^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Contact Us

Common queries

Make a claim

I've had a car accident

Cancel my policy

Update my contact details

Edit my policy

Change my payment preferences

FAQ

Manage your insurance online

The quickest way to manage anything related to your cover is to use your account.

Make a claim and see and change your personal and policy details quickly and easily, anywhere and anytime.

  • View policies and make changes to your cover 24/7
  • Download your insurance certificates, and other policy documents
  • Make claims, report incidents and get updates
  • Renew your insurance online
Login Now

Send us a message

We're here to help through your preferred platform

WhatsApp

Send us an email

Call us

Make a complaint

If you're unhappy with any aspect of our relationship with you, you can complain.

Regardless of the nature of your complaint, we'll try to resolve it efficiently, transparently and fairly.

How to make a complaint

Frequently asked questions

Car

Which drivers must be listed on my policy?

You must list any household members (including learner, provisional and occasional drivers) who may drive the car. Unlisted household members won’t be covered.

Any non-household members who drive the car are automatically covered provided they meet the age restriction on your policy (if applicable). If you list them on your policy, you’ll avoid having to pay the unlisted driver excess (other excesses may apply).

I've had a car accident – what should I do?

If you’ve had an accident, and assuming you’re physically able to, you should:

  1. Make sure you and anyone else involved is safely off the road.
  2. Call 000 if there are injuries or hazards.
  3. Get the details of the other drivers — name, address, contact number, vehicle owner (if they don’t own it) and registration number — and give them yours (it’s a legal requirement; if anyone refuses, call the police).
  4. Try to get the names, addresses, and contact numbers of any witnesses.
  5. If it’s safe to do so, take photographs at the accident scene.
  6. If your vehicle is undriveable, call us on 1300 139 591 to organise a tow or, if you prefer, book your own.
  7. Make a claim

How do I book a time to have my vehicles damage assessed?

You can book a damage assessment when you lodge your claim, either via your online account or by calling us on 1300 139 591.

If you’re not sure what your schedule looks like at that point, you can book the assessment later.

I'm selling my car – what do I need to do?

If you’re selling your car and buying another one, you can quickly and easily transfer your Budget Direct car insurance to your replacement car.

Simply call us on 1300 306 560 and tell us the year, make and model of the replacement car.

We’ll then guide you through the process of shifting your insurance from your previous car to your new one.

If you don’t intend to replace your car, we can help you cancel your existing insurance policy.

See All Car Insurance FAQs

Home

Is my home covered for floods?

You can cover your home for floods by taking out optional Flood Cover, which insures your home building and contents for loss or damage caused by flooding rivers, creeks, lakes, dams and other bodies of water.

Subject to underwriting, you can add Flood Cover to your home building and/or home contents insurance when you get a quote and buy a policy or – if you’ve already bought one – by calling us on your online account or calling us on 1800 182 310 or logging into your online account and editing your policy.

Do I need to list, or specify, contents on my policy?

It’s up to you to decide whether to list the following on your policy:

  • contents you want to insure for more than our benefit limit (where applicable)
  • portable items you want covered when you take them with you away from your home.

You can list your contents when you get a quote and buy a policy or — if you’ve already bought one — by calling us on 1800 182 310 or logging into your online account and editing your policy.

Am I required to provide proof of loss or damage?

Allowing us to assess the damage or loss is usually all that’s required to prove it.

If an item has been lost or stolen and can’t be assessed, we may ask you to provide evidence of ownership and value.

This evidence could include:

  • purchase receipts
  • valuations
  • credit-card statements
  • serial numbers
  • owner’s manuals
  • guarantee or warranty certificates
  • photos or videos of your item
  • product packaging.

If evidence is required to support your claim, please email it to homeclaims@BudgetDirect.com.au

I'm selling my house – what do I need to do?

If you’re selling your house and buying another one, you can:

  • keep your current home (and contents) insured until settlement day – which generally occurs 30­–90 days after you and the buyer sign the contract of sale
  • insure your new house when you and the seller sign the contract of sale but before settlement.

To insure your new house:

  1. Log into your online account.
  2. Click on the ‘Start a new insurance quote’ button.
  3. Follow the prompts.

When the sale of your current home reaches settlement and you want to cancel the insurance on it, please call us on 1800 182 310.

Do you offer strata title insurance?

We don’t insure strata title buildings, however we do cover their contents.

