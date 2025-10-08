^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How to Safely Share the Road With Non-Motorists

A cyclist rides downhill, passing green bushland on the road towards Sydney, New South Wales.
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

8 October 2025 | See disclaimer

Whether you travel by motor vehicle, motorbike, bicycle or on foot, we are all responsible for safely sharing the road with all motorists and non-motorists.

While drivers are protected by airbags, seatbelts, and the body of their car, cyclists and pedestrians are highly exposed, making them more susceptible to serious injuries and even road fatalities.

We’ve put together the following guide to show how you can safely share the road with all non-motorists.

What is a non-motorist?

According to the National Road Safety Strategy, a non-motorist, also known as a vulnerable road user (VRU) includes:[1]

  • Pedestrians

  • Cyclists

  • Children 7 years and under

  • The elderly

  • Users of personal mobility devices, such as e-scooters and e-bikes

In our latest road safety survey, more than 23% of respondents said motorbikes/mopeds were the most dangerous ways to travel on Australian roads. This was very closely followed by 22.5% of respondents who said bicycles were the most dangerous mode of transport.[2]

Keep a Safe Minimum Passing Distance

A woman cycles past motorists in the bike lane of a busy road.

Cyclists are vulnerable and have very little protection, leaving them open to injury while on the road.

As a motorist, you must maintain a minimum distance between your vehicle and cyclists.

A minimum passing distance applies in all Australian states.

There must be at least:

  • 1 metre between your vehicle and a cyclist when the speed limit is 60km/h or less

  • 1.5 metres between your vehicle and a cyclist if the speed limit is more than 60km/h

In Queensland, the minimum passing distance also applies to personal mobility device riders [3]. This should be followed alongside other electric scooter laws.

If you don’t follow this rule then you may receive a fine, penalty or double demerit points, depending on where you live in Australia.

While this law mostly applies to bicycle riders, it can be a great indicator of the distance you should maintain from other non-motorists, such as pedestrians and motorcyclists.

Check For Blind Spots When Turning

A woman adjusts her mirrors to check for blind spots before driving with her young daughter.

Whether it’s bicycle riders, motorcyclists or pedestrians, non-motorists are much smaller than the size of your car and can be positioned in “blind spots” beyond what you’re able to see in your vehicle’s mirrors.

And when you’re turning, you need to complete frequent head checks and use mirrors correctly to eliminate blind spots.

Keep in mind that you should not only check your blind spots while turning but also when you’re changing lanes, merging or diverging and leaving the inside lane of a multi-lane roundabout.

Check Before Opening Your Car Door

A happy woman stands in between her car and her open car door as she holds a coffee.

Once you’ve parked your car, you should always check for oncoming pedestrians, motorcyclists and cyclists before opening your car door. This will help to prevent non-motorists from getting struck or running into car doors and/or other vehicles on the road.

The best way for motorcyclists to prevent this from happening is by following the lane filtering rules in their state. And for cyclists, the safer way to travel might be riding in bike lanes or dedicated bike paths.

Keep in mind that all drivers are legally required to give way to cyclists in a cycle lane in all Australian states.

Bike riders are allowed to ride on footpaths in:

  • Queensland

  • Tasmania

  • South Australia

  • Northern Territory

  • Western Australia

  • Australian Capital Territory

All riders must wear an approved bicycle helmet or motorcycle helmet (depending on your vehicle) that meets the latest Australian standards. It’s also recommended that bikers wear other protective clothing such as jackets, pants and boots.

Safely Cross Double Lines

As part of Australia’s road rules, you can cross double lane lines to avoid an obstruction (including passing a bicycle rider), only if you have a clear view of approaching traffic and it’s safe to cross.

In Queensland, this applies to passing bicycle riders and personal mobility device users.[4]

Safely Turn Across Bicycle Lanes and Crossings

Turning Right Across Bicycle Lanes

When turning right in your car, cyclists can come from the opposite direction and straight through the upcoming intersection.

There is a common misconception that non-motorists don’t move at the same speed as a car. As a cyclist speeds up, stay alert when turning right and only start turning when there is a substantial gap, as you would with a car.

Turning Left Across Bicycle Lanes

On the other hand, turning left poses a different set of risks.

Cyclists will travel on your vehicle’s left so that they can continue driving straight ahead. In this situation, it is much safer to slow down, check for potential blind spots, and let them pass.

Choosing to speed ahead and cut off a cyclist could lead to a loss of control or a crash.

Driving Through Pedestrian Crossings

It’s important to be mindful of Australia’s most vulnerable road users, pedestrians.

Whether you’re turning right or left, make sure to look out for pedestrians who may be about to cross the street at the traffic lights, walking a pet or walking and running on the footpath.

Slow Down and Be Patient With Vulnerable Road Users

Most importantly, it’s recommended that all drivers slow down and remain patient around cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians, especially when you’re driving close to schools, shopping centres and parks.

See More Road Safety Guides

References

  1. National Road Safety Strategy, 2021, Fact sheet: Vulnerable road users
  2. Madeline McGrath, 2025, Australian Road Safety Survey and Statistics 2025
  3. Queensland Government, 2024, Sharing the road with bicycle and personal mobility device riders
  4. Queensland Government, 2023, Queensland Road Rules

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

Best Electric Cars Available in Australia

Best Used Midsize Sedans

How to Get a Car Loan