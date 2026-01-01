^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.
Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Life Insurance
Money magazine - Best-Value Life & TPD Insurance - Light Blue Collar
Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Life & Trauma Insurance
Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Trauma Insurance
Finder Highly Commended Life Insurance
NobleOak Life

Provided by
NobleOak Life Insurance.

Life Insurance Solved® with Budget Direct

Lump sum payment if you pass away

Feel some peace of mind knowing that you have cover in place, should the worst happen. You can apply for cover from $50,000 to $25 million (max. entry age 74).

Terminal illness benefit

If you are diagnosed with a terminal illness, we can advance your Death Benefit cover amount, rather than pay it when you pass away. That way you can cover any expenses you want to look after (such as mortgages or education), or simply fund any experiences or adventures you wish.

Funeral advance benefit

We will advance $25,000 of your cover to assist with funeral expenses, once we receive evidence of your age and the death certificate

Future increases benefit

If a particular allowable event (such as birth of a child, or your child starts secondary school) occurs, you can increase your cover by the lesser of $250,000 or 25% of your original cover amount without the need to provide further medical evidence.

Underwritten for you

Any Life Insurance policy issued by Budget Direct is fully underwritten when you buy it, rather than when you need to make a claim.

This minimises the risk of there being any nasty surprises at claim time.

NobleOak Life

Insurance issued by NobleOak Life

With a solid collection of awards and over 145 years insuring Australians and their families, your Budget Direct policy is issued with a wealth of care and experience.

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For all the details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

Explore different types of Life Insurance

Life Cover can help to clear debts and support your family and loved ones, if you were to pass away or be diagnosed with a terminal illness with less than 24 months to live.

However, there are several other Life Insurance covers available as well as Life Cover:

Total and Permanent Disability (TPD) Cover, Optional

Receive a lump sum payment if you become permanently disabled as the result of a sickness or injury and are unable to work again.

You can spend your payments however you wish - whether that’s modifying your home, buying a modest dwelling to suit your needs, or covering future living expenses.

TPD Cover is available as an optional extra on a Life Cover policy.

Get a Quote
Read More About TPD Insurance

Income Protection Cover

Receive regular payments during your benefit period to replace a share of your income if you’re unable to work due to sickness or injury.

Income Protection Cover can help assist in paying your everyday expenses, such as groceries and mortgage repayments, so you can concentrate on recovering.

Get a Quote
Read More About Income Protection

Trauma Insurance, Optional or Stand Alone

Receive a lump sum payment if you are diagnosed with 1 of 37 serious medical conditions listed within the PDS.

Any payment/s you receive are yours to spend however you wish. That might mean paying off a mortgage, or simply living life on your terms while you recover.

You can add Trauma Cover as an optional extra to your Life Cover policy, or buy it as a stand-alone policy by calling 1300 220 627.

Get a Quote
Read More About Trauma Cover

Award-winning Australian Life Insurance

Budget Direct has been awarded Money magazine’s Best Value Direct Life Insurance award in 2026. Money magazine's Best of the Best award demonstrates commitment to product and service excellence while delivering amazing value to customers.

We are also the winner of the Finder Highly Commended Life Insurance award from 2024-2026 - That’s 3 years in a row!

Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Life Insurance

Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Life Insurance

2026

Money magazine - Best-Value Life & TPD Insurance - Light Blue Collar

Money magazine - Best-Value Life & TPD Insurance - Light Blue Collar

2026

Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Life & Trauma Insurance

Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Life & Trauma Insurance

2025

Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Trauma Insurance

Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Trauma Insurance

2025

Finder Highly Commended Life Insurance

Finder Highly Commended Life Insurance

2024-2026

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Quality Life Insurance

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Quality Life Insurance

2024

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Life & TPD Insurance

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Life & TPD Insurance

2024

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Income Protection

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Income Protection

2024

Outstanding Value Direct Life Insurance

Outstanding Value Direct Life Insurance

2023

Find out more

The information on this page is a summary only. For all the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

Product Disclosure Statement

Manage your Life Insurance policy

Manage your policy

You can find details of your policy, make changes to it by contacting us on 1300 220 627.

