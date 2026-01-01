Check out some examples of how Budget Direct has Insurance Solved® for you
Home & Contents Insurance Online
On your first year’s premium for a new policy purchased online (15% combined + 15% online)
Top-notch Car Insurance for less
Lifetime Guarantee on all authorised car repairs as long as you own the car.
Extensive range of age restriction options and KM limit choices to better tailor your insurance and further reduce your premiums.
Winner of Money magazine's Best Value Car Insurance award 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 & 2026.
Demystified Home and Contents Insurance
Get Optional Flood Cover.‡
Winner of the WeMoney award for Best for Value Home & Contents Insurance 2025-26.
Free access to Hail Hero, Budget Direct's hail tracking and warning system.
Award-Winning Home Insurance - Money magazine's Best of the Best Home & Contents awards 2025 & 2026.
A Customer Service Team that gets results
Full 24/7 Claims Service - your choice of phone or online.
Highly Rated Claims Service.*
Gold Winner - Home & Contents Insurance - 2019 Reader's Digest Quality Service Awards
Award-Winning cover for less. Insurance Solved®
Providing Award-winning cover for less so your Insurance is Solved. Budget Direct has been named Money magazine's Insurer of the Year in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 & 2026 (that’s ten years in a row!)
Tailor Made Insurance - Save by restricting your policy to drivers of a certain age: 21+, 25+, 30+, 40+, 50+
Online discounts across other product lines^
Winner of a Mozo's Experts Choice award for Exceptional Value Car Insurance (2017-2025).
Online discounts that are off the charts
Car Insurance Online
Home & Contents Insurance Online
(15% combined + 15% online)
Travel Insurance Online
Home Contents Insurance Online
Home Building Insurance Online
Landlord Insurance Online
Motorcycle Insurance Online
Pet Insurance
On your first year’s premium for a new policy purchased online
It's a mystery why anyone would pay more for insurance.
Get award winning cover for less with Budget Direct.
|| Benefit capped at 10% of sum insured when your home is unliveable due to an insured event. Terms and conditions apply.
‡ Subject to underwriting terms and conditions, see PDS for details.
+ We guarantee the repairs to your car for as long as you own it and also stand behind our home repairs, including the materials and workmanship.