disturb While Driving (automatically, via Bluetooth)

When your iPhone connects to your car’s Bluetooth, Do Not Disturb While Driving is activated — if you’ve selected the When Connected to Car Bluetooth option. You can also Activate with CarPlay (if your car supports it).

  1. Tap: Settings
  2. Tap: Do Not Disturb
  3. Find: Do Not Disturb While Driving
  4. Tap: Activate
  5. Tap: When Connected to Car Bluetooth

Method 3: How to turn on Do Not Disturb While Driving (manually, via your iPhone’s Control Centre)

Once you’ve added Do Not Disturb While Driving to your Control Centre for quick access, you can swipe your screen and tap the car icon to turn the feature on (before getting into your car) or off (after you’ve finished driving). If you have an iPhone X or later, you swipe from the top-right corner of your screen. If you have an iPhone 8 or earlier, you swipe up from the bottom of your screen.

  1. Tap: Settings
  2. Tap: Control Centre
  3. Tap: Customise Controls
  4. Tap: Do Not Disturb While Driving

To toggle Do Not Disturb While Driving swipe up and tap the Do Not Disturb While Driving icon

Android

Method 1: How to turn on Do Not Disturb While Driving (manually, via your Android phone’s notification shade)

Before getting into your car, access your phone’s notification shade by swiping down from the top of the screen. Tap on the Do Not Disturb icon to activate the feature. When you’ve finished driving, tap on it again to deactivate the feature.

  1. Swipe: Down twice from the top of the screen to display your expanded Notification Shade
  2. Swipe: Once to the left
  3. Tap: Do Not Disturb
  4. Once you have arrived at your destination, and you are safely outside your vehicle, repeat steps 1–3 to disable Do Not Disturb

Method 2: How to turn on Do Not Disturb While Driving (automatically, via a third-party app)

If you have a device with Android 4.1 or higher, go the Google Play store and search ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’. Download the app you want and follow its instructions. Many of these third-party apps are based on software developed by Google for its latest Pixel phones.

  1. Download: A third-party Do Not Disturb While Driving app and follow their instructions
  2. Tap: Do Not Disturb toggle

Most apps will enable Do Not Disturb when your phone connects to your car’s Bluetooth or they detect you’re in a moving vehicle. They’ll usually disable it after your phone disconnects from your car’s Bluetooth or you walk for 30 seconds or don’t move for 10 minutes.

The penalty for illegally using a mobile phone while driving is:

StateFineDemerit Points
QLD$10004
NSW$3445
VIC$4964
TAS$3363
ACT$4803
SA$5343
WA$4003
NT$5003

If you’re caught using a mobile phone in a school zone in NSW the fine increases to $457. In the ACT, if you’re caught doing anything more on your phone than speaking, the penalty increases to a $589 fine and 4 demerit points.

Traffic offences and car insurance

If you get caught illegally using your mobile phone while driving, you’ll not only be penalised by the authorities, your car insurance premium may be impacted.

That’s because your driving history is one of the factors we use when calculating your premium.

It’s important you honestly answer any questions we ask you about your driving history.

Not only when you buy insurance, but also when you renew your policy or vary, extend or reinstate your insurance.

Get a car insurance quote online

Get a Quote See More Articles

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

Best Electric Cars Available in Australia

Best Used Midsize Sedans

How to Get a Car Loan