See All Home Insurance FAQs

Travel

When should I buy travel insurance?

It’s up to you exactly when to buy travel insurance. However, if you purchase a policy on your trip after leaving home, this cover is subject to a 3 day no-cover period.

By getting Budget Direct Travel Insurance as soon as you’ve booked and paid for some or all of your trip, you can be covered for things like your pre-paid travel and accommodation if you’re forced to cancel your trip due to an insured event (for example, an unforeseen illness or injury).

(This is unless you have a Basic policy, which does not include cancellation cover.)

If you’re a frequent traveller with an Annual Multi-Trip policy, you’re covered for an unlimited number of trips (up to the maximum duration you choose) for 12 months to your chosen destination/s.

Before each trip, you won’t need to let us know where you’re going – unless your destination is not one you selected originally, in which case you will need to contact us or log into your online account to discuss your options.

What does travel insurance cover?

Travel insurance can cover the financial costs of a wide range of unforeseen accidents or incidents on your trip.

Among the most important benefits provided by Budget Direct travel insurance are:

  • Overseas medical expenses – $unlimited cover amount (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of unforeseen emergency medical and hospital treatment overseas if you become sick, ill or injured. “$Unlimited” means no dollar capped sum insured.

  • Amendment or cancellation costs (up to the policy limit or cover chosen, whichever is the higher) – the cost of prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel related expenses which are non-refundable in case you’re forced to call off or reschedule your trip due to an insured event (e.g. an unforeseen illness or injury). (Does not apply to the Basic plan.)

  • Luggage and personal effects – the cost of repairing, replacing or reimbursing you for your belongings if they are lost, stolen or damaged. Limits and sub-limits apply. Depreciation may apply.

  • Additional expenses – additional transport and accommodation expenses – over and above what you budgeted for – if your trip is disrupted or cut short due to an insured event.

For full details, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG/PDS.

How much does travel insurance cost?

The cost of travel insurance depends on a number of factors, including your:

  • Area of travel - higher risk areas cost more
  • Departure date and trip duration - the longer until you depart and the longer your trip duration, the higher the cost may be
  • Age - higher risk age groups cost more
  • Travel Insurance Plan - an international Comprehensive policy, which provides more cover, costs more than an international Essential or Basic policy or a Domestic policy
  • Excess - the higher the excess you choose, the lower the cost may be
  • Cruise cover - an additional premium applies
  • Cancellation cover - as an optional cover, you can choose your own level of cancellation cover and the more cancellation cover you require, the higher the cost may be
  • Cover for existing medical conditions and pregnancy (where available) - an additional premium may apply if a medical assessment is completed and we accept your cover
  • Upgrading to optional cover (where available) - an additional premium applies

Find out more and see how much it would cost to insure your next trip.

Which sports and activities does travel insurance cover?

All Budget Direct Travel Insurance includes cover for a range of sports and activities.

Some adventure activities and snow sports may not be automatically included in the cover. Cover is available to buy for certain adventure activities, snow sports and motorcycle/moped riding. Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about which activities you’ll be covered for.

How do I make a complaint?

Please call 1300 792 001 or email budgetdirect@travelinsurancepartners.com.au

See All Travel Insurance FAQs

Motorcycle

Which types of motorcycles does Budget Direct insure?

We insure a wide range of on-road and off-road motorcycles against accidental loss or damage, namely:

  • road bikes
  • scooters
  • cruisers
  • enduro motorbikes
  • sports bikes
  • dual-sport motorcycles.

Do you insure motorcycles used for business?

No — Budget Direct does not insure motorcycles used for business of any kind, this includes:

  • carrying passengers for payment
  • carrying or delivering other people’s goods for payment, as a contractor or otherwise (e.g. parcel or food delivery)
  • riding tuition for payment
  • hiring the motorcycle to other people, including under peer to peer motorcycle sharing arrangements.

We only cover motorcycles used privately, and this includes commuting to and from your home and regular place of work.

Does motorcycle insurance cover modifications?

Budget Direct covers all aftermarket modifications to your comprehensively insured motorcycle, except:

  • custom paintwork (excluding decals/stickers)
  • ECU (electronic control unit) remap or upgrade
  • frame or subframes
  • nitrous oxide kit
  • turbo or supercharged.

You need to tell us about any modifications, accessories and options when you purchase your policy, or afterwards if you make any changes to your motorcycle so they are covered.

Which riders must be listed on my policy?

