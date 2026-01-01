Compare our motorcycle insurance products
Standard benefits
|Included benefits
|Comprehensive
|Third Party Property, Fire & Theft
|Third Party Property Only
|Loss or damage to your vehicle
|
Yes
|Fire and theft only
|
No
|New Motorcycle Replacement If your brand new motorcycle is written off within two years of its original registration, we’ll replace it with a new one, subject to availability in Australia.
|2 years
|
No
|
No
|Damage to someone else’s vehicle or other property
|Up to $20 million including GST, (less applicable expenses)
|Up to $20 million including GST, (less applicable expenses)
|Up to $20 million including GST, (less applicable expenses)
|Damage caused by an uninsured driver
|
Yes
|Up to $5,000 (including recovery, towing and storage costs)
|Up to $5,000 (including recovery, towing and storage costs)
|Towing
|
Yes
|Fire and theft only
|
No
|Hire car following theft
|Until your bike is returned or repaired, or up to 14 days (limit of $1,000)
|Until your bike is returned or repaired, or up to 14 days (limit of $1,000)
|
No
|Replacement of stolen keys / remote
|Up to $1,000
|
No
|
No
|Damage to your trailer or sidecar in a collision
|Up to $1,000
|
No
|
No
|Emergency transport and accommodation If your bike is damaged in a collision more than 100km from your home, we can pay for the rider and pillion passenger to be transported to the address where the bike is normally kept at night. If transport is unavailable, we can pay for their temporary accommodation.
|Up to $500
|
No
|
No
|Personal effects that were damaged in an accident or stolen from a locked compartment
|Up to $500
|
No
|
No
|Accident clean-up If necessary, we’ll pay for debris from your motorcycle to be removed from the accident scene.
|Up to $500
|
No
|
No
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Optional benefits
|Optional benefits
|Comprehensive
|Third Party Property, Fire & Theft
|Third Party Property Only
|Hire car following accident
|Up to 14 days of hire
|
No
|
No
|Riding gear (up to 10 years old)
|Up to $1,000, $2,000, or $3,000
|
No
|
No
|Choice of repairer
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|Reduced windshield excess You can reduce your windshield excess — which is normally the same as your Basic Excess — to just $40.
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
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How do I add an optional benefit to my policy?
You can add one or more of these optional benefits when you get a quote and buy a policy. If you’ve already bought a policy, you can add them by contacting us.
Other features
|Other features
|Comprehensive
|Third Party Property, Fire & Theft
|Third Party Property Only
|Restricted rider age discount You can restrict your policy to riders over a certain age: 21+, 25+, 30+, 40+, 50+; the older the riders, the lower your premium.
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|No excess payable when identified third party is at fault
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|Repairs guaranteed for as long as you own the bike
|
Yes
|Only repairs to damage caused by fire or an uninsured driver (limits apply)
|Only repairs to damage caused by an uninsured driver (limits apply)
|Higher excess to reduce premium Depending on the value of your motorcycle, you may be able to increase your Basic Excess in return for a lower premium.
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|Monthly or yearly premium payments By paying annually instead of monthly, you’ll pay a lower premium and avoid instalment processing fees.
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|Online discount The discount applies to your first year’s premium only when you buy a new policy online.
|15%
|15%
|15%
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Excesses
|Unless you have a no fault accident, when you make a claim you’re required to pay a…
|Basic Excess
|As shown on your insurance certificate1
|…as well as any additional excesses that apply…
|Rider is under the age of 21
|$600
|Rider is 21 to 24 years of age inclusive
|$500
|Rider has not held a full or open Australian motorcycle licence for 2 or more years
|$500
|Rider is not listed as a rider on your insurance certificate2
|$600
|If you make a windshield-only claim, you’re required to pay a…
|Windshield-only excess
|As shown on your insurance certificate3
1. For an additional premium, you may be able to reduce your Basic Excess (or vice-versa).
2. Any household members (i.e. people who live with you) who may ride your motorcycle must be listed, otherwise your bike will not be covered while they are riding it.
3. For an additional premium, you may be able to add the optional ‘Reduced windshield excess’ benefit to your comprehensive policy. Your standard windshield-only excess will be reduced to just $40.
Find out more
The information on this page is a summary only. For all the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions, please read the Product Disclosure Statement.
How to make a claim
If you need to make a claim, we’re here to help you get back on the road as quickly and smoothly as possible. Make a claim on your motorcycle insurance policy.