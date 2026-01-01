Using Mobile Phones While Driving Survey and Statistics 2025
Find out what Australians think about using mobile phones while driving and how to discourage texting while driving.
Australian Road Safety Survey and Statistics 2025
We surveyed 992 Australians (aged 18+) on their opinions about road safety and what they think are the safest and the most dangerous modes of transport.
Australian Car Ownership Habits Survey and Statistics 2025
Budget Direct surveyed more than 950 Australians on the key insights into car purchasing habits and the factors influencing car ownership.
The Cost of Rush-Hour Traffic to Motorists in Major Cities
Read our guide to the cost of rush-hour traffic to motorists around the world.
Car Accidents Survey and Statistics 2024
Find out about Australians’ attitudes towards car accidents in our latest survey and statistics article.
Car Running Costs Survey and Statistics 2023
We surveyed Australians to explore attitudes and opinions about car running costs in 2023. Check out the results to see what everyday Aussies are noticing.
Fuel Consumption Survey and Statistics 2023
Do you feel like you’re paying more for fuel even though you’re using less? Explore trends and attitudes around fuel use in Australia with our deep dive into fuel consumption across the country.
Speeding Survey and Statistics 2024
Find out how everyday Australian drivers feel about speeding behind the wheel with our deep dive into the dangerous driving behaviour.
Australian Car Sales Survey and Statistics 2024
Want to know about the car-buying habits of Australians? Check out our in-depth report where we explore the attitudes, opinions and trends on Aussie roads.
Road Rage Survey and Statistics 2023
Is road rage a problem in Australia? How do Aussies feel about their experiences with road rage? Check out our latest survey all about road rage.
Fatigued Driving Survey and Statistics 2023
Do you ever find yourself yawning behind the wheel? You’re not alone, with plenty of Australians admitting to fatigued driving. Check out our survey results to understand what it’s all about.
Distracted Driving Survey and Statistics 2023
Find out about Australians’ attitudes and beliefs towards distracted driving.
Parallel Parking Problems: Aussies Confess Parking Anxiety
Many of us think parallel parking is a pain so we explore how many Aussies find it stress and anxiety inducing.
Car Theft Survey and Statistics 2023
Find out if car theft is more common in your state in our new survey.
Drink Driving Survey and Statistics 2023
Explore trends, behaviours and attitudes that Australian drivers have about drink driving with our latest survey and statistics.
Learner Driver Survey and Statistics 2023
Males in our survey were significantly more likely to exaggerate their driving hours in their learner logbook.
Driven to Distraction: Australians Struggle with Their High-Tech Cars
From touchscreens to CD players, we explore Aussie attitudes to in-car tech old and new to see whether it’s a delight or a distraction.
The Most Deadly Roads in Every Country
A billion two-ton lumps of metal hurtle up and down the world’s roads every day....
Commuters in Australia Survey and Statistics 2023
Explore how Australians commute to work and find out why there’s been changes recently in how we get to and from our everyday jobs.
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in Australia 2023
Thinking about getting into the EV market, but worried about range anxiety? Check out our guide on the country’s electric vehicle charging network.
Where are the best and worst cities for young drivers in Australia?
Young drivers often care about the price of petrol, car running costs and safety. Based on these metrics, find out the best and worst cities for young drivers.
Electric Car Survey & Statistics 2023
They’re touted as taking the first step into the future, but how do everyday Australians feel about electric vehicles?
Electric Car Sales in Australia 2022
Electric car sales in Australia are the highest they’ve ever been but are still far below the average international electric car market sales.
Average Kilometres Driven in Australia
An in-depth analysis of the latest vehicle statistics travelled per day/per year.
Which countries have the most expensive toll roads?
Running into a toll road can be a nasty surprise, especially if you’re in a foreign country and aren’t used to having to pay them!