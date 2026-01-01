Life Insurance is often used as a term to refer to the different types of covers available (typically, life, TPD, trauma and income protection) with the aim of keeping your family and loved ones’ way of life protected financially.
Life Cover (sometimes known as term life insurance or death cover) is a type of Life Insurance which can help provide a degree of financial security for your family and loved ones in the event of your death, or if you are diagnosed with a terminal illness with less than 24 months to live. Particularly if you have a mortgage, family or loved ones, Life Insurance can help you protect what’s most important to you if you are no longer around.
You can choose to cover yourself for Life (Death) only, or consider additional covers that can (depending on the type of cover) help provide financial protection if you couldn’t work as a result of a sickness or injury, or were diagnosed with a serious illness condition.