^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Find out whether you could save by switching to us

By not insuring unsafe drivers, we can keep our car insurance premiums low for safer drivers like you.

Compared to their previous insurer's premiums, customers across Australia who switched online to Budget Direct's Comprehensive Car Insurance, told us they saved an average of $256†

Here are some examples of their self-reported national savings:

Customers who switched from... Told us they saved an average of...
AAMI $298
NRMA $326
Suncorp $322
Woolworths $148
Youi $243

Find out more about what cover we offer in your state

Australian Capital Territory New South Wales Northern Territory Queensland South Australia Tasmania Victoria Western Australia

Award-Winning Australian Car Insurance

We've won Money magazine's Best of the Best 2026 award for Best-Value Car Insurance 8 years in a row (2019-26); Finder's Insurer of the Year 2026 award, and WeMoney's Best for Value Car Insurance award for 2026. Plus, we have won the coveted Money magazine Insurer of the Year title ten years running (2017-2026), and Canstar's Insurer of the Year the past 5 years (2022-2026).

Money Magazine - Insurer of the Year
Money magazine - Best-Value Car Insurance
Canstar's Insurer of the Year 2026
Finder Insurer of the Year 2026
WeMoney - Best for Value Car Insurance

More ways to save

Depending on the type of Budget Direct car insurance you choose, there are a number of ways you can reduce your premium even further:

Select the right level of cover

We offer three types of insurance, the cost of which reflects the level of protection they provide. Choose what's right for you.

Buy your policy online

If you get a quote and buy your policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discount on your first year's premium.

Set a driver-age restriction‡

You could save by restricting your policy to drivers over a certain age: 21+, 25+, 30+, 40+, 50+ – the biggest age range of any major insurer.

Increase your excess

If you’re comprehensively insured and you increase your Basic Excess, we’ll reduce your premium.

Get a ‘low kilometres’ policy

If you drive 10,000km or less per year, you can take out a ‘low kilometres’ policy, which attracts a lower premium.

Pay your premium annually

By paying annually instead of in instalments (i.e. fortnightly or monthly), you’ll pay a lower premium and avoid instalment processing fees.

How to switch

Switching to Budget Direct car insurance from your current insurer is quick and easy:

1. Research your options

Compare different insurers' products and get quotes.

2. Buy

If you get a quote and buy a Budget Direct comprehensive or third party policy online, you'll save 15%^ on your first year's premium.

3. Contact

Once you’re covered by us, contact your previous insurer to decline their renewal offer or cancel your other policy mid-term.

If you cancel mid-term, your previous insurer may refund the unused portion of your premium; however, they may charge you a cancellation fee.

Get a quote online and save 15%^

Get a quote online — it's quick and easy. If you buy online, you'll receive a 15%^ discount on your first year's Gold Comprehensive or third party insurance premium.

Get a Quote

Types of car insurance

Among other things, the price of your car insurance — your premium — depends on your level of cover; the stronger your cover, the more it costs. We offer three levels of cover:

Comprehensive Insurance

Covers loss or damage to your vehicle due to an accident (regardless of who’s at fault), theft, severe weather, fire, and vandalism. It also covers your liability for accidental damage your vehicle causes to other people’s property (e.g. their car and home).

Third Party Property Only Insurance

Covers your liability for accidental damage your vehicle causes to other people’s property (e.g. their car and home). It does not cover damage to your vehicle (unless it’s damaged in a no-fault accident with an uninsured driver, in which case your car has limited cover).

Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Insurance

Provides the same protection as Third Party Property Only plus cover for loss or damage to your vehicle if it’s stolen or catches fire – but not if it’s damaged in a crash.

Quick car insurance comparison

What's covered Damage to your car Damage to other people's property Theft of your car
Comprehensive
Third Party Property Only
Third Party Property, Fire and Theft
1

1 Damage to your car caused by fire and/or theft only – not by a crash.

Compare the benefits and features of our different car insurance policies

Praise for Budget Direct

“According to Canstar Research, Budget Direct provided competitively priced policies with a comprehensive level of cover...car insurance customers have access to rental vehicle cover following theft and accidents, the option to include roadside assistance, and weather alerts that notifies them of potential hail storms in their area”

CANSTAR research team, February 2022

“Budget Direct is Australia's most awarded insurer with a well-earned reputation for consistently offering some of the lowest premiums across many of the market segments in which it competes”

2022 Money Magazine Insurer of the Year award citation

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† Figures represent average savings based on data provided by customers who reported they switched online to Budget Direct's Comprehensive Car Insurance from comparable policies, between 01 November 2025 and 30 April 2026. Individual circumstances and policy terms may vary. Please compare for yourself.

‡ Your car would not be covered while it was being driven by someone under the restricted age.

Get a car insurance quote online

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