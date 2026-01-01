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Please email any supporting claims documentation (e.g. receipts, invoices, medical reports, photos) to:
Please hold onto your supporting documents or keep copies of them in case you need to resend them to us.
If you’ve had an accident, and assuming you’re physically able to, you should:
To cancel an insurance policy, please:
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To update your contact details:
Currently, customers who have pet insurance with us are unable to update their contact details online. Instead, they can call us on 1800 931 664.
Currently, customers who have travel insurance with us are unable to update their contact details online. Instead, they can call us on 1300 792 001.
Currently, customers who have life insurance with us are unable to update their contact details online. Instead, they can call Budget Direct Life Insurance team at NobleOak on 1300 220 627.
Car or Home and Contents
To modify, or edit, selected car, home, or travel insurance policy details (excess, optional extras, etc.):
Motorcycle call 1300 306 560
Pet Insurance call 1800 931 664
Life Insurance call 1800 700 349
Travel Insurance call 1300 792 001
Car or Home and Contents
Motorcycle call 1300 306 560
Pet Insurance call 1800 931 664
Life Insurance call 1800 700 349
The quickest way to manage anything related to your cover is to use your account.
Make a claim and see and change your personal and policy details quickly and easily, anywhere and anytime.
Please select the area that best matches your enquiry and we'll connect you to the right person.
+61 7 3465 1755 (from overseas)
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+61 7 3465 1755 (from overseas)
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Saturday 8am - 5pm AEST
+61 7 3465 1755 (from overseas)
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Saturday 8am - 5pm AEST
+61 7 3503 1744 (from overseas)
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+61 7 3465 1755 (from overseas)
Operation hours
Monday - Friday 8am - 10:30pm AEST
Saturday 8am - 5pm AEST
+61 7 3465 1755 (from overseas)
Operation hours
Monday - Friday 8am - 10:30pm AEST
Saturday 8am - 5pm AEST
+61 7 3465 1755 (from overseas)
Operation hours
Monday - Friday 8am - 10:30pm AEST
Saturday 8am - 5pm AEST
+61 7 3465 1755 (from overseas)
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Monday - Friday 8am - 10:30pm AEST
Saturday 8am - 5pm AEST
Please select the area that best matches your enquiry and we'll connect you to the right person.
+61 7 3707 3512 (from overseas)
Operation hours
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Saturday 8am - 5pm AEST
+61 7 3707 3512 (from overseas)
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Monday - Friday 8am - 10:30pm AEST
Saturday 8am - 5pm AEST
+61 7 3707 3512 (from overseas)
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Monday - Friday 8am - 10:30pm AEST
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+61 7 3811 3488 (from overseas)
Operation hours
Monday - Friday 8am - 10:30pm AEST
Saturday 8am - 5pm AEST
+61 7 3707 3512 (from overseas)
Operation hours
Monday - Friday 8am - 10:30pm AEST
Saturday 8am - 5pm AEST
+61 7 3707 3512 (from overseas)
Operation hours
Monday - Friday 8am - 10:30pm AEST
Saturday 8am - 5pm AEST
+61 7 3707 3512 (from overseas)
Operation hours
Monday - Friday 8am - 10:30pm AEST
Saturday 8am - 5pm AEST
+61 7 3707 3512 (from overseas)
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Monday - Friday 8am - 10:30pm AEST
Saturday 8am - 5pm AEST
Please select the area that best matches your enquiry and we'll connect you to the right person.
+61 2 8907 5079 (from overseas)
Email: budgetdirect@travelinsurancepartners.com.au
Operation hours
Monday - Friday 8am - 7pm AEST
Saturday 9am - 6pm AEST
Sunday 10am - 3pm AEST
+61 2 8907 5079 (from overseas)
Email: budgetdirect@travelinsurancepartners.com.au
Operation hours
Monday - Friday 8am - 7pm AEST
Saturday 9am - 6pm AEST
Sunday 10am - 3pm AEST
+61 2 8907 5079 (from overseas)
Email: budgetdirect@travelinsurancepartners.com.au
Operation hours
Monday - Friday 8am - 7pm AEST
Saturday 9am - 6pm AEST
Sunday 10am - 3pm AEST
+61 2 8907 5079 (from overseas)
Email: budgetdirect@travelinsurancepartners.com.au
Operation hours
Monday - Friday 8am - 7pm AEST
Saturday 9am - 6pm AEST
Sunday 10am - 3pm AEST
Emergency Contact
+61 2 8907 5079 (from overseas)
Email: budgetdirect@travelinsurancepartners.com.au
Operation hours
Monday - Friday 8am - 7pm AEST
Saturday 9am - 6pm AEST
Sunday 10am - 3pm AEST
+61 2 8907 5079 (from overseas)
Email: budgetdirect@travelinsurancepartners.com.au
Operation hours
Monday - Friday 8am - 7pm AEST
Saturday 9am - 6pm AEST
Sunday 10am - 3pm AEST
Please select the area that best matches your enquiry and we'll connect you to the right person.
