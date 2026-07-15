Despite the rising popularity of midsize SUVs in Australia, second-hand sedans remain a popular choice for Australian buyers for good reason: they’re often cheaper in value and have better fuel economy.

These midsize cars are large enough for growing families and are reasonably priced, with plenty of affordable sedan options currently available on the second-hand market.

Best Used Midsize Sedans in Australia

Car reviewers and our friends from Chasing Cars have narrowed down some of their top picks for a used sedan on a budget of up to $30,000. With a focus on fuel efficiency, reliability and premium feel, these vehicles are some of the top contenders in the market.

Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry is a classic, standard midsize car suitable for drivers who are seeking a reliable and sensible option. After all, what you want in a car is reliability.

While the latest generation Camry that first went on sale in 2024 may be out of budget, the previous model is excellent and built with a spacious interior.

The Toyota hybrid models are designed for high fuel efficiency with the Camry’s engine built to minimise fuel consumption as best as possible. There is also a petrol-only midsize Camry sedan available on the market, but the hybrid is the most efficient option when it comes to fuel.

If you’re on the hunt for the latest Toyota Camry, you’re more likely to find entry-level models that will be within your budget. This means you may need to compromise and select a basic model for a more recent car.

Pros:

Excellent fuel efficiency in the hybrid model

Pleasant to drive

The SX grade has a balance of sportiness and comfort, offering a smooth ride

Spacious rear seat and roomy boot

Cons:

A cheap, second-hand search may limit your choices to base level models

The cabin of the car lacks excitement

Read more Toyota Camry reviews and news from Chasing Cars, Australia’s most independent car reviews platform, powered by Budget Direct.

Mazda 6

The Mazda 6 Japanese midsize car is built with excellent driving dynamics, making this four-cylinder a classic choice for most drivers.

Beyond good dynamics, the third-generation Mazda 6, first released in 2012, brings improved ride comfort, cabin insulation and a premium feel to most of the models.

Although the wagon has more headroom, the sedan model can comfortably accommodate adults as tall as 180cm in the backseat. The boot was also designed with more room in mind, with a handy 474 litres for the sedan and 506 litres for the wagon version.

The engine of the Mazda 6 is also a reliable choice for buyers looking to help save on fuel costs. However, if you’re after a higher-end model such as the GT SP or Atenza with a turbo engine, be prepared to pay more for fuel, as these vehicles can consume more due to their power.

Pros:

Good engines and gearboxes

Strong driving dynamics

Extra interior space and boot capacity

Well-presented cabin

Cons:

Disappointing infotainment digital system

Low-speed ride quality on bigger wheels

Read more Mazda 6 reviews and news.

Volkswagen Passat

Although Aussies didn’t embrace the Passat quite like the Europeans, the luxury midsize sedan or wagon option is well worth a look if you’re searching in the second-hand market.

The ride of the Volkswagen Passat has a classy upmarket interior and offers plenty of space for comfort.

If your budget stretches to $30,000 a Volkswagen Passat 2022 model is possible within this range. This is achievable to find, especially if you’re considering a lower-powered model such as the 140TSI Business version which is a strong and capable four-cylinder car.

If you have a slightly higher budget, the 162TSI offers more power and is also a high-performance model that is built with the same engine as the Golf GTI premium sports car. Depending on your budget, consider which type of engine you’d prefer and keep this top of mind while searching.

Pros:

Strong and refined petrol engines

Upmarket interior

Good equipment levels

Fantastic comfort

Cons:

Not exciting to drive

Dual-clutch manual gearboxes can feel jarring to use in city environments

Read more Volkswagen Passat reviews and news from Chasing Cars.

Skoda Octavia

The Skoda Octavia is inspired by the Volkswagen Golf model, but comes in a larger size and is great for value.

Skoda offers additional practicality in the Octavia compared to the conventional boot lid of other sedans. It’s specially designed with a liftback-style rear hatch with impressive cargo space and features clever practical touches such as a specific area to tuck an umbrella away.

Not only does the Octavia have unique practicality and provide great value, but it’s also an enjoyable vehicle to drive, helped by a good choice of sporty engines. If you’re searching for one of the country’s best used sedans, the current fourth-generation that launched in 2021 falls into a budget of $30,000 or less.

Pros:

Enjoyable to drive

Excellent engine and gearbox

Boot and interior design is well-thought, practical and spacious

Cons:

Base models may lack some safety technology

Models aren’t as refined as other key competitors such as the Volkswagen Golf

Read more Skoda Octavia reviews and news from Chasing Cars.

BMW 330i (Pre-2019)

Several luxury brands have car models that reside in the world of midsized sedans, including the BMW’s 3 Series.

With a budget of $30,000 or less, you’ll be looking at a pre-2019 car, sacrificing the age for luxury and performance. The BMW 330i offers a responsive and engaging drive, excellent engines and a smart-looking interior and exterior finish.

