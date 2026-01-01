^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Compare our motorcycle insurance products

Standard benefits

Included benefits Comprehensive Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Third Party Property Only
Loss or damage to your vehicle
Fire and theft only
New Motorcycle Replacement If your brand new motorcycle is written off within two years of its original registration, we’ll replace it with a new one, subject to availability in Australia. 2 years
Damage to someone else’s vehicle or other property Up to $20 million including GST, (less applicable expenses) Up to $20 million including GST, (less applicable expenses) Up to $20 million including GST, (less applicable expenses)
Damage caused by an uninsured driver
Up to $5,000 (including recovery, towing and storage costs) Up to $5,000 (including recovery, towing and storage costs)
Towing
Fire and theft only
Hire car following theft Until your bike is returned or repaired, or up to 14 days (limit of $1,000) Until your bike is returned or repaired, or up to 14 days (limit of $1,000)
Replacement of stolen keys / remote Up to $1,000
Damage to your trailer or sidecar in a collision Up to $1,000
Emergency transport and accommodation If your bike is damaged in a collision more than 100km from your home, we can pay for the rider and pillion passenger to be transported to the address where the bike is normally kept at night. If transport is unavailable, we can pay for their temporary accommodation. Up to $500
Personal effects that were damaged in an accident or stolen from a locked compartment Up to $500
Accident clean-up If necessary, we’ll pay for debris from your motorcycle to be removed from the accident scene. Up to $500
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Optional benefits

Optional benefits Comprehensive Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Third Party Property Only
Hire car following accident Up to 14 days of hire
Riding gear (up to 10 years old) Up to $1,000, $2,000, or $3,000
Choice of repairer
Reduced windshield excess You can reduce your windshield excess — which is normally the same as your Basic Excess — to just $40.
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How do I add an optional benefit to my policy?

You can add one or more of these optional benefits when you get a quote and buy a policy. If you’ve already bought a policy, you can add them by contacting us.

Other features

Other features Comprehensive Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Third Party Property Only
Restricted rider age discount You can restrict your policy to riders over a certain age: 21+, 25+, 30+, 40+, 50+; the older the riders, the lower your premium.
No excess payable when identified third party is at fault
Repairs guaranteed for as long as you own the bike
Only repairs to damage caused by fire or an uninsured driver (limits apply) Only repairs to damage caused by an uninsured driver (limits apply)
Higher excess to reduce premium Depending on the value of your motorcycle, you may be able to increase your Basic Excess in return for a lower premium.
Monthly or yearly premium payments By paying annually instead of monthly, you’ll pay a lower premium and avoid instalment processing fees.
Online discount The discount applies to your first year’s premium only when you buy a new policy online. 15% 15% 15%
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Excesses

Unless you have a no fault accident, when you make a claim you’re required to pay a…
Basic Excess As shown on your insurance certificate1
…as well as any additional excesses that apply…
Rider is under the age of 21 $600
Rider is 21 to 24 years of age inclusive $500
Rider has not held a full or open Australian motorcycle licence for 2 or more years $500
Rider is not listed as a rider on your insurance certificate $600
If you make a windshield-only claim, you’re required to pay a…
Windshield-only excess As shown on your insurance certificate3

1. For an additional premium, you may be able to reduce your Basic Excess (or vice-versa).

2. Any household members (i.e. people who live with you) who may ride your motorcycle must be listed, otherwise your bike will not be covered while they are riding it.

3. For an additional premium, you may be able to add the optional ‘Reduced windshield excess’ benefit to your comprehensive policy. Your standard windshield-only excess will be reduced to just $40.

Find out more

The information on this page is a summary only. For all the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions, please read the Product Disclosure Statement.

How to make a claim

If you need to make a claim, we’re here to help you get back on the road as quickly and smoothly as possible. Make a claim on your motorcycle insurance policy.

Get a motorcycle insurance quote online

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