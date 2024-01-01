Win a Share of $20k - Trailer of Cash Promotion

~ Subject to these Terms and Conditions, the Promoter is offering existing customers with an active, paid up and valid eligible policy a chance to win one (1) of twenty (20) $1,000 cash prizes (Prize) (total value $20,000) when they complete a quote (maximum 5 entries per quote, limited to 1 quote per eligible policy), purchase a new eligible policy (New Policy) (maximum 10 entries per policy, unlimited) and/ or complete the entry form (maximum 1 entry) during the Promotion Period (Promotion). The Promotion starts at 12.00am (AEST) on 21 August 2024 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 30 September 2024 (Promotion Period). The New Policy must remain active and valid for a period not less than 21 days from the purchase date. The draw will take place at the Promoter’s Head Office at 10.30am (AEST) on 23 October 2024 where 20 entries will be randomly selected. The winner will be notified within two (2) Business Days and their name published here www.budgetdirect.com.au/terms-conditions/trailerofcash.html within 28 days. Eligibility and participation criteria apply. Employees and the immediate families or service providers of the promoter are ineligible to enter the promotion. The Promotion is not open to customers renewing or varying their existing policies with Budget Direct and excludes policies purchased through a third party aggregator platform. For full terms and conditions see here www.budgetdirect.com.au/terms-conditions/trailerofcash.html. Promoter: Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909), PO Box 342, Toowong QLD 4066. Permit numbers: NSW Authority No. TP/03521; ACT Permit No. TP 24/01534.1; SA Permit No. T24/1200.