The first generation of the 3 Series, the F30, is an excellent option that’s within budget. The turbo petrol four-cylinder of this model is smooth, flexible and relatively efficient.

This model also features great standard equipment including 19-inch wheels, leather upholstery, electric front seats, an 8.8-inch infotainment display, a 360-degree camera, and a head-up display showing your speed.

Pros:

Dynamic and enjoyable driving experience

Enjoyable and economical engine

A standard level of technology

Practical boot space

Cons:

Inconsistent ride quality that delivers both a patchy and smooth drive

BMW six-cylinder models are out of budget range

Read more BMW 3 Series reviews and news from Chasing Cars, Australia’s most independent car reviews platform.

Looking for more sedan options? You can find other midsize and fuel efficient sedans in our car guides. Budget Direct's Best Car Guides

Key Factors to Consider Before You Buy

When it comes to purchasing a second-hand car, there can be many risks involved. We’ll address the most common risks you may face and the key factors you should know during this process.

Is a Sedan Right for You?

Choosing the right car is a big lifestyle decision to make, but first you need to weigh up the segment mismatch and if a sedan is compatible for you.

Consider your deal-breakers. If fuel economy is your top priority, a hybrid sedan may be more suitable than a petrol sedan or SUV. For example, in a Real-World Testing Program conducted by the Australian Automobile Association, the Toyota Camry hybrid sedan used 50 per cent less fuel than its petrol counterpart. [1] This can mean less time at the petrol station.

But, if space is more important to you, an SUV could be more suitable for your lifestyle.

We recommend writing up a pros and cons list and figuring out what’s most important before deciding on the type of car you need.

Cost of Ownership for Sedans

The initial purchase price of a car is just the beginning of the expenses.

Some issues can be easy fixes such as the high turnover items needing replacement, but common issues found in older cars such as weatherboard interiors and oil leaks could come with expensive repair costs. [2] It’s best to weigh up what cars may be more expensive to run long-term.

Safety Features

Today’s new vehicles are built with required modern safety features to keep drivers safe on the roads.

The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) rates cars based on current safety features so you can make a choice that reflects safety first.

For example, features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Lane Keep Assist can help intervene during emergency situations, [3] which aims to assist in preventing crashes.

ANCAP safety system tests also include overtaking assistance, adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance and intersection assistance. [3]

So, before you buy, it’s critical to check the safety rating for the specific year of the vehicle. Look into the ANCAP report and the individual assessment score before you make a final decision.

Used Sedan Inspection Checklist

Before you consider buying a vehicle, Budget Direct has a helpful guide on tips for buying a used car.

Conduct a PPSR Check

For any second-hand car, it’s crucial to check the history of the vehicle to ensure there aren’t hidden surprises.

You can conduct a free check through Budget Direct’s free Personal Property Securities Register (PPSR) search to confirm all details are aligned between the car and the seller’s official papers.

The search will also reveal if there’s any money owing left on the car, as the vehicle can be repossessed if it hasn’t been paid off.

It’s also worth considering to:

Inspect the interior: To make sure you’re not overpaying for a vehicle that hasn’t been looked after, check the interior for any signs of neglect. Prioritise looking for water damage, wear and tear on the pedals, steering wheel or seats, stains or anything that may lessen the value of the car.

To make sure you’re not overpaying for a vehicle that hasn’t been looked after, check the interior for any signs of neglect. Prioritise looking for water damage, wear and tear on the pedals, steering wheel or seats, stains or anything that may lessen the value of the car. Search for damage: There’s a few ways you can search the vehicle for car accident damage. We suggest not only checking the PPSR search for the history of the car, but arranging a mechanic to inspect the vehicle for prior accident damage. This can give you a thorough understanding of the car’s condition.

There’s a few ways you can search the vehicle for car accident damage. We suggest not only checking the PPSR search for the history of the car, but arranging a mechanic to inspect the vehicle for prior accident damage. This can give you a thorough understanding of the car’s condition. Check the tyres: Ensure the tyres are in good nick by checking the wear and tear. Look for any uneven tyres to save you from having to spend money on a brand new set.

Ensure the tyres are in good nick by checking the wear and tear. Look for any uneven tyres to save you from having to spend money on a brand new set. Thoroughly look at the paint and panels: Inspect the car for rust underneath the paint job, for doors that are loose or for wide gaps present between the panels.

Protect Your New Car with Award-Winning Car Insurance

After you’ve bought your midsize sedan, you’ll be responsible for insuring it. To consider the best value for your second-hand vehicle, you might want to look at comparing comprehensive car insurance prices to find a policy that suits your needs and budget.

Purchase cover for your second-hand sedan Protect your new vehicle with Budget Direct's Comprehensive Car Insurance Get a quote

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