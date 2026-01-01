Find out whether you could save by switching to us
By not insuring unsafe drivers, we can keep our car insurance premiums low for safer drivers like you.
Compared to their previous insurer's premiums, customers across Australia who switched online to Budget Direct's Comprehensive Car Insurance, told us they saved an average of $256†
Here are some examples of their self-reported national savings:
|Customers who switched from...
|Told us they saved an average of...
|AAMI
|$298
|NRMA
|$326
|Suncorp
|$322
|Woolworths
|$148
|Youi
|$243
Award-Winning Australian Car Insurance
We've won Money magazine's Best of the Best 2026 award for Best-Value Car Insurance 8 years in a row (2019-26); Finder's Insurer of the Year 2026 award, and WeMoney's Best for Value Car Insurance award for 2026. Plus, we have won the coveted Money magazine Insurer of the Year title ten years running (2017-2026), and Canstar's Insurer of the Year the past 5 years (2022-2026).
More ways to save
Depending on the type of Budget Direct car insurance you choose, there are a number of ways you can reduce your premium even further:
We offer three types of insurance, the cost of which reflects the level of protection they provide. Choose what's right for you.
If you get a quote and buy your policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discount on your first year's premium.
You could save by restricting your policy to drivers over a certain age: 21+, 25+, 30+, 40+, 50+ – the biggest age range of any major insurer.
If you’re comprehensively insured and you increase your Basic Excess, we’ll reduce your premium.
If you drive 10,000km or less per year, you can take out a ‘low kilometres’ policy, which attracts a lower premium.
By paying annually instead of in instalments (i.e. fortnightly or monthly), you’ll pay a lower premium and avoid instalment processing fees.
How to switch
Switching to Budget Direct car insurance from your current insurer is quick and easy:
1. Research your options
Compare different insurers' products and get quotes.
2. Buy
If you get a quote and buy a Budget Direct comprehensive or third party policy online, you'll save 15%^ on your first year's premium.
3. Contact
Once you’re covered by us, contact your previous insurer to decline their renewal offer or cancel your other policy mid-term.
If you cancel mid-term, your previous insurer may refund the unused portion of your premium; however, they may charge you a cancellation fee.
Get a quote online and save 15%^
Get a quote online — it's quick and easy. If you buy online, you'll receive a 15%^ discount on your first year's Gold Comprehensive or third party insurance premium.Get a Quote
Types of car insurance
Among other things, the price of your car insurance — your premium — depends on your level of cover; the stronger your cover, the more it costs. We offer three levels of cover:
Covers loss or damage to your vehicle due to an accident (regardless of who’s at fault), theft, severe weather, fire, and vandalism. It also covers your liability for accidental damage your vehicle causes to other people’s property (e.g. their car and home).
Covers your liability for accidental damage your vehicle causes to other people’s property (e.g. their car and home). It does not cover damage to your vehicle (unless it’s damaged in a no-fault accident with an uninsured driver, in which case your car has limited cover).
Provides the same protection as Third Party Property Only plus cover for loss or damage to your vehicle if it’s stolen or catches fire – but not if it’s damaged in a crash.
Quick car insurance comparison
|What's covered
|Damage to your car
|Damage to other people's property
|Theft of your car
|Comprehensive
|
|Third Party Property Only
|
|Third Party Property, Fire and Theft
|
1 Damage to your car caused by fire and/or theft only – not by a crash.
Compare the benefits and features of our different car insurance policies
Praise for Budget Direct
“According to Canstar Research, Budget Direct provided competitively priced policies with a comprehensive level of cover...car insurance customers have access to rental vehicle cover following theft and accidents, the option to include roadside assistance, and weather alerts that notifies them of potential hail storms in their area”
CANSTAR research team, February 2022
“Budget Direct is Australia's most awarded insurer with a well-earned reputation for consistently offering some of the lowest premiums across many of the market segments in which it competes”
2022 Money Magazine Insurer of the Year award citation
† Figures represent average savings based on data provided by customers who reported they switched online to Budget Direct's Comprehensive Car Insurance from comparable policies, between 01 November 2025 and 30 April 2026. Individual circumstances and policy terms may vary. Please compare for yourself.
‡ Your car would not be covered while it was being driven by someone under the restricted age.