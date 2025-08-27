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Australian Road Safety Survey and Statistics 2025

A young couple cycles underneath a Jacaranda tree on a footpath in suburban Sydney.
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

27 August 2025 | See disclaimer

From drivers to passengers, pedestrians, motorcyclists and cyclists, many Australians are travelling on our roads every day.

Registered passenger vehicles remained the largest group on Australian roads. As of 31 January 2024, there were 15.7 million registered passenger vehicles, which was a 2.4% increase on the previous year. [1]

To understand more about how every day road users feel, we surveyed 992 Australians (aged 18+) on their opinions about road safety and what they think are the safest and the most dangerous modes of transport.

Quick Stats

  • Close to 50% of respondents are on Australian roads every day. While 36% of respondents said they are on the road at least three times a week.

  • More than 37% of respondents thought that Australian roads have become somewhat more dangerous in the past 12 months.

  • More than 23% of respondents said motorbikes/mopeds were the most dangerous way to travel on Australian roads.

Australian Road Safety Statistics

According to the Australian Governments’ latest report on monthly road deaths, there were 1284 road deaths during the 12 months ending in March 2025^. [2]

This report covers road deaths, road deaths in the past 12 months, deaths per 100,000 people in the past 12 months and vulnerable road user deaths in the past 12 months.

Data on road users, age group, remoteness area and speed limit were sourced from this report to provide more context on the demographics and circumstances surrounding road deaths.

Road User

DriverPassengerPedestrianMotorcyclistPedal Cyclist
2021

547

180

126

217

38

2022

542

184

134

229

40

2023

549

191

157

246

40

2024

578

210

176

258

31

2025

585

199

167

272

44

In the last 12 months (ending in March 2025), 45.6% of road deaths were drivers, 21.2% were motorcyclists and 15.5% were cyclists. [2]

Age Group

0 to 78 to 1617 to 2526 to 3940 to 6465 to 74>75

2021

21

39

205

293

343

86

120

2022

18

43

223

236

355

115

143

2023

17

49

225

264

365

118

151

2024

16

48

242

291

392

134

145

2025

16

40

218

272

396

151

184

The highest number of road deaths was in the 40 to 64-year-old age group.

Area

Major Cities of AustraliaInner Regional AustraliaOuter Regional AustraliaRemote AustraliaVery Remote AustraliaUnknown

2021

388

363

235

50

62

14

2022

370

374

262

65

54

12

2023

442

369

259

52

58

10

2024

413

439

256

62

48

51

2025

364

345

254

40

30

251

In the year ending in March 2025, the highest number of road deaths occurred in major cities in Australia. This was followed by road deaths in Inner Regional Australia and Outer Regional Australia.

Speed Limit

<40 km/h50 km/h60 to 75 km/h80 to 90 km/h100 km/h>110 km/h

2021

14

116

236

191

338

115

2022

20

129

253

156

345

142

2023

27

115

305

186

322

148

2024

32

159

280

206

344

132

2025

28

129

296

192

337

129

^This data on monthly road deaths was current as of April 30th 2025.

While the largest number of road deaths occurred in the 100km/h speed limit, it was the number of road deaths in the <40km/h speed limit that increased by 20.4% on average per year. [2]

Australian Road Safety Survey Results

What is your main mode of transport?

Australia

Gender

Age

18-2728-3738-4748-5758-6768-7778-87
Car (as the driver)

65.2%

64.5%

72.7%

72.4%

74.0%

82.9%

75.5%

Car (as the passenger)

10.8%

5.4%

4.1%

6.8%

8.2%

5.4%

13.2%

Walk

5.1%

5.9%

9.3%

3.7%

6.9%

2.7%

7.6%

Train

9.5%

11.8%

4.1%

4.3%

1.4%

1.8%

0.0%

Bus

7.0%

5.9%

5.8%

8.0%

6.2%

3.6%

1.9%

Bicycle

1.9%

1.6%

1.2%

1.8%

0.0%

0.9%

0.0%

Truck

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Motorbike/moped

0.0%

0.5%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.9%

0.0%

Tram/light rail

0.6%

2.7%

0.0%

2.5%

1.4%

0.0%

0.0%

Taxi/rideshare service

0.0%

0.5%

1.7%

0.6%

0.7%

0.0%

1.9%

Ferry

0.0%

1.1%

0.0%

0.0%

0.7%

0.0%

0.0%

E-scooter/e-bike

0.0%

0.0%

0.6%

0.0%

0.0%

0.9%

0.0%

Other

0.0%

0.0%

0.6%

0.0%

0.7%

0.9%

0.0%

State

NSWVicQldWASA
Car (as the driver)

66.5%

73.6%

74.8%

75.0%

70.4%

Car (as the passenger)

5.6%

6.2%

9.9%

9.6%

5.6%

Walk

7.2%

6.2%

4.5%

2.9%

5.6%

Train

9.1%

5.8%

3.0%

2.9%

2.8%

Bus

7.2%

3.1%

6.4%

5.8%

7.0%

Bicycle

1.6%

0.8%

1.0%

1.0%

2.8%

Truck

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Motorbike/moped

0.3%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

1.4%

Tram/light rail

0.3%

3.1%

0.5%

0.0%

2.8%

Taxi/rideshare service

0.9%

0.4%

0.0%

1.0%

1.4%

Ferry

0.9%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

E-scooter/e-bike

0.3%

0.0%

0.0%

1.0%

0.0%

Other

0.0%

0.8%

0.0%

1.0%

0.0%

More than 70% of respondents said their main mode of transport was their car (as a driver).

