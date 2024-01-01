Purchase a Travel Insurance policy for a chance to
Get award-winning third-party or comprehensive car insurance for your vehicle. After an insured event like fire, theft or damage, protect both your car and other people's property - depending on your policy type.
With guaranteed repairs performed by our trusted partners across Australia, our car insurance policies are here to help our customers get back on the road and back to life quicker.
Insure your home building, contents or both against loss or damage for a wide range of insured events. Protect your home and belongings with home and contents insurance and get peace of mind knowing you'll be covered in case of things such as fire, burst pipe and more.
You'll also get legal liability cover and the option to upgrade to Flood Cover on an eligible policy. Plus, we offer landlord insurance to insure your investment property and renters insurance to protect your contents as a tenant too.
Relax on your international or domestic trip, knowing we've got your back with Travel Insurance - including COVID-19 cover. Get travel insurance Australia-wide and overseas, with optional adventure and snow sports cover for your more adventurous trips.
No matter where life takes you, we have a travel insurance policy for your next business trip or ski holiday. Book the ticket and we'll be here when you're ready to go.
Our Pet Insurance options allow you to choose from three levels of cover: Plus, Comprensive and Essential.
We offer accidental injury or illnes cover, plus routine care options and will reimburse 80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).
If your dog or cat finds themselves in the vet unexpectedly, we can be there to help. Compare our policy options and benefits to find the right level of pet health insurance for your furry friend.
Choose from three levels of motorcycle insurance cover, Comprehensive, Third Party Fire and Theft or Third Party Property Only.
Upgrade your Comprehensive cover for an additional premium by adding optional benefits on eligible policies.
Know you’re protected with a lifetime guarantee on authorised repairs and 24/7 claims support.
Get some peace of mind knowing that our life insurance products can help take care of your loved ones should the worst happen. You can rest easy knowing that your family and friends may have some financial support once you're no longer here.
Our life insurance products can also cover traumatic events such as being diagnosed with cancer and income protection should you get injured or ill and be unable to work.
Flat tyre? Dead battery? Need car advice? Don't get stranded on the side of the road. Unlimited breakdown callouts for just $89.95 per year with roadside assistance. Whether you need help now or want peace of mind, we can come to you across Australia.
Don't risk hitting the road without 24/7 assistance ready to help you in case you run into trouble. Contact us anytime, anywhere and our trusted team will be there to help.
Make a claim and manage your policy, all in one easy-to-use account. When it comes to insurance, our Policy Manager helps make things simple - from claims to updating your address.
View and edit your personal information and policy details, make a car or home insurance claim, and buy more insurance - 24/7, at your convenience.
Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For full details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for each product.
How to Make a Claim
Depending on your policy, customers can either make an insurance claim online or contact us for assistance. Either way, we'll help you manage the claims process from start to finish.
Award-Winning Australian Insurance
Our feature-packed cover, industry-leading prices and first-rate customer service have been recognised with numerous awards, including Canstar's Insurer of the Year 2024, Money magazine's Insurer of the Year eight years in a row (2017–24) and Mozo's Exceptional Value Insurer of the Year 2023.
We are also Money magazine's Best of the Best 2024 winner for Best-Value Car Insurance 6 years running (2019-24); a multi-year winner of Canstar’s national award for Outstanding Value Car Insurance (2007–24) and Outstanding Value Home & Contents Insurance (2017–23).
Protecting Australians for over 20 years
Since 2000, Budget Direct has had Insurance Solved for more than 3 million Australians. You're our #1 priority and we're proud to help so many families in Australia save money and stay covered with Car Insurance, Home Insurance and more.
Budget Direct Travel '$5,000 Cash' Draw
~Subject to these Terms and Conditions, the Promoter is offering customers a chance to win one (1) x $5,000 cash prize (Prize) when they either submit an entry form (maximum one (1) entry) or purchase a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance Policy (Travel Policy) and submit an entry form (maximum five (5) entries per Travel Policy) during the Promotion Period (Promotion). The Promotion starts at 12.01am (AEST) on 24th April 2024 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 28th August 2024 (Promotion Period). The draw will take place at the Promoter’s Head Office at 10:30 am (AEST) on 23rd September 2024 and the winner notified within two (2) Business Days and their name published here [https://www.budgetdirect.com.au/terms-conditions/travelwin5kcash.html] within 28 days. Eligibility and participation criteria apply. The Travel Policy must be active and valid for not less than 21 days. Employees and the immediate families or service providers of the promoter are ineligible to enter the promotion. The Promotion is not open to customers renewing or varying their existing policies with Budget Direct and excludes policies purchased through a third party aggregator platform. For full terms and conditions see here [https://www.budgetdirect.com.au/terms-conditions/travelwin5kcash.html]. Promoter: Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909), PO Box 342, Toowong QLD 4066. TP 24/00552
Win a Share of $20k - Trailer of Cash Promotion
~ Subject to these Terms and Conditions, the Promoter is offering existing customers with an active, paid up and valid eligible policy a chance to win one (1) of twenty (20) $1,000 cash prizes (Prize) (total value $20,000) when they complete a quote (maximum 5 entries per quote, limited to 1 quote per eligible policy), purchase a new eligible policy (New Policy) (maximum 10 entries per policy, unlimited) and/ or complete the entry form (maximum 1 entry) during the Promotion Period (Promotion). The Promotion starts at 12.00am (AEST) on 21 August 2024 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 30 September 2024 (Promotion Period). The New Policy must remain active and valid for a period not less than 21 days from the purchase date. The draw will take place at the Promoter’s Head Office at 10.30am (AEST) on 23 October 2024 where 20 entries will be randomly selected. The winner will be notified within two (2) Business Days and their name published here www.budgetdirect.com.au/terms-conditions/trailerofcash.html within 28 days. Eligibility and participation criteria apply. Employees and the immediate families or service providers of the promoter are ineligible to enter the promotion. The Promotion is not open to customers renewing or varying their existing policies with Budget Direct and excludes policies purchased through a third party aggregator platform. For full terms and conditions see here www.budgetdirect.com.au/terms-conditions/trailerofcash.html. Promoter: Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909), PO Box 342, Toowong QLD 4066. Permit numbers: NSW Authority No. TP/03521; ACT Permit No. TP 24/01534.1; SA Permit No. T24/1200.