Call Us Now

Make a claim

You can find out more about how to make a claim on our Claims page.

Make a Claim

How much Life Insurance do I need?

To help you understand the amount of Life Insurance cover you might need, our Life Insurance Calculator can help you get an estimate as to what insured amount might suit you.

Calculate Life Insurance Cover Now

Life Insurance FAQs

What is Life Cover?

Life Insurance is often used as a term to refer to the different types of covers available (typically, life, TPD, trauma and income protection) with the aim of keeping your family and loved ones’ way of life protected financially.

Life Cover (sometimes known as term life insurance or death cover) is a type of Life Insurance which can help provide a degree of financial security for your family and loved ones in the event of your death, or if you are diagnosed with a terminal illness with less than 24 months to live. Particularly if you have a mortgage, family or loved ones, Life Insurance can help you protect what’s most important to you if you are no longer around.

You can choose to cover yourself for Life (Death) only, or consider additional covers that can (depending on the type of cover) help provide financial protection if you couldn’t work as a result of a sickness or injury, or were diagnosed with a serious illness condition.

What is Life Insurance?

‘Life Insurance’ is often used as an umbrella term to refer to several different types of cover that provide a degree of financial protection in the event of death, diagnosis of a serious medical condition listed in the cover, or if you suffer sickness or injury and can’t work.

Budget Direct Premium Life Direct Life Insurance cover types include Life, Total and Permanent Disability (TPD), Trauma and Income Protection. You can choose one more of these covers with the aim of providing yourself, your family and loved ones with some financial protection if life takes a turn for the worse.

Depending on the cover type(s) you choose, and if you meet the conditions of cover, you would generally be eligible to claim if you were;

  • to die or were diagnosed with a terminal illness condition (Life cover)
  • could not ever work again due to a sickness or injury (TPD cover),
  • unable to work due to sickness or injury (income Protection cover) or
  • diagnosed with a serious medical condition listed in the PDS (Trauma cover).

What is TPD Insurance?

Total and Permanent Disablement (TPD) Insurance is an optional extra you can apply to your Life Cover, that can help you financially if you suffer a sickness or injury and are and unable to work again.

Having this type of cover in place can help ensure your family will not be left with a major financial burden. For example, a TPD Insurance benefit may be used to ensure:

  • major debts such as the home mortgage, credit cards and personal loans can be paid out
  • you can afford to move home or make modifications to your existing home
  • you can pay for ongoing care and medical costs.

If you add TPD cover as an option to your Life cover then any approved claim for a TPD event will reduce your Life cover by the amount of the TPD cover payment.

If you are aged between 16 and 59 you can apply for up to $5m cover, to be paid as a lump sum following approval of a claim. Cover can remain in place to age 75 as long as you continue to pay your premiums when due.

Don’t I already have life insurance covered in my super?

Some superannuation includes life insurance cover which may be a nominal amount. Depending on your circumstance, your debts and lifestage, you may require more insurance than what is available in your super. Additionally you may wish for as much of your superannuation balance to be invested to grow your super, rather than directing some of it to cover life insurance premiums. Terms, Conditions, Limits and Exclusions differ between insurance held inside super and outside super, so always check the PDS.

How much does Life Insurance cost?

The cost of Life Insurance can depend on a variety of factors, such as your age, gender and whether you smoke or not. It also depends on your occupation and lifestyle, your medical history and the level of cover you choose.

For example, if you are a 35-year-old non-smoking male with no existing medical conditions, you would pay approximately $26/month for Life Cover worth $500,000. If you are a 35-year-old non-smoking female with no existing medical conditions, you would pay approximately $19/month for the same cover. Females tend to have a lower mortality risk, so will usually pay less in premiums.

Premiums can be paid monthly or annually, to suit your budget.

See All Life Insurance FAQs

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