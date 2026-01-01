With Budget Direct, you can insure your motorcycle for its market value or, in some cases, for an agreed value.
Market value is the value of the motorcycle at the time of loss or damage, taking into account factors such as the make, model, age, kilometres travelled and overall condition.
Agreed value is the amount we agree to insure your motorcycle for during each 12-month term of insurance. It includes any specified maximum value you have selected for additional accessories or modifications.
The value for which your motorcycle is covered is shown on your insurance certificate.