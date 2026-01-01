^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

What's covered by Comprehensive Motorcycle Insurance?

Loss or damage to your motorcycle

Cost of repairing or replacing your motorbike due to collision or crash, vandalism, theft, attempted theft, fire, storm, hail, and flood.

New motorcycle replacement

If your brand new motorcycle is written off within two years of its original registration, we’ll replace it with a new one, subject to availability in Australia.

Damage to other people’s property

Up to $20 million of legal liability cover for the accidental damage your motorcycle causes to other people’s property, including their vehicles.

Replacement keys

Replacement and/or recoding of your motorcycle key, remote locking device or proximity key if it’s stolen and not recovered, up to $1,000.

See all benefits

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For full details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement.

Upgrade your Comprehensive cover

For an additional premium, you can add one or more of these optional benefits to your policy:

Accident hire car

If we accept your claim, we’ll arrange a compact hire car for you to use for up to 14 days.

Riding gear

Repair or replacement of your and/or your pillion passenger’s helmet and riding gear (up to 10 years old) if they’re damaged in an accident, up to $1,000, $2,000, or $3,000.

Choice of repairer

If you have a claim with us, you can nominate your preferred repairer (subject to our approval).

Reduced windshield excess

Reduce your excess for damage to your motorcycle’s windshield to just $40.

How do I add an optional benefit to my policy?

You can add one or more of these benefits when you get a quote and buy a policy. If you've already bought one, you can add them by contacting us.

Find out more

The information on this page is a summary only. For all the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions, please read the Product Disclosure Statement.

How to make a claim

If you need to make a claim, we’re here to help you get back on the road as quickly and smoothly as possible. Make a claim on your motorcycle insurance policy.

Frequently asked questions

How much can I insure my motorcycle for?

With Budget Direct, you can insure your motorcycle for its market value or, in some cases, for an agreed value.

Market value is the value of the motorcycle at the time of loss or damage, taking into account factors such as the make, model, age, kilometres travelled and overall condition.

Agreed value is the amount we agree to insure your motorcycle for during each 12-month term of insurance. It includes any specified maximum value you have selected for additional accessories or modifications.

The value for which your motorcycle is covered is shown on your insurance certificate.

Does motorcycle insurance cover a hire car?

If you’re a Comprehensive or Third Party Property, Fire and Theft policyholder and your motorcycle is stolen and we pay your claim, we’ll reimburse you the reasonable cost to hire a compact hire car for up to 14 days, up to $1,000.

For an additional premium, Comprehensive policyholders may be able to add an optional ‘Accident hire car’ benefit to their policy.

If we pay your claim, we’ll arrange for a compact hire car for you to use until your bike is repaired or your claim is paid up to 14 days.

You can add this benefit when you get a quote and buy a policy. If you’ve already bought one, you can add it by calling us on 1300 306 560.

Does my cover include a New Motorcycle Replacement?

If you purchased your comprehensively insured motorcycle new or as a demo model from a licensed motor vehicle dealer who was the first registered owner with less than 5,000km at the time of purchase and it becomes a total loss within two years of its original registration, Budget Direct will replace your motorcycle with a new one of the same make, model and specification.

If a new replacement motorcycle is:

  • not available in Australia within 90 days, we will pay you the amount it would cost you to replace the motorcycle with a new one of the same, make model and specification, or
  • no longer available in Australia, we will pay you the amount you originally paid for the motorcycle.

We’ll also pay the cost of the new motorcycle’s first 12 months of registration and compulsory third-party insurance, as well as stamp duty and dealer charges and delivery.

This benefit applies only to motorcycles that had no unrepaired accident or hail damage before we insure them.

Can I choose my own repairer?

Comprehensive policyholders can add an optional ‘Choice of repairer’ benefit to their policy. An additional premium may apply.

If you’ve selected this option, you can nominate your preferred repairer when you lodge your claim.

We’ll ask you to provide us with photos of the damage and a quotation for the repairs, so we can determine whether:

  • the quotation is competitive, and
  • The proposed repair method is satisfactory.

If either of these criteria is not met, we may decide not to authorise the repairs and, instead offer you the option of:

  • having your motorcycle repaired by an alternative repairer chosen by us, or
  • paying you the reasonable cost to satisfactorily repair your motorcycle.

If the motorcycle is unsafe to ride, we will pay the cost to tow the motorcycle to your preferred repairer up to a maximum of 100 kilometres.

Note that, if we authorise your nominated repairer to undertake the repairs, we’ll guarantee the quality of the repairs. However, we’re not responsible for the time it takes to complete them.

Do you guarantee repairs to my motorbike?

Yes — repairs authorised by us are guaranteed for as long as you own the motorcycle.

See all motorcycle insurance FAQs

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