More than 7% of respondents said the car (as a passenger) was their main mode of transport, followed by 6% who took the bus, 5.9% who walked and 5.5% who took the train.

Female respondents were more likely to travel in the car as a passenger than male respondents.

Nearly 10% of respondents from New South Wales took the train as their main mode of transport.

Over 3% of Victorians took the tram as their main mode of transport, followed by South Australia at just under 3%.

How often are you on Australian roads?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Close to 50% of respondents are on Australian roads every day. While 36% of respondents said they are on the road at least three times a week.

Compared to results from 2023, the number of respondents who are on Australian roads every day has decreased in 2025.

In your opinion, have Australian roads become safer or more dangerous over the last 12 months?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Nearly 40% of respondents said there wasn’t any change to Australian roads over the last 12 months.

Around 38% of respondents thought that Australian roads have become somewhat more dangerous in the past 12 months.

More than 42% of male respondents said there wasn’t any change to Australian roads.

Has your opinion on Australian road safety affected your decision about which type of transportation you choose?

Australia

Gender

Female

Male

Yes, I’ve changed my main mode of transportation

3.4%

2.6%

Yes, I’ve improved my main mode of transportation

7.4%

10.6%

Yes, I’ve minimised my time on Australian roads

14.6%

15.5%

Yes, I’ve increased my time on Australian roads

3.4%

1.6%

Not sure

8.4%

7.1%

No, nothing has changed

62.8%

62.6%

Age

18-27

28-37

38-47

48-57

58-67

68-77

78-87

Yes, I’ve changed my main mode of transportation

6.3%

4.8%

1.7%

1.2%

1.4%

1.8%

3.8%

Yes, I’ve improved my main mode of transportation

13.9%

11.8%

13.4%

8.0%

1.4%

4.5%

3.8%

Yes, I’ve minimised my time on Australian roads

14.6%

19.9%

15.1%

15.3%

13.0%

9.9%

15.1%

Yes, I’ve increased my time on Australian roads

5.1%

3.8%

4.1%

0.6%

0.7%

0.9%

0.0%

Not sure

7.6%

8.6%

9.9%

9.2%

8.2%

4.5%

0.0%

No, nothing has changed

52.5%

51.1%

55.8%

65.6%

75.3%

78.4%

77.4%

State

NSW

Vic

Qld

WA

SA

Yes, I’ve changed my main mode of transportation

2.8%

2.7%

2.5%

6.7%

2.8%

Yes, I’ve improved my main mode of transportation

11.9%

9.3%

5.9%

5.8%

5.6%

Yes, I’ve minimised my time on Australian roads

13.5%

19.0%

14.4%

10.6%

22.5%

Yes, I’ve increased my time on Australian roads

3.5%

3.1%

0.5%

3.9%

0.0%

Not sure

6.3%

7.0%

8.9%

10.6%

4.2%

No, nothing has changed

62.1%

58.9%

67.8%

62.5%

64.8%

2023

2025

Yes, I’ve changed my main mode of transportation

3.4%

3.0%

Yes, I’ve improved my main mode of transportation

9.3%

9.0%

Yes, I’ve minimised my time on Australian roads

18.5%

15.0%

Yes, I’ve increased my time on Australian roads

2.9%

2.5%

Not sure

3.2%

7.8%

No, nothing has changed

62.7%

62.7%

Nearly two-thirds of respondents (62.7%) said their opinion on Australian road safety hasn’t affected which type of transport they use.

There were 15% of respondents who said they’ve minimised their time on Australian roads as a result of their opinion on road safety.

In 2025, the percentage of respondents who said they minimised their time on Australian roads has decreased since our last road safety survey in 2023.

Which mode of transport is the safest on Australian roads?

