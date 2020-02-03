Setting up Do Not Disturb is an easy way to minimise distractions while you’re driving
By activating the ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’ feature on your phone, you’ll be less distracted and lower the risk of a heavy fine or car accident.
iOS
Method 1: How to turn on Do Not Disturb While Driving (automatically, via sensors)
The Do Not Disturb While Driving feature is activated when your iPhone senses driving motion. (If you’re a passenger, tap the Do Not Disturb notification on the Lock screen, then tap I’m Not Driving.)
- Tap: Settings
- Tap: Do Not Disturb
- Find: Do Not Disturb While Driving
- Tap: Activate
- Tap: Automatically
Method 2: How to turn on Do Not Disturb While Driving (automatically, via Bluetooth)
When your iPhone connects to your car’s Bluetooth, Do Not Disturb While Driving is activated — if you’ve selected the When Connected to Car Bluetooth option. You can also Activate with CarPlay (if your car supports it).
- Tap: Settings
- Tap: Do Not Disturb
- Find: Do Not Disturb While Driving
- Tap: Activate
- Tap: When Connected to Car Bluetooth
Method 3: How to turn on Do Not Disturb While Driving (manually, via your iPhone’s Control Centre)
Once you’ve added Do Not Disturb While Driving to your Control Centre for quick access, you can swipe your screen and tap the car icon to turn the feature on (before getting into your car) or off (after you’ve finished driving). If you have an iPhone X or later, you swipe from the top-right corner of your screen. If you have an iPhone 8 or earlier, you swipe up from the bottom of your screen.
- Tap: Settings
- Tap: Control Centre
- Tap: Customise Controls
- Tap: Do Not Disturb While Driving
To toggle Do Not Disturb While Driving swipe up and tap the Do Not Disturb While Driving icon
Android
Method 1: How to turn on Do Not Disturb While Driving (manually, via your Android phone’s notification shade)
Before getting into your car, access your phone’s notification shade by swiping down from the top of the screen. Tap on the Do Not Disturb icon to activate the feature. When you’ve finished driving, tap on it again to deactivate the feature.
- Swipe: Down twice from the top of the screen to display your expanded Notification Shade
- Swipe: Once to the left
- Tap: Do Not Disturb
- Once you have arrived at your destination, and you are safely outside your vehicle, repeat steps 1–3 to disable Do Not Disturb
Method 2: How to turn on Do Not Disturb While Driving (automatically, via a third-party app)
If you have a device with Android 4.1 or higher, go the Google Play store and search ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’. Download the app you want and follow its instructions. Many of these third-party apps are based on software developed by Google for its latest Pixel phones.
- Download: A third-party Do Not Disturb While Driving app and follow their instructions
- Tap: Do Not Disturb toggle
Most apps will enable Do Not Disturb when your phone connects to your car’s Bluetooth or they detect you’re in a moving vehicle. They’ll usually disable it after your phone disconnects from your car’s Bluetooth or you walk for 30 seconds or don’t move for 10 minutes.
The penalty for illegally using a mobile phone while driving is:
|State
|Fine
|Demerit Points
|QLD
|$1000
|4
|NSW
|$344
|5
|VIC
|$496
|4
|TAS
|$336
|3
|ACT
|$480
|3
|SA
|$534
|3
|WA
|$400
|3
|NT
|$500
|3
If you’re caught using a mobile phone in a school zone in NSW the fine increases to $457. In the ACT, if you’re caught doing anything more on your phone than speaking, the penalty increases to a $589 fine and 4 demerit points.
Traffic offences and car insurance
If you get caught illegally using your mobile phone while driving, you’ll not only be penalised by the authorities, your car insurance premium may be impacted.
That’s because your driving history is one of the factors we use when calculating your premium.
It’s important you honestly answer any questions we ask you about your driving history.
Not only when you buy insurance, but also when you renew your policy or vary, extend or reinstate your insurance.