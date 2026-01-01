^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

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Money Magazine - Insurer of the Year
Money Magazine's Insurer of the Year
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Money Magazine's Insurer of the Year 2021
Money Magazine's Insurer of the Year 2020
Money Magazine's Insurer of the Year 2019

Check out some examples of how Budget Direct has Insurance Solved® for you

Tailor Made Insurance#

15 % off ^

Car Insurance Online

On your first year’s premium for a new policy purchased online

Canstar's Insurer of the Year 2026

Insurer of the Year Winners 2022-26

30 % off ^

Home & Contents Insurance Online

On your first year’s premium for a new policy purchased online (15% combined + 15% online)

Lifetime Guarantee+

Money Magazine - Insurer of the Year
Money Magazine's Insurer of the Year
Money Magazine's Insurer of the Year 2024
Money Magazine's Insurer of the Year 2023
Money Magazine's Insurer of the Year 2022
Money Magazine's Insurer of the Year 2021
Money Magazine's Insurer of the Year 2020
Money Magazine's Insurer of the Year 2019

Insurer of the Year Winners 2017-26

Full Service Policy management

15 % off ^

Travel Insurance Online

Optional Flood Cover

15 % off ^

Home Contents Insurance Online

On your first year's premium for a new policy purchased online

24/7 Claims Service

Highly Recommendedo

Mozo Experts Choice - Australia's Best Value Insurer

Australia's Best Value Insurer

15 % off ^

Motorcycle Insurance Online

On your first year's premium for a new policy purchased online

Temporary Accommodation||

15 % off ^

Home Building Insurance Online

On your first year's premium for a new policy purchased online

Hail Warnings

Online Discounts^

Options To Reduce Premiums

15 % off ^

Landlord Insurance Online

On your first year’s premium for a new policy purchased online

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Car Insurance

Exceptional Value Car Insurance

Money magazine - Best-Value Car Insurance

Award-Winning Car Insurance

Reader's Digest Quality Service Awards - Car Insurance Silver Winner

2019 Readers Digest Quality Service Award

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Home & Contents Insurance

Exceptional Value Home Insurance

Money magazine - Best-Value Home & Contents Insurance

Award-Winning Home Insurance

Finder Insurer of the Year 2026

Insurer of the Year Winners 2026

Top-notch Car Insurance for less

Lifetime Guarantee on all authorised car repairs as long as you own the car.

Extensive range of age restriction options and KM limit choices to better tailor your insurance and further reduce your premiums.

Money magazine - Best-Value Car Insurance

Winner of Money magazine's Best Value Car Insurance award 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 & 2026.

Demystified Home and Contents Insurance

Get Optional Flood Cover.

WeMoney - Best for Value Home & Contents Insurance

Winner of the WeMoney award for Best for Value Home & Contents Insurance 2025-26.

Free access to Hail Hero, Budget Direct's hail tracking and warning system.

Money magazine - Best-Value Home & Contents Insurance

Award-Winning Home Insurance - Money magazine's Best of the Best Home & Contents awards 2025 & 2026.

A Customer Service Team that gets results

Full 24/7 Claims Service - your choice of phone or online.

Highly Rated Claims Service.*

Reader's Digest Quality Service Awards - Home & Contents Insurance Gold Winner

Gold Winner - Home & Contents Insurance - 2019 Reader's Digest Quality Service Awards

Award-Winning cover for less. Insurance Solved®

Money Magazine - Insurer of the Year

Providing Award-winning cover for less so your Insurance is Solved. Budget Direct has been named Money magazine's Insurer of the Year in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 & 2026 (that’s ten years in a row!)

Tailor Made Insurance - Save by restricting your policy to drivers of a certain age: 21+, 25+, 30+, 40+, 50+

Online discounts across other product lines^

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Car Insurance

Winner of a Mozo's Experts Choice award for Exceptional Value Car Insurance (2017-2025).

Online discounts that are off the charts

15 % off ^

Car Insurance Online

30 % off ^

Home & Contents Insurance Online

(15% combined + 15% online)

15 % off ^

Travel Insurance Online

15 % off ^

Home Contents Insurance Online

15 % off ^

Home Building Insurance Online

15 % off ^

Landlord Insurance Online

15 % off ^

Motorcycle Insurance Online

15 % off ^

Pet Insurance

On your first year’s premium for a new policy purchased online

It's a mystery why anyone would pay more for insurance.
Get award winning cover for less with Budget Direct.

|| Benefit capped at 10% of sum insured when your home is unliveable due to an insured event. Terms and conditions apply.

‡ Subject to underwriting terms and conditions, see PDS for details.

+ We guarantee the repairs to your car for as long as you own it and also stand behind our home repairs, including the materials and workmanship.