Australia

Gender

Age

18-2728-3738-4748-5758-6768-7778-87
Car (as the driver)

42.4%

42.5%

45.9%

39.3%

36.3%

40.5%

32.1%

Car (as the passenger)

12.0%

4.3%

2.9%

3.1%

6.2%

2.7%

3.8%

Walk

8.2%

10.8%

10.5%

11.0%

11.0%

8.1%

11.3%

Train

22.2%

29.0%

26.2%

27.6%

23.3%

29.7%

37.7%

Bus

4.4%

5.9%

7.0%

9.2%

9.6%

6.3%

11.3%

Bicycle

0.0%

1.1%

0.6%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Truck

0.6%

1.1%

0.0%

0.6%

0.7%

2.7%

1.9%

Motorbike/moped

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Tram/light rail

6.3%

3.2%

2.9%

5.5%

8.2%

3.6%

1.9%

Taxi/rideshare service

0.6%

0.0%

1.2%

0.6%

0.0%

0.9%

0.0%

Ferry

0.0%

0.5%

1.2%

0.0%

2.1%

1.8%

0.0%

E-scooter/e-bike

0.6%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Other

2.5%

1.6%

1.7%

3.1%

2.7%

3.6%

0.0%

[small text=“The highest number of road deaths was in the 40 to 64-year-old age group.”]

State

More than 40% of respondents said driving a car was the safest mode of transport.

More than a quarter of participants said taking the train was the safest mode of transport.

While 10% of respondents said walking was the safest way to travel.

In Victoria, more than 32% of respondents said the train was the safest way of travelling.

Which mode of transportation do you feel is the most dangerous on Australian roads?

Australia

Gender

Age

18-2728-3738-4748-5758-6768-7778-87
Car (as the driver)

20.9%

21.0%

17.4%

17.2%

19.2%

9.0%

3.8%

Car (as the passenger)

8.9%

7.0%

8.1%

7.4%

6.2%

3.6%

5.7%

Walk

6.3%

7.5%

5.2%

3.7%

0.7%

0.9%

0.0%

Train

2.5%

4.3%

0.6%

1.2%

0.7%

0.0%

0.0%

Bus

1.9%

1.6%

1.7%

0.0%

0.7%

0.0%

0.0%

Bicycle

17.1%

23.1%

27.9%

22.7%

19.9%

21.6%

28.3%

Truck

6.3%

2.7%

2.3%

6.8%

6.2%

6.3%

5.7%

Motorbike/moped

24.1%

19.4%

20.9%

25.2%

26.7%

27.9%

17.0%

Tram/light rail

0.0%

0.0%

0.6%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Taxi/rideshare service

1.3%

1.1%

1.2%

0.0%

0.7%

0.0%

0.0%

Ferry

0.6%

0.5%

0.6%

0.6%

0.0%

0.9%

0.0%

E-scooter/e-bike

10.1%

11.8%

13.4%

15.3%

19.2%

29.7%

39.6%

[small text=“The highest number of road deaths was in the 40 to 64-year-old age group.”]

State

More than 23% of respondents said motorbikes/mopeds were the most dangerous ways to travel on Australian roads. This was very closely followed by 22.5% of respondents who said bicycles were the most dangerous mode of transport.

The same number of respondents (17%) said that driving a car and riding an e-scooter/e-bike were the most dangerous modes of transport on Australian roads.

Nearly 30% of 38-47-year-olds said that bicycles were the most dangerous way to travel on Australian roads.

More than 28% of respondents from Queensland said that e-scooters/e-bikes were the most dangerous mode of transport.

Key Takeaways

Australians are changing how often they travel on the road

In 2023, 54.4% of respondents said they were on the road every day, while 31.3% travelled on Australian roads at least three times a week.

Meanwhile, in 2025, 48.4% of respondents said they travelled every day, and 35.9% said they were on the road at least three times a week.

This means that fewer respondents travel on the road every day while more respondents are on the road at least three times a week.

One-tenth of respondents said walking was the safest way to travel

While only 5.9% of respondents said walking was their main mode of transportation, 10% of all respondents said they thought walking was the safest way to travel.

Despite this misconception, pedestrians (also known as non-motorists) are classified as vulnerable road users (VRU) alongside motorcyclists and cyclists. [3]

Australians think driving a car is just as dangerous as riding an e-scooter and e-bike

The same percentage of respondents (17%) said that driving a car and riding an e-scooter/e-bike were the most dangerous modes of transport.

And the amount of respondents who thought an e-scooter/e-bike was the most dangerous mode of transport, increased with age.

Queenslanders were the most concerned about e-scooters/e-bikes with more than 28% of respondents saying they were the most dangerous mode of transport.

See More Research

Explore our other research on this topic

References

  1. Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics, 2024, Road Vehicles Australia January 2024
  2. Australian Government, 2025, Monthly road deaths
  3. National Road Safety Strategy, 2021, Fact sheet: Vulnerable road users

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

This survey was conducted in March 2025 by Pureprofile Ltd (ABN 37 167 522 901) trading as Pure Profile on behalf of Auto & General Services (AGS) (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411). The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 922, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18-87). Specific results from participants in the Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania and the Northern Territory were omitted from survey analysis, due to negligible sample sizes. All data on this website are from the sources referenced in this article, and was obtained in March 2025. AGS does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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