4 ways to protect yourself against car theft

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

4 ways to protect yourself against car theft

Suspicious hand attempting to break into a car.

2 December 2025 | See disclaimer

There’s no denying the impact car theft could have on your day-to-day life. In the short term, it means you’d have to find back-up solutions to all your regular routines, like the school run, shopping, and work travel.

Looking beyond your immediate need for a car, and the financial sting can last for years.

The easiest way to avoid all this drama is to prevent your car from being stolen in the first place. So to help, we’ve prepared our top 4 tips for keeping your car protected against theft.

See more of Budget Direct’s car insurance articles.

1. Increase security around the car

Security Camera

If potential thieves are warned from the outset that your car is heavily protected, they might think twice before even trying. You can scare potential criminals away with:

  • Motion sensors and floodlights
  • Security cameras (some smart-home camera systems even have alarm options)
  • A tyre lock (to show your car isn’t going to be easy to shift)
  • An anti-theft alarm system (if the correct transponder car key isn’t present when someone tries to start the car, everyone in the neighbourhood is going to know about it)
  • Warning signs (to make sure anyone entering your property knows about your security systems.)

2. Increase security inside the car

Close up view of a car windscreen with a dashcam visible

For those times when your car isn’t parked in its usual home, it’s worth still having some security precautions in place. No matter where your car is parked, its interior can be fitted with:

  • A dash camera (good dash cameras can record 24/7, and activate when there’s either motion, or vibration)
  • GPS monitoring
  • A steering wheel lock.

These days, you can even find dash cameras that link to your smartphone, so if anything triggers them, you’ll receive an alert.

3. Designate a secure spot for keys

Most Australians leave their car keys in a bowl or on a hook upon returning home. So, it’s no wonder why so many car thefts start by the criminal breaking into someone’s home and snatching the key.

Creating a designated space for your keys can help reduce the likelihood of theft. Preferably, a place that isn’t visible, like in a bag or drawer.

Help prevent sneak theft by applying these simple steps —

  1. POP keys out of sight.

  2. LOCK all doors and windows and make sure everyone in the family is doing the same.

  3. STOP sneak theft.

4. Make sure you’re properly insured against theft

Woman sitting at table and working on laptop

We all go through that process of buying car insurance. But have you stopped to consider how different policies stack up when it comes to theft coverage? Because even policies that seem like they cater specifically to theft might leave a bit to be desired.

If you’re serious about protecting yourself against the hassles and costs of car theft, it’s worth considering whether your insurance includes:

  • A hire car following theft No matter whether it’s a Third Party Fire & Theft, or Comprehensive policy, Budget Direct customers have access to a hire car for up to 21 days if their car is stolen.
  • Recovery, towing and storage — If your car is damaged from a theft, we can help cover the costs of having it stored, repaired, and returned to you in tip-top shape.
  • Coverage for damage (or theft) of personal belongings — It’s worth remembering that you often have some pretty valuable stuff in the car. With a Comprehensive policy, Budget Direct will pay up to $500 to help with theft or damage of your personal belongings. We can even pay an additional $500 (on top of personal effects cover) if your baby seat is stolen or damaged.
*Not all benefits apply to all levels of coverage. For more information, you can compare car insurance policies, or read our Product Disclosure Statement See More Articles

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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