You must list any household members (including learners, provisional and occasional riders) who may ride the motorcycle. Unlisted household members will not be covered.

While any non-household members who are not excluded from riding (e.g. due to age restrictions) are automatically covered.

If you list them on your policy, you’ll avoid having to pay the unlisted rider excess (other excesses may apply).

If I make an insurance claim, what will my excess be?

Unless you or another rider of your motorcycle have a no-fault accident, you’ll be required to pay:

  • your Basic Excess;

As well as any additional excesses that apply, namely:

  • rider is under 21 years of age
  • rider is 21 to 24 years of age inclusive
  • rider has not held a full or open Australian motorcycle licence for 2 or more years
  • rider is not listed on your insurance certificate.

The dollar amount of your Basic Excess and any additional excesses are shown on your insurance certificate.

See All Motorcycle Insurance FAQs

Pet

How does pet insurance work?

Here’s how Budget Direct Pet Insurance works:

  1. Get a quote and buy a Pet Insurance policy. Pay your fortnightly, monthly or yearly premium to maintain your pet’s cover.
  2. After the applicable waiting period, if your pet suffers a sickness or accidental injury, take your dog or cat to a vet of your choice.
  3. The vet examines your pet, performs any necessary tests and treats the condition.
  4. You’ll pay the veterinary treatment costs in full.
  5. Then, you’ll submit your Pet Insurance claim.
  6. Upon acceptance of your claim, we’ll reimburse 80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).

Are there age limits for pets you insure?

Yes, to be eligible for Budget Direct Pet Insurance your dog or cat must be aged over eight weeks old and under nine years old when you first take out this insurance.

If you continue to renew your policy each year, your pet can remain covered past nine years of age, provided we agree to continue offering cover.

If I make a claim, will I have to pay an excess?

Yes, you will pay your selected excess once for each unrelated condition during any one period of cover. For further treatments of a related condition during the same period of cover there is no excess.

For example, if your dog needs diabetes treatment twice during the 12-month policy period, you’ll be required to pay the excess for the first claim for that condition, but not the second.

Similarly, if your dog develops a condition that’s related to one you’ve already claimed (e.g. diabetic retinopathy stemming from diabetes), you won’t have to pay another excess.

Each time you renew your annual policy, the excess will be reset (in other words, the next time you make a claim for a related illness or injury, you’ll be required to pay the excess).

How can I pay for my pet insurance?

You can pay for your Budget Direct Pet Insurance premium by direct debit from your bank account, credit card or debit card (Visa or Mastercard).

You can pay fortnightly, monthly or annually (the third option is the most economical).

Can I take my pet to any vet?

Yes, Budget Direct Pet Insurance customers can take their pet to any registered vet in Australia.

See All Pet Insurance FAQs

Roadside Assistance

What does roadside assistance cover?

Budget Direct Roadside Assistance covers you if you’re left stranded – within our service area – for one or more of the following reasons:

  • flat batteries
  • minor mechanical or electrical fault
  • flat tyre
  • keys locked in vehicle or lost
  • empty fuel tank requiring emergency fuel.

If we can’t get you moving again quickly with an easy fix over the phone, we’ll dispatch either a roadside service provider or a tow truck to assist you (within our service limits).

Do I have to have car insurance to buy roadside assistance?

No – you can purchase a Budget Direct Roadside Assistance membership regardless of whether you have a car insurance policy with us (or anyone else).

Does roadside assistance cover the car or the driver?

Budget Direct Roadside Assistance covers the vehicle – we’ll provide assistance for your nominated vehicle, regardless of who’s driving it at the time it breaks down.

When can I start using my roadside assistance?

You can start using your Budget Direct Roadside Assistance for breakdowns that occur 48 hours or more after purchasing your membership.

If you require assistance before then – or help at any time with a pre-existing condition – a non-refundable service charge of $110 will apply, in addition to your annual membership fee.

How quickly can I expect roadside assistance?

It will depend on a number of factors, including your location and road conditions.

If possible, we’ll SMS you a link to a map showing the real-time location of your Budget Direct roadside service provider as they approach the breakdown area; and their estimated time of arrival (ETA).

This tracking service is available in selected areas only: If it’s not available in your area the service provider (or tow-truck operator) will instead call to let you know they’re on their way and, if necessary, update you on their ETA.

Our goal is to get you back on the road as soon as possible.

See All Roadside Assistance FAQs