Operation hours
Monday - Friday 8am - 6pm AEST
Operation hours
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Please select the area that best matches your enquiry and we'll connect you to the right person.
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Operation hours
Monday - Friday 8am - 5pm AEST
Operation hours
Monday - Friday 8am - 5pm AEST
Please select the area that best matches your enquiry and we'll connect you to the right person.
Operation hours
Monday - Friday 8am - 6pm AEST
Saturday 8am - 6pm AEST
Operation hours
Monday - Friday 8am - 6pm AEST
Saturday 8am - 6pm AEST
Operation hours
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Saturday 8am - 6pm AEST
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If you're unhappy with any aspect of our relationship with you, you can complain.
Regardless of the nature of your complaint, we'll try to resolve it efficiently, transparently and fairly.How to make a complaint
You must list any household members (including learner, provisional and occasional drivers) who may drive the car. Unlisted household members won’t be covered.
Any non-household members who drive the car are automatically covered provided they meet the age restriction on your policy (if applicable). If you list them on your policy, you’ll avoid having to pay the unlisted driver excess (other excesses may apply).
If you’ve had an accident, and assuming you’re physically able to, you should:
You can book a damage assessment when you lodge your claim, either via your online account or by calling us on 1300 139 591.
If you’re not sure what your schedule looks like at that point, you can book the assessment later.
If you’re selling your car and buying another one, you can quickly and easily transfer your Budget Direct car insurance to your replacement car.
Simply call us on 1300 306 560 and tell us the year, make and model of the replacement car.
We’ll then guide you through the process of shifting your insurance from your previous car to your new one.
If you don’t intend to replace your car, we can help you cancel your existing insurance policy.
You can cover your home for floods by taking out optional Flood Cover, which insures your home building and contents for loss or damage caused by flooding rivers, creeks, lakes, dams and other bodies of water.
Subject to underwriting, you can add Flood Cover to your home building and/or home contents insurance when you get a quote and buy a policy or – if you’ve already bought one – by calling us on your online account or calling us on 1800 182 310 or logging into your online account and editing your policy.
It’s up to you to decide whether to list the following on your policy:
You can list your contents when you get a quote and buy a policy or — if you’ve already bought one — by calling us on 1800 182 310 or logging into your online account and editing your policy.
Allowing us to assess the damage or loss is usually all that’s required to prove it.
If an item has been lost or stolen and can’t be assessed, we may ask you to provide evidence of ownership and value.
This evidence could include:
If evidence is required to support your claim, please email it to homeclaims@BudgetDirect.com.au
If you’re selling your house and buying another one, you can:
To insure your new house:
When the sale of your current home reaches settlement and you want to cancel the insurance on it, please call us on 1800 182 310.
We don’t insure strata title buildings, however we do cover their contents.
It’s up to you exactly when to buy travel insurance. However, if you purchase a policy on your trip after leaving home, this cover is subject to a 3 day no-cover period.
By getting Budget Direct Travel Insurance as soon as you’ve booked and paid for some or all of your trip, you can be covered for things like your pre-paid travel and accommodation if you’re forced to cancel your trip due to an insured event (for example, an unforeseen illness or injury).
(This is unless you have a Basic policy, which does not include cancellation cover.)
If you’re a frequent traveller with an Annual Multi-Trip policy, you’re covered for an unlimited number of trips (up to the maximum duration you choose) for 12 months to your chosen destination/s.
Before each trip, you won’t need to let us know where you’re going – unless your destination is not one you selected originally, in which case you will need to contact us or log into your online account to discuss your options.
Travel insurance can cover the financial costs of a wide range of unforeseen accidents or incidents on your trip.
Among the most important benefits provided by Budget Direct travel insurance are:
Overseas medical expenses – $unlimited cover amount (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of unforeseen emergency medical and hospital treatment overseas if you become sick, ill or injured. “$Unlimited” means no dollar capped sum insured.
Amendment or cancellation costs (up to the policy limit or cover chosen, whichever is the higher) – the cost of prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel related expenses which are non-refundable in case you’re forced to call off or reschedule your trip due to an insured event (e.g. an unforeseen illness or injury). (Does not apply to the Basic plan.)
Luggage and personal effects – the cost of repairing, replacing or reimbursing you for your belongings if they are lost, stolen or damaged. Limits and sub-limits apply. Depreciation may apply.
Additional expenses – additional transport and accommodation expenses – over and above what you budgeted for – if your trip is disrupted or cut short due to an insured event.
For full details, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG/PDS.
The cost of travel insurance depends on a number of factors, including your:
Find out more and see how much it would cost to insure your next trip.
All Budget Direct Travel Insurance includes cover for a range of sports and activities.
Some adventure activities and snow sports may not be automatically included in the cover. Cover is available to buy for certain adventure activities, snow sports and motorcycle/moped riding. Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about which activities you’ll be covered for.
Please call 1300 792 001 or email budgetdirect@travelinsurancepartners.com.au
We insure a wide range of on-road and off-road motorcycles against accidental loss or damage, namely:
No — Budget Direct does not insure motorcycles used for business of any kind, this includes:
We only cover motorcycles used privately, and this includes commuting to and from your home and regular place of work.
Budget Direct covers all aftermarket modifications to your comprehensively insured motorcycle, except:
You need to tell us about any modifications, accessories and options when you purchase your policy, or afterwards if you make any changes to your motorcycle so they are covered.
You must list any household members (including learners, provisional and occasional riders) who may ride the motorcycle. Unlisted household members will not be covered.
While any non-household members who are not excluded from riding (e.g. due to age restrictions) are automatically covered.
If you list them on your policy, you’ll avoid having to pay the unlisted rider excess (other excesses may apply).
Unless you or another rider of your motorcycle have a no-fault accident, you’ll be required to pay:
As well as any additional excesses that apply, namely:
The dollar amount of your Basic Excess and any additional excesses are shown on your insurance certificate.
Here’s how Budget Direct Pet Insurance works:
Yes, to be eligible for Budget Direct Pet Insurance your dog or cat must be aged over eight weeks old and under nine years old when you first take out this insurance.
If you continue to renew your policy each year, your pet can remain covered past nine years of age, provided we agree to continue offering cover.
Yes, you will pay your selected excess once for each unrelated condition during any one period of cover. For further treatments of a related condition during the same period of cover there is no excess.
For example, if your dog needs diabetes treatment twice during the 12-month policy period, you’ll be required to pay the excess for the first claim for that condition, but not the second.
Similarly, if your dog develops a condition that’s related to one you’ve already claimed (e.g. diabetic retinopathy stemming from diabetes), you won’t have to pay another excess.
Each time you renew your annual policy, the excess will be reset (in other words, the next time you make a claim for a related illness or injury, you’ll be required to pay the excess).
You can pay for your Budget Direct Pet Insurance premium by direct debit from your bank account, credit card or debit card (Visa or Mastercard).
You can pay fortnightly, monthly or annually (the third option is the most economical).
Yes, Budget Direct Pet Insurance customers can take their pet to any registered vet in Australia.
Budget Direct Roadside Assistance covers you if you’re left stranded – within our service area – for one or more of the following reasons:
If we can’t get you moving again quickly with an easy fix over the phone, we’ll dispatch either a roadside service provider or a tow truck to assist you (within our service limits).
No – you can purchase a Budget Direct Roadside Assistance membership regardless of whether you have a car insurance policy with us (or anyone else).
Budget Direct Roadside Assistance covers the vehicle – we’ll provide assistance for your nominated vehicle, regardless of who’s driving it at the time it breaks down.
You can start using your Budget Direct Roadside Assistance for breakdowns that occur 48 hours or more after purchasing your membership.
If you require assistance before then – or help at any time with a pre-existing condition – a non-refundable service charge of $110 will apply, in addition to your annual membership fee.
It will depend on a number of factors, including your location and road conditions.
If possible, we’ll SMS you a link to a map showing the real-time location of your Budget Direct roadside service provider as they approach the breakdown area; and their estimated time of arrival (ETA).
This tracking service is available in selected areas only: If it’s not available in your area the service provider (or tow-truck operator) will instead call to let you know they’re on their way and, if necessary, update you on their ETA.
Our goal is to get you back on the road as soon as possible.